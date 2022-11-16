50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Volunteers at Plattsburgh Air Force Base are being sought to work with Project “Holiday Basket”, the base-wide project to donate Christmas food baskets to needy military families. Mrs. Norma Kinney, chairman for this year’s project, stated: “It takes many hands to gather, sort, pack and distribute the baskets.” She is seeking persons who are willing to supply those hands. Food drop boxes will be placed this month in the base commissary, chapels, religious education building and individual squadrons. Persons are requested to use them for their donations toward making this a Christmas for more than 75 Plattsburgh Air Force Base families.
• Mayor Roland St. Pierre has apparently agreed to look into other methods of ridding the downtown area of pigeons other than the method used this week. St. Pierre met with various groups Friday concerned with the way the pigeons were being killed in the city. The Common Council this summer authorized St. Pierre to try to reduce the number of wayward pigeons congregating in the downtown area. The mayor had contracted Abalene Pest Control Service to rid the city of the pigeons. The company then spread kernels of corn throughout the city that were apparently making the pigeons sick and killing many. Dr. George Abbe, one of the concerned citizens who attended Friday’s meeting, said St. Pierre admitted that the city was using a poison to clean up the pigeons but that he was unaware that the poison was harmful to other small animals. The mayor told the group that the pest control firm was certified by the state to use the chemical. The chemical is not supposed to kill the birds, but make them sick so they would fly away from the area. St. Pierre reportedly suggested forming a committee to look into sterilization of the pigeons.
• Robert Moses, former New York State Power Authority chairman, recently presented his views on the environment to a group of Chazy college students. Faculty members and 25 students from Miner Institute for Man and his Environment visited the Robert Moses Power Dam in Massena to observe the role energy and power generation play in the environment. The Massena power facility was designed by Moses, who addressed the students. “Environmental disputes amuse me to no end,” said Moses. “A while ago in comparing bridges to tunnels from an aesthetic angle, I said facetiously that a tunnel is only a tiled vehicular bathroom smelling faintly of monoxide. In the next edition, my little quip was left out, presumably at the insistence of my friends in the Moles, a club of tunnel builders. Now the ecologists are all for attacking smell, but against bridges as potential polluters of the environment.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• In the first of Plattsburgh State Teachers College student concert series to be presented this winter; Miss Angna Enters, noted one-woman-show, won the endorsement of theater-goers last night when she performed her series of “mime” characterizations in the auditorium of the college. After a slow beginning, the dancer-actress established rapport with the audience in a number called “Balletomane-Connoisseur”, a burlesque of ballet. Also liked by the student-faculty body and their guests was the sequence called “Vienna Provincial — 1910”, in which Miss Angna depicted in pantomime a prim, country woman preparing for a party, taking part in the party, and returning home after the festivity was ended. Music combined with pantomime made a delightful little sketch of “Piano Music No. 4 — Commencement,” in which the talented young lady took the part of a sweet-girl graduate at the piano.
• Officials of the Lions Club announced jubilantly last night that they had shipped to Albany an entire freight carload of flour and canned milk destined for the needy of Europe as the city and county’s portion of the Friendship Train. Given only a few days in which to accumulate a shipment, the club found itself with an estimated 30,000 pounds of foodstuffs to load into railcar on a siding in the local railroad yards. “We loaded it In the dark,” a spokesman said. “I never knew those cars were so big.” He lauded donors for what he called their “more than generous response,” and said that he felt that for the length of time given, the area had acquitted itself as well as any contributing to the Friendship Train. The project was the largest ever undertaken by the club, he said, but “it was only with the assistance of the public that we put it across.” Donors were too numerous to win public mention. Veteran and fraternal organizations contributed, along with unestimated hundreds of individuals.
• A two-hour radio broadcast of the marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten was heard by several hundred listeners locally early yesterday morning. Dr. Geoffrey Fisher, Archbishop of Canterbury, pronounced the bridal couple man and wife at exactly 6:45 a.m. EST. It was then 11:45 London time. The unfaltering responses of the Princess and her consort were clearly audible to the radio audience. The departure of the royal party from Buckingham Palace was described by Frederick B. Opper. The narrative was taken up at Admiralty Arch, en route to Westminster Abbey, scene of the nuptials, by Howard K. Smith. A third correspondent, Merrill Mueller, was stationed outside the abbey and Edward R. Murrow, from his vantage point directly above the altar, pictured the colorful pageantry within the abbey. The broadcast ended with the return of Elizabeth and Philip to the home of her parents, Buckingham Palace, where the crowd awaited their appearance on the balcony.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Unusually rapid progress is being made on the erection of the new Physicians Hospital in Prospect Heights. Work on the building was begun on Aug. 10, and since that time practically all of the excavating work has been finished. The work of pouring the concrete walls for the foundation is now in progress. It is hoped to have the building up by the end of next summer, but no definite time has been set for the completion as a great deal depends upon the weather and other conditions. The excavating work was a tremendous undertaking. About 1,500 years of earth was removed. This topsoil was saved and will be used later in grading. About 2,000 yards of rock has been removed. Underneath the two- or three-foot layer of topsoil, the excavators encounter a layer of solid rock composed of gneiss and limestone. Some drilling is yet to be done, but the rock excavation is practically completed.
• W.H. Howell and George Ryan of the Hotel Witherhill are among those from the Adirondacks who are in New York to attend the National Hotel exposition being held at Grand Central palace. The Adirondacks have an exhibit and L.B. Judson of the Saranac Lake Chamber of Commerce is general chairman of the exhibit and he is being assisted by Mr. Howell and by Paul Stevens of Lake Placid. The Adirondacks have a booth with birch bark and in it are many pictures of this section. This booth was arranged for by the Hotel Men’s association, of which 26 hotels in this section are represented.
• The War Department has finally approved the modified plans of the MacDonough Memorial Park. The only difference will be that it will stand nearer the sidewalk opposite the new City Hall. The principal change will be in the connection with the retaining wall. This, as originally planned, would have been one of the most expensive parts of the entire undertaking. This wall was to have been several feet high and was to have stood quite a distance inside the sea wall. With the filling in and building of this retaining wall, as originally intended, it is believed that in the neighborhood of $50,000 would have been expended. With the elimination of this retaining wall, the park surrounding the monument will slope down to the sea wall gradually and in the end will probably be quite as effective, with a great reduction in the expense.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.