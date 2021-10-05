50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Daniel Lynch, an economist from Plattsburgh State University College, predicts a “violent explosion from labor” within a short period of time because of President Nixon’s announced continuation of the wage-price freeze. Lynch said a “contract is a contract” and those that were entered into before the 30-day period prior to the August freeze must be honored or labor will be in effect working without a contract after Nov. 13. As to whether the freeze has been effective, Lynch says this is questionable. Actually, it is too soon to say, he said. But even though the prices aren’t going up, unemployment isn’t going down either. He said he thought that incentives should be given to the consumer to buy because if they buy, industry would expand and more jobs would be created. By giving incentives to manufacture more goods does no good unless there is a market for them.
• Plattsburgh is well ahead of most communities of similar size with respect to hospital emergency care, Howard C. Read said Wednesday. Read, who is executive director of the CVPH Medical Center here, reacted to a recent news story which faulted emergency room treatment in many hospitals. According to the story, emergency care is inadequate in many large city hospitals as well as in those in smaller communities. Read said the hospital hires four full-time physicians to cover the emergency room and does not use interns or residents. Nor are physicians employed who are not properly licensed, he added. “Instead, we request that all physicians are properly licensed in New York State,” he said. “I would say that this community has available to it very exceptional emergency room services in that the physicians who staff the emergency room are also backed up by the regular specialists on the medical staff.”
• State Police are continuing the investigation of the theft of 150 pounds of explosive powder from the CIL Munition Plant. Police said that late Monday night a seal to a trailer parked in the plant yard was broken and 150 pounds of Class A black powder removed. The boxes of powder were pushed under a fence and hauled away, police said. The powder is highly explosive, police said, and valued at $57.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Farmers yesterday were assured there will be no interruption of the service provided to them by the Farm Security Administration. Glen W. Lea, county FSA supervisor, said his office will continue to make new loans pending establishment later this Fall of the Farmers’ Home Administration, a new agency created by Congress to take over the functions of FSA and the Emergency Crop and Feed Loan Division of the Farm Credit Administration. In addition to carrying on the supervised credit program of the FSA and the crop and feed loan program, the new agency is authorized to provide government insurance of loans to farmers.
• While scientists, using radar and reporting that they “saw” a display of meteors beyond the clouds for the first recorded time, many residents of Plattsburgh watched as bits of the comet Giacobin-Zinner flew through space and became visible when they struck the earth’s atmosphere and blazed. They appeared not unlike sky-rockets and displayed talks of varied colors. Dr. John R. Rusterholtz, science instructor at Plattsburgh State Teachers College, in a telephone communication with the Press-Republican, stated that at about 10:15 p.m., after a cloud bank had been dispersed, he counted 361 of the flying bits of comet within a half-hour period. The display was staged when the comet and the earth swung to within several million miles of each other last week. Now the earth is only 131,000 miles from the point where the comet’s head was a week ago.
• Robert C. Booth, president of the Plattsburgh Chamber of Commerce, yesterday suggested that employers make personnel inventories and plant analyses during National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week from Oct. 6 to 12, to determine availability for future jobs for handicapped workers. “The purpose of this week,” Booth said, “is to promote employment opportunities for physically handicapped persons in jobs which match their skills. Personnel inventories will show not only that most establishments have some handicapped workers already employed, but that they are efficient workers, and thus illustrate possibilities for other such jobs.”
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• A.J. Duval of Ellenburg; A.E. Ezrow of Keeseville and two women, one of whom is Duval’s wife, were arrested by Custom’s Collector Hochmeister near Chazy yesterday afternoon for violation of Section 87 of the National Prohibition Act. The party was driving toward Plattsburgh in a Ford touring car and were stopped by Officer Hochmeister just this side of Chazy. In the car was a quantity of beer and the Ford and its occupants were taken to Rouses Point, where a more thorough search of the car revealed six gallons of high wine. The two women were released and the two men were brought to the City of Plattsburgh and arraigned before United States Commissioner Gilliland, who held the two men under $500 bail. Unable to produce the bail, the men were lodged in the county jail.
• Will Reyell of Redford returned to his home yesterday after recovering at the Champlain Valley Hospital from a strange accident which bid fair for a time to cause the loss of the sight of one of his eyes. Some days ago, Mr. Reyell went into his barn and found something flying around which, in the darkness, he could not make out. As he went to grab it, the bird, which proved to be a crane, pecked at his eye, practically blinding him for the time being. The injured man suffered great pain and for a time the saving of his sight was despaired of. He was brought to the Champlain Valley hospital and placed in the care of the hospital. Although the case seemed almost hopeless, the doctor finally brought the young man around so that he will retain the use of his eye, and he has been sent home practically cured.
• Raymond Fessette, 19, of West Chazy was arraigned before City Judge Charles A. Barnard yesterday on a charge of grand larceny in the first degree. Fessette is charged with stealing the Buick automobile belonging to Mullen Brothers of Chazy, which is used as a bus between Rouses Point and Plattsburgh. The car was taken from in front of the Cumberland Hotel about nine o’clock Tuesday night. It was seen headed toward Keeseville with two men in it and was later stopped at Westport by Sheriff Dashnaw of Essex County. When caught, the car was occupied by Fessette only and he was taken to Elizabethtown where he was locked up until sent for. In default of $1,000 bail, Fessette is being held in the Clinton County jail.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
