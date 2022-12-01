50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Parental control and guidance versus a teenager’s personal freedom was the topic of the third and final adolescent workshop held at Peru Junior-Senior High School. Trust between parent and child seemed to be the critical issue in the two-hour dialogue between four senior students and 18 parents and teachers. Jeanne Keys, a student, pointed out that many teenagers confuse what they feel to be their parents’ lack of trust with what is really a tendency of parents to overprotect their children. One mother explained that she felt her primary responsibility was to see her child safely into adulthood. She said parents have more to be anxious about today since there are more real dangers facing teenagers — such as cars, drugs and alcohol — than there were when she was growing up.
• The Plattsburgh Committee for Humane Pigeon Control cited Mayor Roland St. Pierre last week for being “most cooperative” in suspending the poisoning of pigeons. The committee, composed of representatives of the Audubon Society, OLAW Citizens League for Animal Welfare Inc., SENTRY (Saving Every Natural Thing Requires You), and the SPCA, said the mayor has suspended the use of Avitrol, a poisoned corn pesticide, until alternative methods can be studied and recommendations presented to the mayor and Common Council. The group said the chemical has been spread on city streets, paved parking lots and along open road sides in concentrations which might be considered dangerous.
• Construction of the new Northeastern Clinton Central School is moving along quite well, according to Jerry Powers, clerk of the works for the project. Powers said Wednesday that at one point, when the rains were prevalent this summer, the job may have been as much as three months behind schedule. But as of Wednesday, it was only somewhere in the neighborhood of a month behind, he said. The building is not scheduled for completion until next September, so Powers isn’t particularly concerned about the schedule at this point.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Nearly half a million DDT bombs exploded and sent flares resembling anti-aircraft tracer bullets into the air last night when flames destroyed the Matco plant in Burlington which manufactures them. Damage was estimated by the owner at $500,000. Firemen said the building, a converted airplane hangar near the municipal airport, was leveled in less than an hour by the blaze, which could be seen for many miles. Carl F. Lozon, owner of the plant, which manufactures insecticide bombs, said that nearly half a million units were destroyed. The company, founded in 1944, manufactured the units under U.S. Army contracts during the war and since has been making them for public use.
• Peru Town Clerk Paul McGee today is convinced that yesterday’s election for area commissioner in the village was all a mistake. Taxpayers in the community voted during a three-hour period— 7 to 10 p.m.— in the town clerk’s office, and when the smoke cleared away, these were the results: For the incumbent, Garfield Austin, 87 votes; For his rival, Amos Avery, 87 votes. A perplexed town attorney, Harold A. Jerry, of Plattsburgh, said that he would have an opinion in a day or two. McGee said that there probably would have to be a special election. In the event there is no decision prior to that time, the town board will make a temporary appointment at the beginning of next year.
• Henry Kriplin, 40, of Montpelier, was so willing to turn himself back to Vermont authorities reportedly seeking him on charges of abandonment that he: (1) Sent a telegram to a sheriff at Montpelier telling him that he was in Plattsburgh; (2) Walked into the police station here at 7 p.m. yesterday just as Patrolman James Russell was receiving a phone call from the Montpelier sheriff relative to Kriplin’s telegram.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• The petition of the Plattsburgh Gas & Electric Co. to the Public Service Commission for permission to maintain an electric light line from Plattsburgh to Beekmantown and West Chazy will be heard at the hearing which will be held in the courthouse here tomorrow. The town boards of the various towns have already granted franchises to the Plattsburgh company to extend their lines. The extension line will light the county house and residences in the vicinity. This same line will furnish West Chazy with power. A great many of the residences of the village, which number from 300 to 400 persons, will install electricity in their homes. This village never had electric lights before. Men have been working since October in the erection of the extension line.
• Three soldiers were placed under arrest yesterday afternoon after it was alleged they had obtained liquor from some place in the city and had imbibed quite freely. One of these was arrested while enjoying a stroll around the city in the company of a 15-year-old girl who, it is alleged, had to support her companion to keep him from going off the sidewalk. All three men were locked up in the city jail. They will be arranged before City Judge Feinberg on charges of intoxication. Two of the soldiers were on horseback when arrested. According to Frank Mosseau of 132 Beekman St., one of the soldiers drove his horse up onto his back porch. Mousseau said that the horse went up the back porch steps and that while the rider was attempting to turn his horse around on the porch, a post was damaged.
• Henry Pavone and R.A. Defonzo of Plattsburgh left last night for New York City, where they will board the “Contorosso” on Thursday for a few months visit in Italy. Mr. Pavone conducts a shoe hospital on Clinton Street and Mr. Defonzo is a local taxi man. They will visit Naples and from there will go to Rome and Geneva. While on their trip, they will spend a few weeks with Mr. and Mrs. L.L. Lombardoni and Mr. Chasolen at Bastia, Umbra.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
