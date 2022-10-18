50 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Eleven majors assigned duties with the 380th Bombardment Wing at Plattsburgh Air Force Base were notified yesterday of their selection for promotion to lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. The lions’ share of promotions went to the 4007th Combat Crew Training Squadron (CCTS) with six lieutenant colonel selectees. Three were allotted to 380th Bombardment Wing headquarters officers, while the other two were split between the 528th Bombardment Squadron and the 380th Air Refueling Squadron.
• John H.G. Pell launched a drive at Lake Placid Saturday to establish a National Arts Research and Education Institute with the presentation of the 1972 Adirondack Award to Dr. Vivienne Anderson, director of the Division of Arts and Humanities, New York State Education Department. The presentation preceded a performance by Irish actress Siobhan McKenna at Lake Placid High School. Establishing the institute would be accompanied by a network of cooperating schools within the Adirondack-Champlain area. The institute would work with teachers and college students in developing special training programs in making the arts part of the learning process for all of the students.
• Plans have been completed for the 50th anniversary celebration of the Adirondack Mountain Club and the final meeting of the ADK 1972 board of governors. Werner C. Baum, chairman of the Albany ADK Chapter, said both events will take place at the Albany Hyatt House, Nov. 4. The Adirondack Mountain Club was organized in 1922 by a group of Adirondack hikers and conservationists concerned over the preservation of the New York Forest Preserve and the future of the Adirondack Mountains within the “forever wild” clause of the New York State Constitution. John Francis Lehman, ADK public information chairman, said the club now has more than 7,000 active members living in New England, New Jersey and New York. Clinton H. Miller Jr. of Bronxville is general chairman of the 50th anniversary observance.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Peter Blumette, City Recreation Director, addressed the weekly meeting of the Lions Club at the Cumberland Hotel last night and cited the need for a civic center here in Plattsburgh. During a discussion following Blumette’s remarks, members of the organization heartily endorsed the need of such a center in this city. Blumette was introduced by William Goff, club president, and John C. Doran, city judge, thanked the speaker on behalf of all members.
• Dire conditions that he observed in certain European countries during a six-week tour of the continent last Summer were recounted yesterday by Mayor John J. Burns of Burlington, Vt., in an address before the Plattsburgh Rotary Club, where he brought home to his large audience his conviction that “Europe is hungry; Europe will tolerate Americans because America is their principal source of supply, but that America, if war came, would find few friends in Europe, such is the fear of Russia’s power.” Mayor Burns was one of the three US. mayors, selected this year to represent the U.S. Conference of Mayors at an international meeting of mayors, held in Paris, where chief civic executives from every country in the world converged to discuss vital problems. From the conference, Burns and other Americans had occasion to fly to various points on the continent, and, equipped with the proper credentials, to make freelance observations and press interviews with persons in all walks of life. The speaker’s party traveled to Europe by steamship. “Aboard the ship we found lavish accommodations,” he said. “Nothing that we desired was missed. The food and the catering were excellent. That ended when we hit Rotterdam, in Holland.” The Hollanders, he pointed out, are striving for recovery from war. They are trying hard, using every bit of available land. Though the country was hit hard by German bombs, there was found there a distinct sign that the Dutch are not discouraged and that they are indeed making progress.
• A $350,000 ski-project at Marble Mountain, first step in a long-range $3,000,000 Whiteface Mountain ski development, will be opened to the public after Jan. 15. Creation of a ski-range at Whiteface Mountain will accommodate metropolitan visitors to Lake Placid and Montreal and Quebec skiers who travel greater distances to major Canadian ski centers. Present activity at the site, begun by forest rangers soon after the war, has progressed steadily since Sept. 17. Three of the four trails were cut in a three-month period of 1946. Future expansion plans at Esther Mountain, second minor peak of Whiteface, await completion of the $128,000 Alpine lift and four ski trails at Marble Mountain, speeded by a 40-man crew of World War II Seabees. Proposed as a memorial to war dead of the 10th Mountain Division, the Whiteface project is directed by Arthur J. Draper, promoter of the North Creek-Gore Mountain development and former ski trooper of the division. Operations are being supervised by John L. Washbourne, New York sub-contractor, and the Robling construction firm, Trenton, N.J. holder of the patent on the Alpine lift, who are the general contractors.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• One of the principal outdoor sports in some of our surrounding communities at the present time is the digging of potatoes and some remarkable records are being made by experts. While there are many who might find it rather hard to become as fascinated with the game as they are with golf, it has its good points which are chiefly noticeable in the cellar during the winter. It is said on good authority that the people interested in the potato game are the originators of the “Country Club.” The club generally consisted of the crossroads grocery, where some tales were told of accomplishment that would make the most enthusiastic golfer think that his longest drive was shorter than a mud turtle’s jump, in comparison with what a potato digger would consider just a common row of hills. In many ways, the game of potato-digging is much simpler than golf. For instance, the uniform cuts little figure. A pair of blue overalls are generally found more convenient than the most expensive knickerbockers and Scotch stockings. Some interesting matches are being made among the potato-diggers this year, although there are no trophy cups to be played for. Some tidy little bank deposits are anticipated. A few days ago, this paper published the report of some extraordinary digging done by George A. Phillips of South Plattsburgh. Mr. Phillips dug 320 bushels of potatoes in four days, which was considered quite a record.
• Jack Frost made an unexpected visit in this vicinity yesterday and with him came the first little snow flurry of the season. The raw, early morning challenged the businessmen, who wore their overcoats with collar turned up to their ears. The cold, sharp window helped the weatherman and at about noon, snow made its first appearance in Plattsburgh. It was that kind that melts nearly as quick as it strikes the ground, but it was snow just the same. The thermometers in the city registered 25 degrees above zero last night, while Dannemora lowered the mark to 12 above. Jack Frost went farther south last night, but let one of his brothers in Plattsburgh to paint the windows in his magic designs.
• According to instructions received by the War Department, enlistments for the Hawaiian Islands will be open for this month only. Service in Hawaii with the American Army has certain advantages to offer that are well worth the attention of prospective recruits. Schofield Barracks, where most of our men are stationed, is situated on a plateau at about 1,000 feet. Honolulu, with its famous Waikiki beach, is but two miles away and is easily reached by trolley car. Men enlisting at Plattsburgh Barracks for these islands will be sent to Fort Slocum. Then they will be sent by boat through the Panama Canal to the islands.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
