50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Ward 2 Alderman Carlton Rennell has brought up the question of whether the city needs parking meters in certain areas anymore. He said that he has had complaints from residents in the Peru Street area in regard to meters on the east side of the street. He noted that the area perhaps was once a business area, but now it is a residential area and does not get the use and attention it once did. The alderman said that when the Delaware & Hudson Railroad station and Greyhound bus terminal on nearby Bridge Street were in operation, parking meters were needed. “But now, we’re discriminating against those residents,” he added. He also mentioned the Miller Street area near the Post Office as another problem area with parking meters. Rennell said Monday that it is his opinion that making money shouldn’t be the aim of the meter operation. He feels that meters should be used primarily to turn over parking spaces in the business district.
• Like vultures zeroing in on a still-warm carcass, entrepreneurs and civic officials around the world are racing each other to transform the death of Denver’s Winter Olympics plans into a juicy morsel for themselves. Armed with out-of-date plans and lapsed pledges of financial support, and faced with growing hostility from some local groups, Olympic organizing committees from Vancouver to Squaw Valley and Lake Placid to Innsbruck have besieged the International Olympic Committee with telegrams. When one Canadian Olympic promoter hears that Lake Placid, site of the third winter games in 1932, is interested in replacing Denver, he laughs uncontrollably. “Hell, that was 40 years ago,” he says. “Can you imagine the place now?” Not to be outdone, a Lake Placid organizer, learning of the Squaw Valley, Calif., bid asked none too innocently: “Haven’t they dismantled all their stuff?”
• A black studies investigation board at Plattsburgh State University College has recommended that the college add more black students, faculty, administrators and courses with the next year. The report, begun last year under the direction of English department faculty member Roosevelt Williams, called the Plattsburgh environment “frankly negative in its relation to blacks and other non-Caucasian groups.” Because Plattsburgh is located “at the most northerly part of New York state,” it has remained “relatively free of any significant black input,” the report continues. “Consequently, black students arriving on this campus have found themselves in what often amounts to an unbearable situation which from time to time they have sought to express through the school media and through other activities.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Representatives from virtually all local civic, fraternal and veterans’ organizations are expected to attend the Armistice Day memorial service at the Strand theater this morning at 11 o’clock, under the auspices of Plattsburgh Post 20 of the American Legion. Students and the general public have been invited to join in the program, which will be the only local observance of the termination of World War I and which will also pay tribute to the memories of America’s dead of two world wars. Preceding the half-hour program at the Strand theater will be a parade from the Plattsburgh Legion Home through the city’s business section to the theater on Brinkerhoff street. All units scheduled to participate in this march, including formations of Legionnaires and other veterans, Boy and Girl Scouts, color bearers and color guards representing local organizations, together with the MAI and SJA bands, have been requested to report at the Legion Home not later than 10:15 o’clock this morning.
• A 55-mile cable project costing $500,000 to construct, and designed for both toll and local use is nearing completion between the Plattsburgh and Malone offices of the New York Telephone Company. Installation of the new facility, supervised by Spencer R. Fox, Northern District telephone manager, will bolster service in nearby communities and aid the rural relief program of the company. Excavation of several lengths of century-old wooden pipe, fashioned with tapered joints and forming part of the original water main of the city, marked the local phase of the construction job. With a prospective durability of 50 years, when the new cable arrived after a two-year delay, work on the Cornelia street project was begun by Harry Alpert, Plattsburgh contractor. Originating at the Oak and Cornelia street Intersection opposite the Plattsburgh telephone building, the new cable proceeds underground beneath Cornelia street to a point beyond Beekman.
• Enrollment closes Friday for two of the special classes for adults to be offered by the Home Economics Department of Plattsburgh State Teachers College beginning next Tuesday evening. Persons interested in enrolling are asked to call the Home Economics office. A class in clothing selection will be taught by Miss Beulah Kent, clothing instructor. Miss Kent, who has been with the college two years, was formerly assistant clothing procurement and personnel officer with the SPARS. Prior to her three years of service in the armed forces, she was associated with the University of Alabama. The course is aimed at persons who have made simple garments, but are interested in having further experience. Also commencing Tuesday will be a class especially designed for mothers of preschool children which will be planned on the basis of the interests of the group enrolled. Mrs. Sue Rose, newly-appointed faculty member, will teach the course.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Revolvers, telegraph poles, beer, Buicks and Fords were mixed up in a chase over the Pok-o-Moonshine mountain road last night. The beer and the Buick are now in Elizabethtown in custody of the sheriff. The drivers are probably camped somewhere in the woods, cursing all State Troopers and Customs men who are trying to cheat poor men out of an “honest” living. The drivers of the Buick touring car had been under more of less surveillance from the time they left Rouses Point. They passed Catherine Street in Plattsburgh with the shades of the Buick tightly drawn and the heavy load bulging out of the sides of the car.
• Strange as Noah’s famous cargo must have been, we doubt if it had anything in the way of novelty to compare with a couple barges which passed through the harbor of this city a day or two ago. Can you imagine 75 tons of living, squirming, writing slimy eels? Well that’s just the cargo that these two staunch Canadian barges had on board. When they first left the Three Rivers, P.Q., the eels used to become frightened every time the tug boat whistle blew and threatened to jump overboard. The captain was an inventive genius, however, and when the barges passed through the city, bulwarks of chicken wire had been placed around the decks, thus keeping the cargo intact. The cargo is bound for New York City where lovers of this dainty fish (or whatever it is) are waiting with watering mouths for their favorite dish. There ought to be enough to go around.
• Wild West Pictures can be seen on the screen in almost any theater, but a real typical wild and wooly thriller occurred early yesterday afternoon in the vicinity of the Plattsburgh Barracks. Speidels place of business at 48 U.S. Avenue was the scene of the excitement at the very start. Two soldiers and a civilian entered the soft drink establishment and held up the proprietary, demanding money. They poured forth several shots through the floor of the store in an attempt to frighten Spiedel, but they did not obtain any money. In some manner, the guard house officials were notified and, in a short time, guards were on the scene.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.