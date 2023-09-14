25 YEARS AGO — 1998
• A long-time activist is suing the Pataki administration, claiming the free New York State Fair and ski-lift tickets it gave to thousands of volunteers who helped with the cleanup of this winter’s devastating ice storm are unconstitutional. Robert Schulz, president of the All-County Taxpayers Association and a frequent litigator against the state, said the so-called thank-you gifts, which had Gov. George E. Pataki’s name on them, are an “inappropriate” expenditure of state funds. The lawsuit, filed Monday in State Supreme Court in Albany, seeks to have Pataki’s campaign repay the state the $1.8 million cost of the 20,000 passes, as well as the printing and mailing costs. “He’s buying votes using taxpayer funds,” Schulz said. The Aug. 22 picnics were held in Plattsburgh and Watertown. Included in the invitations mailed to each volunteer were two passes to the State Fair, valued at $7 each, and two lift tickets for state-operated Whiteface Mountain, valued at $39 each. The total four-ticket package was worth $92. Democrats charged the picnics were nothing more than political rallies for Pataki, who is seeking a second term in November, and local Republicans. And they say the tickets were an attempt to buy votes.
• With a sense of humor and gratitude, Plattsburgh Mayor Clyde Rabideau accepted defeat in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor on Tuesday. The day marked the end of a nearly two-year campaign that many in the state thought was improbable. “We completed a campaign that nobody, nobody in the world ever thought would get as far as it’s gotten,” Rabideau told his supporters about 90 minutes after the polls closed on Tuesday night. The race was won by Sandra Frankel, the Town of Brighton supervisor near Rochester, with 82 percent of precincts reporting, securing about 51 percent of the vote. Manhattan attorney Charlie King came in second, receiving about 33 percent of the vote, while Rabideau captured about 16 percent. Flanked by his wife, Mariane, and son, Kasey, Rabideau gave a 10-minute concession speech that was laced with jokes and included a story about how he fell asleep on the 22nd Congressional subway Tuesday morning. He profusely thanked his many volunteers, who had gathered at Iris Cafe on City Hall Place.
50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• Robert Garrow Sr., accused of stabbing a Schenectady camper, was released Wednesday from the CVPH Medical Center where he was hospitalized under armed guard after being shot and captured on Aug. 9. The 37-year-old Garrow was captured after leading searchers on an 11-day manhunt which ended with the murder suspect being shot in Witherbee. As newsmen and photographers awaited, the balding former bakery mechanic finally appeared from behind an elevator door in the hospital’s emergency room flanked by two uniformed state troopers. He had come from his fifth floor hospital room. Two husky BCI investigators joined the party as Garrow, sitting in a wheelchair, emerged from the swinging double doors of the hospital onto the ambulance ramp where a black and white trooper car and two undercover cars were waiting. Garrow was taken to the Hamilton County county seat of Lake Pleasant for arraignment on the murder charge. As the doors opened, flashbulbs popped and cameras clicked. The bespectacled Garrow bowed his head and attempted to cover his face with a small gray blanket. The murder suspect, dressed in a Blue checked flannel robe and gray cotton trousers, said nothing as troopers wheeled him to the left side of the trooper car where the rear door was already open. A white cast was visible on Garrow’s left foot and his arm; in a sling, was hidden by the robe that was tied at the middle of his body. Police earlier said that Garrow would be placed into the left rear seat of the late model trooper car because of the cumbersome cast on Garrow’s foot.
• The State revealed plans Monday to spend about $1,030,000 to purchase and develop 800 to 1,000 acres of lakefront land at Point au Roche into a state park. The first effects of the development should show up next summer with renovation of the St. Armand’s Beach area. The permanent beach area is slated for a sandy area north of St. Armand’s. After its temporary use, St. Armand’s Beach will be abandoned and used as a nature center or bird sanctuary. The key to the Point au Roche area is the expanding resources in the area. With the Cumberland Bay public campsite nearby, the Point au Roche State Park will broaden park and recreation facilities in the North Country, planners said.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Col. Edward Conrad and Henry LaBombard of Plattsburgh returned this week from a two-month jaunt to Alaska, going by way of the Alaskan highway and returning by ship to Seattle from which they motored home, arriving here Tuesday. The two were loud in their praise of the scenery witnessed on their trip and have interesting stories to relate. Their trip with a station wagon loaded with paraphernalia needed for outdoor life was one of continuous interest, they reported. They were delayed slightly in securing accommodations aboard a ship to take them and their station wagon to Seattle, but finally reached that western coast city, where Col. Conrad has relatives. The trip across the States was a leisurely one with many stops to admire the many points of scenic interest.
• A forest fire scare in the Adirondacks subsided yesterday when State Conservation officials reported a 500-acre blaze in Essex County was “coming under control.” Minór fires near Mt. Marcy and along the west shore of Lake Champlain also were reportedly subdued, the Conservation Department said. Spread of the flames earlier had caused state officials to prepare closing orders for all woodlands. That action has been postponed. District Forester William E Petty of Saranac Lake sent word that the Essex County fire, near Ebenezer Mountain, North of Upper Jay, had not spread during the day. “We have the 500-acre plot coming under control,” he notified Albany headquarters. More than 300 men, mostly volunteers, battled the slashland blaze all day. Bulldozers and tractors were moved into the battle zone to scoop out wide firebreaks. Upper Jay Red Cross workers fed the firefighters and hauled in medical supplies. Fires on Big Slide Mountain near Mt. Marcy, and one near Poke O- Moonshine Mountain near Lake Champlain were also subdued during the day.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• A tenth Inning rally by the 26th Infantry tossers gave them the deciding tilt with the Clinton Prison All Stars at Dannemora yesterday before a record crowd. The score was 10 to 9, Lucy holding the home team down in the final attempt to even the score. Both teams hit freely from the start and either team was in the lead until the last of the ninth when the All-Stars pushed a man across the plate and evened the mark, 9-9. In the opening of the overtime session, Helzel started the attack with a rapid single to left field. Lewis hit to the infield and reached first on an error, while Helzel scooted down the chalk line to second, safe. With two on, Lucy took revenge with a neat single to right field and Helzel scored. Kline, Clinton Prison’s hurler, opposed Lucy in the free-hitting contest and showed up well at times but Lucy slightly overshadowed him. It was the final game with Dannemora, the Infantrymen having won two out of three.
• Joseph LaValley of Plattsburgh, who is in the habit of making regular stop at River’s lunch cart on Court Street, had the misfortune to have his horse run away yesterday which resulted in almost completely wrecking his buggy. He left the horse on Oak Street without tying and the animal in some way became frightened and started dashing madly down Court Street, from which it ran into Marion St. At the corner of Marion and Court streets, the horse ran into the gasoline filling station of the Spielberg garage and then dashed across Court Street carrying the wrecked buggy with it and directly up to the barn of Miss O’Brien in Court Street where the horse was finally stopped.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
