Lookback: Week of May 3 to May 10

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to obligations working on different upcoming projects, Night Editor Ben Rowe was unable to produce the Lookback column over these past two weeks. The column for the week of May 3 to May 10 is published here, while the regularly scheduled Lookback column for May 10 to May 17 will be published in Thursday’s edition
50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• First graders in Mrs. Joyce Wahl’s class at Northside Elementary School, Plattsburgh Air Force Base, are in the process of learning how to read. They’re having a ball. The first-grade children are reading books written by other children: fifth graders in Mrs. Pat Clark’s class. The younger children are delighted because the books written by their older friends “speak their language” and are based on the same natural imagination shared by children, Mrs. Clark said. The children have heard such tales as “The Lonesome Trailer,” “The Dog That Could Talk,” “The Hat,” “The Circus Clown,” “Mike’s Nickel” and “The Family of Boxes.”
• Junior Girl Scouts in Mooers organized into patrols during April. Darcy Greene is leader and Laura Sample assistant leader of the patrol named “The Uneven Dozen.” Mrs. Bruce Sample is advisor for the patrol. “The Happy Dozen” is led by Wanda Sample, assisted by Amy Sample, with Mrs. Roger Weldon as advisor. Tammy Burnell is leader, Laura Brown assistant leader and Mrs. Donald Sears advisor for the “Osmond Sisters.” Cadet Scouts are preparing plans for a puppet show.
• It may prove feasible to connect Cumberland Head and Grand Isle, Tv. with an underwater bridge, Mayor Roland St. Pierre said at a City Hall Press Conference Thursday. He showed newsmen a preliminary appraisal he had received from Grant & Partners of Surrey, England — builders of underwater buoyant bridges. The underwater structure would be 7,481-feet-long. Near each shoreline, it would be supported by underwater concrete abutments. In midlake, the big tube would be attached to the lake bottom by cables averaging about 55 feet in length. About financing, St. Pierre said: “This company believes that it would cost no more than $100 million – at least they say it could be built for no more than the 1958 estimate for a suspension bridge and that was about the figure.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Plattsburghers will see a vivid portrayal of the present youth problem when “Children of Trouble,” a 10-minute reel of film dealing with juvenile delinquency, is shown at the Strand Theatre starting Sunday, Under supervision of the State Youth Commission, shooting of many scenes was done by expert cameramen, directors and producers in March of Time style. The Youth Commission chose the March of Time treatment when the decision was made to tell the story of the nationwide problem of child delinquency and what the State and local agencies are doing to combat it. Westbrook van Voorhis, March of Time’s famous voice, is the narrator. In announcing the distribution of the film for public exhibition, Emmett R. Gauhn, chairman of the State Youth Commission, declared: “The subject in this film has been developed without sacrificing its inherent audience appeal while giving an accurate picture of a challenging problem. Parents, teachers, clergy and peace officers share a deep interest in and concern about our present youth problem. Recent trends indicate that today’s criminals are younger and the number of youthful offenders has increased alarmingly. These trends can and must be checked by an Informed, aroused public working in unison on the problem.”
• Secretary of War Patterson says the War Department approves generally legislation which would enable Plattsburgh to retain its military cemetery on the grounds at Champlain College, formerly Plattsburgh Barracks. The secretary urged that any legislation passed with respect to cemeteries at abandoned military posts should provide that the perpetual care of the graves therein be commensurate with the heroic services rendered by the deceased buried in these graveyards. Rep. Hardwen C. Fuller, (R), New York, has introduced a bill which would all6w a community to retain an abandoned military post cemetery provided that it guaranteed perpetual care of the graves. The alternative is a War Department proposal that the bodies be transferred from those cemeteries to a national burial ground. In the case of Plattsburgh’s military cemetery where the remains of such distinguished soldiers as Colonel’ Horace Jewett, who commanded Plattsburgh Barracks when that post was garrisoned by the 21st U.S. Infantry rest, it was planned to re-inter the bodies at Woodlawn National cemetery at Elmira. When the War Department last Summer made public its plan to transfer the bodies of military dead from local cemeteries to national burial grounds, residents of the city protested vigorously.
• A new photographic studio has opened in Plattsburgh for commercial photography and studio portraiture. Operating under the name of Hagar & Kuta, Photographic Studios, and located over Shubert’s store on Mar- garet Street, the studios have been recently renovated and redecorated. Partners in the enterprise are Richard Hagar and Henry Kuta. Hagar’s grandfather was the late Luther Hagar of Cumberland Head. Richard Hagar has been a summer resident of Cumberland Head for many years. Hagar and Kuta have been in commercial photography for more than nine years. Their most recent experience as photographers In Westfield, Mass. Their work included spot news pictures for the three big newspapers in the Springfield area. They were the official photographers for the Westfield Police Department, and also did on-locatlon work for Insurance companies, lawyers, real estate brokers, as well as commercial photography. Kuta, a native of Westfield, Mass , served as a petty officer in the Navy during World War II. Hagar was a captain in the Army, and while overseas was assigned as photography instructor at Tirschenreuth Camp, in Germany.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• No recent discovery by modern scientists is of more far-reaching importance than what is known as the X-Ray. Very few people in Plattsburgh realize how far the application of this wonderful aid to the world has developed and fewer still know that at the Champlain Valley Hospital in this city has just been installed the finest X-Ray apparatus that it is possible to obtain — one that ranks with the best in New York, or the world over for that matter. It is practically impossible for a layman to adequately describe the wonderful addition that such technology as this brings to Plattsburgh and, indeed, the whole Champlain Valley.
• A baby contest, under the direction of the Child Welfare Club, will begin at Child Welfare Station in the City Hall on Tuesday, May 16th. It will run for three months. All mothers are now urged to enter their babies in the contest to try and win one of the prizes offered. This is a health contest, not a beauty contest, and there is no charge for entering the babies. A contest of this kind is carried on merely for the good of the little ones in making them happier and healthier.
• Leonard Metcalf, of Metcalf and Eddy, was present at the Common Council meeting last evening and conferred with the aldermen on the bids for the proposed dam on Mead Brook. Action on the bids was deferred until next week. Because of the financial situation, the council is considering building the dam without a core wall and Mr. Metcalf assured the members that, under the circumstances, such a step would be advisable as the core wall, while a desirable precaution, is not essential.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
