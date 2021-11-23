50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• About 20 inmates of the Clinton Correctional Facility are working during their “free” time to make Christmas brighter for Clinton County children. Some 80 bicycles and a number of sleds, jumping horses and other large toys are ready for Christmas Bureau distribution, with the number of renewed toys expected to reach 800 by mid-December. “This is a volunteer project for these men, done strictly out of the goodness of their hearts for children they have never met,” said Don Clemons of Peru, officer-in-charge of the program. “Many of these things were almost junk when they were brought to us — broken, parts missing or only a collection of related parks.” Much of the paint being used this year was donated by Plattsburgh Motor Service, he said. When necessary, specific missing parts are purchased by the Christmas Bureau from donated funds.
• After analysis of the traffic in the City of Plattsburgh, the TOPICS report recommends several changes in spot, arterial and area locations in the city. Along with the recommendations were ideas that might aid the city with future problems such as suggesting a study before and after the changes were made to gauge effectiveness, setting up of a new method of coding accidents to aid in studies of high accident areas and keeping up of an accident spot map with color coded pins to denote types of accidents along wffh locations.
• The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals — in the fact of strong opposition — postponed action for 60 days on a request to build a medical arts center at 150 Beekman Street. The request was for a use variance to place the building in a residential zone in the area recommended as a city park. The opposition came from numerous civic and environmental groups who want the city to purchase about 8.8 acres of land in the vicinity, including the proposed site for the medical building. The area in question is the so-called quarry, extending west from the Bailey Ave. School to Beekman St. and north to Boynton Ave. It was designated in the Allen recreation report for purchase as a park.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• A Cornelia Street man who last night swallowed a quarter intended as a tip for waiters at the American Legion Home at 1 Cumberland Avenue was, early this morning, suffering from a sore throat and the surgeon who attended him had added another item to his salvage collection. It all started while tips were being collected for waiters on duty at the Legion banquet in honor of State Department Commander Earl Hitchcock of Glens Falls. As the plate holding the coins neared the place occupied by Norman Ford, 42, of 45 Cornelia Street, a quarter fell into Ford's glass of grapefruit juice. Ford failed to notice the incident, and, a moment later, as he swallowed the contents of his glass, the quarter lodged in his throat. Coughing, back-pounding and other remedies failed to dislodge the coin, and Ford went to the Physicians Hospital. There, Dr. Philip Barton performed an esophagoscopy. Ford, ordered to remain in the hospital overnight, said that he \felt better.\ Dr. Barton said that he was keeping the coin. The waiters said nothing.
• Plattsburgh's municipal airport had its second biggest day Wednesday since it entered commercial aviation, last March 14, with a total of 71 passengers carried on incoming and outgoing flights. The total included passengers on seven commercial liners which landed at the airport throughout the day. One specially chartered plane carried a group of Champlain College students bound for New York and other metropolitan points. Wednesday's total was ten under the airport's record of 81 passengers, set on September 3, the day after Labor Day.
• Naturalization of a new United States citizen in the Supreme Court here on Monday morning culminated the dream of a Danish girl and was an important factor in a romance that began in Europe a little more than a year ago. The new citizen is Mrs. Don Reid, who, with her husband, of the Signal Corps Intelligence, is now visiting Sergeant Reid's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Reid of Malone. Reid, a graduate of Franklin Academy in 1939 and the Adirondack Commercial School, Malone, served four wartime years in the army. Shortly after D-Day, he took part in three major campaigns. After a while, he reached Germany, where he volunteered for six additional months of service, receiving orders to go to Denmark with four other American soldiers, accompanying the British during the liberation. In Copenhagen, Reid became acquainted with a young man named Schumacher, who had just returned home from Sweden, where he had been forced to flee after the Nazis had discovered him to be a member of the resistance organization. Then Reid met Schumacher's sister, Vivian. That was in May, 1945. They were married in August. Reid had to make some quick decisions. It would be quite a while before his wife would be able to come to this country. He looked around for a job in Copenhagen with the result that, on receiving his discharge in Germany, he returned to Denmark to begin duties with the United States legation. Mrs. Reid, who speaks English quite well, was enthusiastic over obtaining American citizenship here this week and listened, tears in her eyes, as Justice Andrew W. Ryan decreed her naturalization. She said she enjoys the United States, but misses the dairy products of her country.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• Nearly 500 people visited Leonard’s Academy last evening for the opening of the American Legion Fair. Of these, some went in search of a good time and others merely to look on. But those who went out of curiosity remained to take part in the evening’s fun and there was no one who did not enjoy the evening’s entertainment. At the east end of the hall were two booths decorated with red, white and blue streamers, one conducted by the Legion where baby dolls and kewpies vamped prospective customers and the other in the charge of the Woman’s Auxiliary, where tempting refreshments were on sale.
• Edward McWhite, while awaiting transfer to the State Hospital at Ogdensburg, created a sensation by jumping through a window in the Grand Jury room in the courthouse. Although the window was smashed, McWhite escaped uninjured and was quickly recaptured by his guards. McWhite was discharged from the County Jail two weeks ago after serving a 50 day sentence for stealing automobile tires from Chief of Police Trombley of Champlain.
• Although Plattsburgh cannot be said to have an extensive building boom on, it is quite sure that there is much more building going on and in contemplation at the present time than there has been since long before the war. While there is but one really pretentious business building in the course of construction at present (The Plattsburgh National Bank and Trust Co.), there are at least two or three very fine buildings to be erected here during the coming season. Among these are the Masonic Temple at the corner of Brinkerhoff and Oak streets, which it is understood will cost about $200,000, and the new Merchants Bank building at the corner of Brinkerhoff and Marion streets, details of which have not yet been given out but which will undoubtedly be a very fine structure.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
