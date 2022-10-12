Lookback: Week of Oct. 11 to Oct. 18

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• A group of interested citizens from various agencies are looking into the possibility of having some type of temporary shelter for adolescents in the city. At a meeting last week, they discussed needs and possibilities with representatives of the police department, Catholic charities, social services, the probation department, SHAC of Burlington and various other local agencies. The Burlington house was discussed and the representatives told the gathering what they had and how it works. Their shelter is set to include housing for up to two months and a therapy program. The state representatives, Frederick McGaulley, said that there are no group homes or any such thing north of Albany. All these children are housed in private homes, designated by social services.
• Rugar Street residents planned to picket City Hall today in an attempt to gain citywide support in their campaign to force the city to install a traffic light at the intersection of Rugar Street and Adirondack Lane. Mrs. Joan Gillett, a spokesman for Citizens for Action on Rugar Street (CARS), said the group had more than 1,000 signatures on petitions circulated through the city. The organization is intent on getting the traffic light installed at the intersection in order to slow traffic. CARS and its supporters will picket the government offices from noon until 7:30 p.m., at which time they will retreat to the Common Council chambers to plead their case before the city fathers.
• Former U.S. Sen. Kenneth Keating (R-N.Y.) said Sunday, “the President is more likely to obtain peace and maintain it” than is his opponent Sen. George McGovern. Keating, in a Press-Republican interview, called peace in the world “the number one issue.” The former ambassador to India said that a recent Gallup poll showed that the American people by a 2-1 margin believe that Nixon would get the country out of Vietnam more expeditiously than McGovern. Keating said that McGovern’s peace plans amount to surrender. Commenting on the Watergate bugging charge, Keating said “I don’t find much interest in it. Political espionage is nothing new.” He added, however, that he doesn’t “believe in it.” He pointed out that he believes the incident is being exploited by the New York Times and the Washington Post.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Plattsburghers, youngsters and adults alike, are in for a full evening of fun on the occasion of the municipality’s first annual observance of Halloween Night on Friday, October 31, according to plans of the City Youth Commission discussed at an interclub council meeting, held yesterday noon at the Witherill Hotel. For some years, practically every progressive community of any consequence has celebrated Halloween Night in a special manner, one attractive to youngsters and interesting to parents. Some weeks ago, the city’s recreation director, Peter Blumette, advanced the proposal that Plattsburgh fall in line with other cities and “do something for the children.” His proposal bore fruit and immediately the Commission set about to make Halloween a community-wide event. Suggestions were sought and received from communities where these Halloween observances have been successful. From this information the program was drawn up for Plattsburgh’s observance — and it promises to be an interesting and enjoyable community demonstration. The program, as outlined at yesterday’s meeting, is varied, and will feature events in which old and young can participate. A highlight will be the costume parade in which all of the city’s youngsters are expected to take part. There will be cash awards for costumes judged best in various classes. The parade, in which the three high school bands of the city have been invited to take part, will form on St. Peter’s field. The revelling marchers will proceed over Margaret Street and past the judges’ stand, to be situated in Customs House Park. The parade will proceed to the PHS athletic field, where a two-hour program of entertainment will be featured.
• Plattsburgh is expected to be the mecca for additional hundreds of Canadians today, the occasion being their last long weekend of the year: Thanksgiving. Customs and immigration offices along the New York State border were supplied with extra officers in anticipation of the early start made by many Canadian motorists. All of Montreal’s major stores will be closed today and the city’s largest English-speaking paper, the Daily Star, will not publish today.
• Albany City Judge Sol Rubenstein, principal speaker last night at an outdoor rally of the Plattsburgh Trades and Labor Assembly, before 1,200 persons outside city hall, scored the Taft-Hartley labor law as “a menace to the American labor movement.” Rubenstein branded the labor law as “a pattern to destroy labor” and declared that “unless it is repealed, labor advances of the past decade and generation will be destroyed.” Describing the law as “a design by employees of the National Association of Manufacturers to frustrate labor,” Rubenstein pictured the issue as “a struggle between property rights and human rights.” However, he cautioned labor to respect the law until repealed. Rubenstein cited a provision of the law which he said would enable “a strike-breaking unit to become the recognized bargaining agent for shop or plant employees over the legitimate union representatives.”
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• An oval window display is attracting a great deal of attention to the window of the A.H. Marshall Co. Inc. on Margaret Street. The display, which was arranged by Harry B. Viall, is composed of an arrangement of Eveready Flashlights and copies of the Plattsburgh Daily Press. It is designed to attract attention to the great premium offer which the Press is making of an Eveready Flashlight which is given absolutely free with every paid-in-advance subscription of the Press.
• Sunday morning at 11 a.m., a car made its way through the city streets. Attached to the running board was a beautiful buck, the first to be brought in by local hunters this season. The party which left for Loon Lake at 3 p.m., Saturday afternoon, consisted of Harry Hooey, who shot the deer; John Frederick, Rock Jabaut and Charles Provost. After making camp, they spent the night in hopeful expedition of the coming dawn. At the first signs of day, they were out in the woods and, at about 7 a.m., the deer was shot, one of the first of the season. The buck, when put on the scales, was found to weigh 250 pounds.
• On Sunday evening, October 8th, about 25 relatives and friends gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. James Gordon of No. 325 Margaret Street, it being the 21st birthday of their daughter, Blanche. The affair was entirely a surprise to Miss Gordon. She suspected nothing unusual and returned from a motorcycle ride to find the house filled with friends and relatives. The color scheme in the living room was white and green with ferns and autumn leaves, while the dining room was prettily decorated in pink and white. From the ceiling over the table was suspended by pink and white crepe paper a basket filled with pink and white asters. During the evening, Miss Gordon rendered some piano solos accompanied by Mr. Monfredo on the mandolin. Miss Freeman and Mr. Villoni also gave solos.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
