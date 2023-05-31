50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• Seven children from the AuSable Forks Primary School constructed a 600-pound, six-foot horse this spring. The black and white horse has been named Burlap after some of the construction materials used and Miss Margaret Ryan, elementary school principal, says it will be given a place of honor at the school. “Before the horse was made,” Raymond Drake, an 8-year-old third grader said, “we had to have measurements, so these were taken from a mare named Ginger. She is owned by James Hart of AuSable Forks.” Drake continued: “First, we bent and shaped pipe to make the legs, then the board was cut and measured for the body. Next, chicken wire was formed around the board to shape the body of the horse. Then, we used plaster on the legs to give them shape and make them stronger.” The burlap came in at the later stages. The head was formed of chicken wire and burlap soaked in plaster was used to cover this. “The last step,” Drake explained, “was making the mane and tail, which was almost completely burlap soaked in Plaster.
• The state Department of Transportation (DOT) is putting a low priority on the development of a high-speed rail link between Albany and Montreal running through Plattsburgh. The recently-released DOT master plan calls such a rail line only a “second priority” item, because of the competing Amtrak that runs through Vermont. However, the plan points out that the Plattsburgh route would attract more riders because it cuts through Albany on its way from New York City and it would be four hours shorter. The state once pushed the Albany-Plattsburgh-Montreal route when the federal government was drawing up its plans for Amtrak, but it was rejected by Washington in favor of the New England line. However, the DOT master plan does have some ideas for improved transportation in the North Country: Including the development of two major airports.
• A new middle school in Plattsburgh should be a reality by the beginning of the school year in 1975, school Superintendent Dr. Robert A. Utter said last week. Utter said there has been no schedule proposed for demolition of the existing middle school, but said that it is possible for classes to continue at the old building until the new one is ready for occupancy. This depends upon the architect’s recommendation for a location of the new building at the Broad Street site, he said. If the two sites do not conflict, Utter explained, it is possible to delay demolition of the old building until the new one is completed.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Karen Du Four, 5-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul S. Du Four of 2 U.S. Avenue, is an invalid, but she enjoyed the King Brothers circus here Friday perhaps more than any other patron, for she saw exemplification in reality that circus troupers, though busy people, are also human. It was a month ago that Karen developed a lameness in one of her legs. She was hospitalized while her case was studied. Her condition was finally diagnosed as Perthes’ Disease, a rare malady that affects the leg bone at the hip socket, causing a crumbling of the bone whenever pressure is placed on the leg. The limb was placed in a cast and the child was ordered placed in a wheelchair. Thursday night she wanted to see the circus. Her entertainment began at the circus’ main entrance, where gate-attendants showed her every courtesy as they cleared a passage for the movement of her reclining chair. Attendants in the menagerie followed suit. At each stop they talked with Karen and explained about the elephants, the camels, the lions and others. In the main tent, ushers conducted Karen and her parents and their party to a place of vantage opposite the center ring and at a point where, though reclining, Karen could see the various acts as well as view the entrance and exit of the performers. The bandleader talked with her, and the clowns put on special jests for her benefit.
• Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Collins’ of 53 Main Mill street have two kittens in a small pen in the yard of their home, but they are not the type of kittens that would attract too much attention, for they are a couple of baby skunks that Mr. Collins brought home with him on Tuesday. Mr. Collins, member of a city department crew on a ditch job near his home, uncovered a nest of pole cats Tuesday afternoon. An adult skunk, the mother, was killed with a workman’s shovel. Then, the pit was showing the two babies. Collins picked up the two kittens, which are about five inches long, and carried them home. He spent a portion of the evening making a small coop for them. By nightfall, the two new pets were comfortable in their new home, carefree and apparently happy as they nursed warm milk from bottles that Mrs. Collins prepared for them.
• The Lady of Trinity Park got her new dress this week and she’s just as pretty today as when she was set into place there more than a half-century ago. The lady is the statue atop the park’s fountain. Her dress this year is of bronze. As in past years, the lads from the fire station are doing the work. The iron basin of the fountain yesterday received its coat of green paint and the rock terrace its coat of white. The task of maintaining Trinity Square is one undertaken each season by the firemen.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• A news item printed in the Knickerbocker Press of Albany on Sunday contains an account of how Edward Martin, 9, of Plattsburgh is said to have told police that he was approached by bootleggers in Plattsburgh who took the lad and carried him to Albany in their automobile. The boy told the officers that he had been handcuffed by the strangers and forced to ride with them. He also stated that he noticed bottles in the car which gave the police the impression that the boy had been seized by the bootleggers who took the boy along for protection.
• J.B. Lesperance, who for the past 13 years has conducted a general store at Willsboro, has disposed of his business to M.A. Cushing and H.A. Blanchard, both of the above-named village and well-known in the surrounding territory. The new owners took possession June 1. The building, which was erected by Mr. Lesperance in 1910, was sold with the stock of the store. The change is made necessary on account of the ill health of Mr. Lesperance, who is very highly thought of in this community. He has been justice of the peace for the past two years and is Master Mason in the Masonic Lodge at Willsboro. Mr. Lesperance will remain in Willsboro for the summer and later will go to Tucson, Arizona.
• One of the most interesting scenes in the pageant “America — Yesterday and Today,” which will be given Saturday of this week, on the High School’s new athletic field, features the coming of the pioneer and his conquest of the forest. A sight no doubt familiar enough in the vicinity a century ago will be reproduced in faithful detail when the “Pioneer Man” and the “Pioneer Woman” make their appearance at the end of the second episode. The scene gives one a glimpse of what it meant to be first settler and cannot fail to inspire renewed respect for those sturdy men and brave women who faced peril and hardships in wrestling a settlement from the wilderness.
