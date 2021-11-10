50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• A Plattsburgh area labor leader said Tuesday that the Pay Board’s 5 ½ percent wage regulation penalizes common laborers and favors higher-paid workers. A banker asked: what about non-union white-collar workers whose raises are based on merit? A faculty union leader at Plattsburgh State University College, taking it for granted that teachers are favored by the regulation, said it seems equitable. What these reactions boiled down to was this: The President’s Pay Board announcement needs a lot of clarification and sidebar guarantees before many people are willing to buy it at face value.
• The Plattsburgh School District displayed its first open-space classroom and resource center facility — the Monty Street Elementary School — for the public Monday night during the first open house in the newly remodeled building. The new addition on the school is not an addition in the usual sense of extending wings. Instead, architects developed a plan for filling in the empty space between the two previously-existing parallel wings, the old parking lot. The space was roofed over and former glass-block exterior walls facing the area dismantled, according to Monty Street Principal Arthur Momot, creating one vast open-space area housing 16 classrooms, a library and instructional resource area, teachers’ work area and storage facilities. The entire area is equipped with wall-to-wall carpeting, acoustical tile ceilings, unit-controlled lighting and movable multi-purpose partitions.
• Area citizens turned out in droves Sunday for the slightly delayed opening of the Keeseville National Bank’s Turnpike Branch. John Ferguson of the Montreal Canadiens, who was supposed to be in Plattsburgh at 1 p.m. for interviews and then assist in the ribbon cuttings and sign autographs, did not arrive until about 3 p.m. The ribbon cutting was done by Arthur LeFevre, supervisor of the Town of Plattsburgh, assisted by Moses Aspinall of the Chamber of Commerce, Bank President Roger B. Prescott Jr., Richard Affinito, vice president and new manager of the bank, along with many other local dignitaries including mayor-elect The Rev. Roland St. Pierre.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• One-hundred and eighty-two British naval personnel bound for Halifax from New York City were shaken up but uninjured when the special passenger train in which they were riding crashed into the rear of a standing freight train on a siding in the Delaware and Hudson’s Rouses Point yards at 4:45 o’clock Saturday night. Railroad officials said that a switch from the main line to the siding had been left open. Trainmen on the troop train escaped injury, but the locomotive was derailed and thrown across the main line. The caboose and five cars of the freight were destroyed by fire apparently caused by the overturning of the coal stove in the caboose. Efforts of the Rouses Point village fire department to combat the blaze were thwarted when the department’s apparatus became mired in a field while en route to the fire.
• Residents of “Sunshine City,” the municipal housing project on Cumberland Head, will know next Friday night whether they may buy for nominal sums the former CCC camps in which they are living and from which the city is seeking to have them moved. At the suggestion of Mayor Tyrell, the Common Council approved unanimously a resolution to refer to the corporation counsel for a reply next week a proposal to sell the roughly-finished frame dwellings to the present occupants. Sale would be contingent upon the ability of the purchasers to have the buildings removed to another site within 30 days. Sale price might be as low as one dollar, the Council indicated.
• A plea for the abandonment of nationalism, pessimism, militarism and imperialism and a return to tolerance and brotherhood was sounded last night by Rabbi Harry J. Stern of Temple Emanu-El, Montreal, guest speaker at the fourth in the series of United Churches mid-week services at the Presbyterian Church in Plattsburgh. Rabbi Stern asserted that brotherhood before the 20th Century was more a matter of hope than of reality but, he insisted, “we have the immediate instruments of law enforcement and the immediate instruments of influencing public opinion in the cause of world order.” He saw the atomic bomb as a “challenging warning that we either have one world or no world. In our personal lives, we must resolve to combat these everyday hates which we know as anti-Negroism, anti-Protestantism, anti-Catholicism and anti-Semitism.”
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• What the police of Glens Falls declare is the largest and most complete whiskey still they had ever seen was confiscated in a garage in that city. A man, who emerged from the place as the police entered, made his escape and a search is being made for him. The seizure followed the arrest of Joseph Pelletier the night before on a charge of intoxication. While investigating the accident, the police detected an odor of whiskey emanating from the car, which was parked near the garage. They followed up the clue and searched the garage, finding on the top floor the still, with six burners operating. The still is complete in every detail, with a large oil stove, a copper tank and another tank somewhat like a hot water boiler through which a copper coil extended.
• Alexander Irvine has come and gone, and he left an impression. It was the biggest event that the Plattsburgh YMCA Discussion Club has yet pulled off. A hundred and twenty-five men came out in the snowstorm last night and had a good time. They heard Mr. Irvine talk for an hour or more and most of them had they not had other engagements would have remained an hour longer. A delicious supper was served at 7:00 by the ladies. Irvine is all that he was advertised and more. Mr. Irvine talked about what was the matter with the world. It is very simple, said he. The answer is WAR. The speaker pictured with force and power the possibilities that this country will have during the coming conference to shape the destinies of the world. Public opinion in the United States is the overwhelming factor in this consideration.
• A party of very distinguished visitors spent a brief quarter hour in viewing the sights of Plattsburgh yesterday forenoon. The party was headed by the Right Hon. A.J. Balfour, former Premier of Great Britain and chief of the British delegation to the Disarmament Conference at Washington. Sir Arthur and his confreres arrived in Quebec on Tuesday evening on the Empress of France and a few minutes later started by train for Montreal. The stop in Montreal was of the briefest and the party started at once over the D&H in a special train which passed through this city at 11 o’clock. During the stop at Plattsburgh, Sir Arthur and his party alighted and took in what they could of Plattsburgh from the station. By a happy coincidence, a Plattsburgh lady who had met Sir Arthur on different occasions in London at the time he was prime minister happened to be at the station. Although unaware that the train was passing through, she at once recognized the distinguished British statesman. She was warmly greeted by him and was given the opportunity for a brief chat while the train stood at the station.
