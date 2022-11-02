Lookback: Week of Nov. 2 to Nov. 9

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• The local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War (VVAW), thwarted in its efforts to hold a peace march to Plattsburgh Air Force Base, are planning a “peaceful assembly” at the MacDonough Monument today at noon. VVAW Spokesman Dale Moose said that the reason the group wanted to go the air base route was it would be a “symbolic gesture.” Moose said Friday that he expects about 50 persons to attend today’s peaceful assembly. He added that although the group will have the assembly today instead of a parade, a parade “will happen, but at another time.” He noted that the group is planning to file an injunction against the city for discriminating against the group. The organization reportedly has the backing of three local attorneys.
• Reporting that a basic agreement has been reached on a ceasefire spanning all of Indochina, President Nixon jetted halfway across the continent and back Friday asking voters to give him four more years “to complete the job…to build a structure of peace.” At every stop, Nixon called for the election of Republican senators and governors and — for the first time — predicted his coattails would help sweep in “the kind of Congress we need…to accomplish the goals of the new American majority.” And at every stop, Nixon was greeted by pockets of hecklers and antiwar demonstrators who chanted throughout his speeches.
• John Faubert, executive director of the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, says he is “very excited” about the new JCEO daycare program for Clinton County preschoolers. “It was a long time coming, but it is a big thing for Clinton County,” Faubert said. And he sees the new daycare center in Ward Hall at Plattsburgh State University College as the first of at least two and perhaps more in the Plattsburgh area. In fact, he said, “there’s no reason why there could not be daycare centers all over the county. All it takes is community interest and some money to get started.” The new daycare center at Ward Hall is authorized to handle up to 30 children aged three to six.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Glenn K. Otis, of 172 Oak Street, for the past 30 years a train dispatcher for the Delaware and Hudson Railroad, has died at his home following a heart attack. His age was 52. Mr. Otis was born at Point au Roche, a son of the late Orlin B. Otis and Ella Gonyea Otis. He was first employed by the railroad as a telegrapher, after four years being promoted to dispatcher. Mr. Otis was a veteran of World War I, serving in France and Germany with a Signal Corps unit of the Seventh Division. He was a member of American Legion Post 29 of Plattsburgh and of Plattsburgh Lodge 621 BPOE.
• Defeat of Proportional Representation as a means of electing members of the New York City council is a direct blow to Communism, Clinton County Assemblyman James A. Fitzpatrick told the Malone Rotary Club yesterday afternoon. Pointing out that machinery already has been established to administer the Soldier’s bonus for state veterans, the Republican Assemblyman gave credit to the foresight of Governor Dewey. Passage of the six amendments and three propositions on the state ballot was seen by Assemblyman Fitzpatrick as a vindication of the Dewey administration.
• Republican Alderman William Gioiosa of Ward Three asserted last night that his efforts to secure a playground and equipment for children of the ward were materializing with the blessing of the city administration, but without much material aid. Gioiosa said that the playground site, located in the Northwest corner of the Champlain College campus, had been turned over to the city Aug. 2 through the intercession of Senator Benjamin F. Feinberg. Since that time, Gioiosa added, he has been able to get equipment only by “begging or borrowing.” “The city tells me to go ahead,” he asserted, “but doesn’t give me any money to do it with.” The playground, conceived by Gioiosa so that Ward Three youngsters would have easier access to playground facilities, will be utilized as a skating rink during the winter months. A heated clubhouse will be available.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• For years, the public spirited citizens of Plattsburgh, the fathers and mothers of children especially, had been yearning for a large free park. The vacant places were gradually being built up and one of the few open places still free to the public and certainly the most beautiful and the most frequented was the Walworth Farm, just west of the Moses-Rabideau place on Rugar Street. But in the winter of 1918, a private individual bought it with the idea of leveling its trees and selling the timber. The sound of his axe brought dismay to a group of public-spirited citizens who realized that this beauty spot, incapable of being replaced, was about to be destroyed and that the playground of the city was likely to be closed to the children and their parents. A committee was formed and sufficient money raised to make a first payment to buy back the property. The property is now offered to the city for less than it had cost before. The city needs this park because it needs a park and there is no other place comparable to it in convenience.
• The steamboat season on Lake Champlain officially closes today when the Ticonderoga makes her final trip from Plattsburgh to Burlington. The steamboat season is reported to have been unusually good this year. Not only has the regular tourist travel been much heavier than usual, but a large number of automobiles have chosen to make the trip back and forth from New England points, particularly from Burlington or Ticonderoga to Plattsburgh, giving motorists an opportunity to take the wonderful trip through Lake Champlain itself instead of skirting its shores.
• What is regarded by officials as one of the most important arrests yet to be made in connection with booze running in this vicinity was made by State Troopers on the Pok-O-Moonshine road at an early hour yesterday morning. One of the men under arrest is a special agent working out of Plattsburgh. The car which was captured was occupied by Eli J. Terwilliger, a special government enforcement agent who is well-known in Plattsburgh and Frank Patooka, of 278 River St, Troy. Just previous to the capture of the Terwilliger car, Sgt. Boyce, in charge at Keeseville, and Trooper Gilson, who were traveling in a Ford, attempted to stop a car in which the troopers believed was another enforcement agent. When taken from the car, Terwilliger stated that he was an officer of the law and was taking the other man to Elizabethtown for a hearing. He could not explain how he happened to pass through Plattsburgh without bringing his prisoner before U.S. Commissioner Patterson. The troopers were not impressed with his story, which had a “fishy” look on the face of it, and told Terwilliger they would let him tell his story to Justice of the Peace Nicholson at Elizabethtown.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
