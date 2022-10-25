Lookback: Week of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• An industrial firm has signed onto the Clinton County Air Industrial Park — the first to locate there since the park opened in late 1969. The park was established by the county near the Clinton County Airport to center industrial firms in one area near the city where transportation is available. The Canadian-based Schonbek company has been in the Plattsburgh area for several years as a shipper of items manufactured in Montreal. At the industrial park, it will go into manufacturing.
• Members of the Plattsburgh Rotary Club got a youthful view of society from four Plattsburgh teenagers, including the admonition that females are “suppressed by clubs such as Rotary.” Philip Barber and Angela Akey of St. John’s High School and Gwen Miner and Donald Nicholas of Plattsburgh High School were guest speakers as the men’s club observed youth day. Topics included women’s lib, the 18-year-old voter, public versus private schooling and a youth center for Plattsburgh. Miss Akey said women’s lib is “one of the best things that’s happened in the 1900s.” She said men and women should be considered equal and that women should not be “suppressed” by clubs such as Rotary. Women should be given better opportunities in jobs, she said. “Even if they are qualified, men have some sort of block in their minds,” she said.
• The executive committee of the Northern Adirondack Chapter of the National Audubon Society has called on local voters to support the Environmental Quality Bond Act on the November ballot. Mrs. Elizabeth Heins, chapter secretary and spokesman for the executive committee, announced the chapter’s position. She said the executive committee has studied a number of facts pertaining to the bond issue before taking a stand. “The question that New Yorkers face is not whether we can afford this bond act. It is a question of whether we can afford to turn it down or even put off our decision for another two years,” the Audubon committee statement reads.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Today has been proclaimed Navy Day and Mayor John J. Tyrell Has called upon all citizens of Plattsburgh to take part in observance of this day through the many channels open to them. However, no official observance of the day has been announced, although the Mayor’s proclamation says “It is the custom of one day of each year for our citizens to join hands across the nation and to render grateful tribute to our mighty Navy, and give well-deserved honor and recognition to the achievement of the men and women who compose its ranks.” While the proclamation makes no mention of public display of sidewalk flags; it is expected that all business houses and stores owning such flags will display them throughout the day.
• Officials of the City Youth Commission sounded a plea last night for the cooperation of the city’s children in a no-soaped-windows observance of Halloween. The reason? Soap on the windows of downtown business houses will interfere with the display of posters, pictures and photographs submitted by school children as a part of Halloween activities planned here. ‘ Youth Commission officers asked that parents advise their children against soaping windows, Impressing upon them the necessity for unobstructed visibility to aid in making the exhibit successful.
• Halloween, long-anticipated by Plattsburgh youngsters—and a few of the oldsters—is here today. The first Official observance in honor of the witches and hobgoblins will be staged by the City of Plattsburgh tonight. Drawings and paintings will be colorfully displayed in our leading emporiums, indicative of a large turnout at tonight’s city-wide spook party. The newest attraction to entice the skeletons and black cats from their hiding places to P. H. S. field tonight is the appearance of Harold Tucker and his horses, under the sponsorship of the Plattsburgh Riding and Driving Club, Inc., who will perform acts of tricks, roping and fancy riding.
1922 — 100 YEARS AGO
• The Plattsburgh Property of the William Manufacturing Company, which for forty years has been manufacturing sewing machines and typewriters in this city, was sold at auction yesterday. Quite a number of bidders were present at the time of the sale. The interest in the sale was taken in that of the real estate and water power, which was purchased by Charles M. Miller, W.M. Levy, and C.S. Johnson, all businessmen of this city. The purchase price was $10,000. Mr. Miller also purchased a large quantity of the machinery used in the manufacturing of typewriters, with the ultimate intention of continuing the manufacture of these machines in the city as soon as the necessary arrangements can be completed. Of late, the factory has also been manufacturing a piston ring for automobiles.
• The Standard Oil Company has completed a deal involving the purchase of property on Cumberland Avenue in Plattsburgh, upon which the company intends to erect several buildings and install equipment for the sale of its products. The building will begin immediately. The property was purchased from Joseph Ouimette of this city. The deal also includes the purchase of a portion of the Wilcox Dock, shore and front on the east side of Cumberland Avenue. The company will install a pipeline to the bay. Barges loaded with oil, gasoline and other products of the company will have the oil and gasoline pumped to the plant. The company intends to have a complete plant which will cost a considerable amount and will make a modern distributing center.
• The up-to-date store property now occupied by Dengate & Hadley as a dry goods store at 104 Margaret St. has been purchased by James A. Leary, attorney of Saratoga Springs, member of the firm of Leary and Fullerton. The property consists of a modern store on the street and living apartment overhead. It is one of the best sites in the city. It is understood that there is a lease on the property at present and business will continue as heretofore. It is not known what the purchaser intends to do with the property.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
