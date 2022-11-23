Lookback: Week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 29

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• The Adirondack Mountain Group, local unit of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), will join more than 70,000 members nationwide in the celebration of the organization’s 31st anniversary. Group Commander Lt. Col. Lynn Wilke said Monday that the observance will begin on Dec. 1. Wilke has appointed Maj. Willard Davis to coordinate the activities which will take place. CAP was formed on Dec. 1, 1941, as World War II neared. The organization is now the auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, Wilke explained. Members of the CAP, using their own time and often taking leaves of absence from their jobs or professions, carry out Air Force authorized search and rescue missions, assist during periods of local and national disasters and conduct a comprehensive program of aerospace education for the benefit of its members and the general public, thereby promoting America’s supremacy in aviation and aerospace science. During last summer’s floods, CAP members spent hundreds of hours assisting the seven states ravaged by the rains of Hurricane Agnes.
• A group of area teenagers have launched a major re-decorating project. The youngsters are members of the Youth Fellowship organization and the project they’ve initiated is the repainting and general rejuvenation of the Fellowship Hall at the local Presbyterian Church. The work began this past Sunday evening. Although Fellowship Hall is in the Presbyterian Church building, all of the youngsters involved aren’t Presbyterians. The organization is ecumenical according to the youngsters and includes several members of other faiths. It also includes young people from as far away as Chazy, including Allison Taylor, who is one of the young people very much involved in the latest project.
• Gov. Rockefeller told a crowd of about 300 people here Wednesday that if Lake Placid receives the nod for the 1976 Olympics, it probably will have to go to a statewide referendum for financing. The governor and his cabinet were on hand for one of a series of “town meetings” being held in various portions of the state to establish priorities in the upcoming legislative program. Questioned by Lake Placid Mayor Robert Peacock, the governor said he had been following the Olympic news with “tremendous interest” and said he felt there were three steps to be followed: First, the governor told Peacock that the “community is divided about this thing and must make up its own mind,” noting that a town meeting has been scheduled to discuss it. The governor said the second step would be for the proposal to be considered on the state level where the various costs involved would be studied and a total cost proposal drawn up including highways, hotels and other facilities. The third step would be a public statewide bond issue. Gov. Rockefeller pointed out that there is no money in the current budget and that when the state determines the estimated cost, the package would probably have to go to the referendum.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Patients at Ray Brook Sanitorium, who come from Clinton County, will have a favor on their tray Thanksgiving Day made by the Brownies of Troop No. 7, sponsored by Slater Beth Israel with Mrs. Estelie Gordon, Mrs. Ellen Levey and Mrs. Jordon Johnson, leaders. It marks the second time the troop has participated in service for the Clinton County Tuberculosis and Public Health Association. Earlier in the season, the girls along with eleven other Brownie and Girl Scout troops, folded the Christmas Seals to be sent out to residents of Clinton County to obtain funds for the work of the Association in stamping out tuberculosis.
• Plattsburgh housewives will have their first “rationless” Thanksgiving in six years this week but will face prices of as high as 79 cents a pound for native, table-dressed turkeys. Starting at 55 to 59 cents a pound for western turkeys sold by chain distributors, this year’s prices for turkeys soar to 69 cents a pound for the undressed native variety of independent dealers. Turkey substitutes cost somewhat less. Chicken fowls are being sold for as low as 39 and 42 cents a pound by chain dealers who ask 59 cents for roasters and 49 cents for friers. Native fowls are fetching 49 cents and roasters 59 cents at independent retailers. Sirloin and porterhouse steaks, which were selling at 59 to 69 cents a pound a year ago, now are pegged at 83 cents by the chains. Prices over independent meat counters range from 89 to 99 cents a pound. Hamburger, sold by chain merchants, has risen to 49 cents a pound over last year’s 43 cent figure. At 50 cents, it is a cent higher in most independent stores. The chains are getting 33 cents a pound for ducks.
• The concert to be presented by the Plattsburgh Symphony Orchestra in the Plattsburgh High School auditorium will include several well-known and highly popular works of the great composers, including the first and second movements of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Mendelssohn’s Overture — Fingal’s Cave, and Danse Macabre by Saint-Saens. Of all the great symphonies ever written, Beethoven’s “Mighty Fifth” has remained not only the most perfect example of the form, but the most direct musical message which any composer has ever given the world. Struggling to continue his work in spite of his increasing deafness, Beethoven expressed through this symphony his struggle and triumph over the fate which would overcome him. It is interesting to note that the opening theme, commonly described as “Fate knocking at the door,” which moves through the whole work, was popular during World War II as the musical expression of the “V for Victory.” Thus it is perhaps one of the most widely recognized symphonic themes.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Plans for the extension of the branch of the Plattsburgh Wallpaper Co. and Underwood Pulp and Paper Mills, which are located in this city, were outlined yesterday by George Tait, president of the Tait Paper and Colors Industries, at a luncheon in the new clubhouse near the mills. Mr. Tait outlined the prospective improvements which, if carried out, would triple the productiveness of the present local mills. The companies have received a very attractive offer to locate in another city, but it is believed that preference will be given to Plattsburgh, if the people will back up the concern. The mills are situated on the Saranac River on Main Mill Avenue, just southwest of the city. A new clubhouse has but recently been erected near the plant and prospects for further improvements are very good.
• If ice cream is “The Dessert of a Nation,” Pollyanna Brick will be the dessert of Plattsburgh tomorrow. Hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners in Plattsburgh and elsewhere in the Purity Parish will be made complete by the presence of Pollyanna brick to top off all the good things that have gone before. As you know, Pollyanna is a combination of Almond Bisque, Cranberry Sherbet and Maple Walnut ice cream and was first introduced to the public last Thanksgiving. So well was it received and so rapidly was the available supply exhausted that we were forced to make a public apology to those who were unable to get it from the dealers. This year, however, we are making a larger amount and expect to be able to fill all orders. However, those who want Pollyanna are urged to place their orders at once and avoid the disappointment that so many had last year.
• “Clothes. Give us clothes, lest, saved from starvation, we perish from cold.” Such is the tenor of many pleas from Moscow since the first cold winds poured into the headquarters of the American Relief Administration in autumn warned the Russian populace that zero temperature weather was not far away and they wrapped their miserable rags more closely about them with anticipatory shivers. The A.R.A was to continue its child-feeding program on a reduced scale and relieve the inhabitants in the districts where crop failure promised a continuation of famine conditions of their worst fears, but the clothing problem now causes almost as serious apprehension as the food shortage.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
