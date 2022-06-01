Lookback: Week of May 31 to June 7

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• The Town of Plattsburgh has a new town hall-office garage complex. Dedication of the building on Banker Road at the intersection of Tom Miller Road took place Saturday. More than 150 persons attended the ceremony during which James J. Bird of Prescott-Heyman Associates and Wilfred J. Trombley of the Tracy Trombley Construction Co. officially presented the building to the Town of Plattsburgh in the person of Supervisor Arthur LeFevre. State Sen. Ronald B. Stafford of Peru was principal speaker at the dedication and spoke of the importance of local governments, which he called “the real strength of our system and of our democracy.” Stafford recalled a trend in the 1960s toward moving the services of local government in the direction of state or federal functions. “The thought was that the higher bureaucracy would be more efficient,” he said. “This is not true, and I hope this trend is being reversed.”
• Gov. Rockefeller has signed legislation which expands the eastern boundary of the Adirondack Forest Preserve to the center of Lake Champlain. The governor has also signed measures designed to increase the influence of the State Parks and Recreation Department and diminish the influence of regional parks councils outside the Adirondack and Catskill preserves. The Adirondack Expansion bill moves the eastern boundary of the 6 million acre preserve to the center of Lake Champlain and also includes some upland areas in the Towns of Willsboro, Essex and Westport. Expansion of the so-called “Blue Line” on the northeast will include Valcour Island and additional areas in the Towns of Peru, Saranac, Dannemora, Altona, Ellenburg and Bellmont.
• Gary Victor Ringler, son of SMSgt. And Mrs. Lester C. Ringler of 5211 C. Minnesota Circle, Plattsburgh Air Force Base, has been accepted by the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. He will report to the academy July 3. Ringler lettered in football and baseball at Peru Central School, where he is a senior, and was a member of the Press-Republican All-Star football team. He is also a National Honor Society member, Regent Scholarship winner and a former Boys State delegate.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• “Come to 8 Caroline Street quick! We believe our two-year-old daughter has fallen into the river!” The call received at police headquarters before 1 p.m. yesterday came from a frantic father, Clifford Giguere, and spurred police into action. But immediately there was relief when Patrolman James Russell was spotted walking casually across Trinity Park, guiding a young girl by the hand. The child apparently had left her Caroline street home, located near the gas works, and crossed the footbridge onto South River street, then up Broad Street hill to Margaret Street. She told police that she was taking “my dolly for a walk.” She was carrying a rag doll almost as large as herself. The child was unafraid as police whisked her home in the patrol car to deliver her into the welcome arms of an overjoyed mother.
• Miss Mary Conwell, formerly of Wilmington, is a featured player in “Untamed Fury,” one of two attractions on the screen at the Champlain Theatre today. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Linus Conwell, who now reside on the Glen Road at North Jay, Essex County. Miss Conwell entered the films from the legitimate stage and last winter toured Army stations in Europe as the star of “Patsy,” a USO show.
• Sgt. Victory E. Perry of Dannemora was one of 9 crewmen who survived when a B-29 Superfortress of the 46th Reconnaissance Squadron crashed and burned near Fairbanks, Alaska, Thursday, the headquarters of the Army Air Forces Alaskan Air Command has announced. The Superfortress plunged to the ground minutes after taking off from Ladd Field, just outside Fairbanks. An Army investigating board has not disclosed any of its findings on the possible cause of the crash.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• The 26th Infantry held a final regimental review at Camp Dix yesterday before starting on its march to Plattsburgh Barracks. The regiment, numbering 659 men and about a score of officers, marched to Crosswicks yesterday, where they encamped for the night. The regiment will march on an average of eleven miles a day, resting Sundays. Today, the outfit will advance as far as Hightstown, to Dayton tomorrow and and will remain at Dayton over Sunday. The families of the officers and enlisted men will also arrive at the Barracks before the end of the month.
• Patrolman John Carroll, of the D&H Police Force stationed in the City of Plattsburgh, accidentally shot himself in the foot yesterday while on duty at Lyon Mountain. As near as could be learned, Carroll had the clip out of his gun and was explaining the action to a resident of Lyon Mountain. As he was putting it back, the gun was discharged and the bullet struck his foot, causing a flesh wound, which while painful was not serious. The injured man, whose home is in Saratoga, was taken to the Champlain Valley hospital.
• The Day School of Religious Instruction, which was inaugurated by the pastors of the different churches in the City of Plattsburgh, after a resolution sanctioning the same had been passed by the Board of Education, will complete its first year’s work in two weeks. The pastors of the four Protestant denominations of the city: Rev. T. Francis Smith, of the Baptist church; Rev. Charles T. Baillie, pastor of the Presbyterian church and Rev. James A. Perry, pastor of the Methodist church, have all taken part in the instruction of the children of their charges, who have been excused from school for one hour each week for this religious instruction. The first year of the school has been very successful, an average of 215 pupils taking advantage of the instruction, which is given only at the written request of the parents or guardians of the pupil.
