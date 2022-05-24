Lookback: Week of May 24 to May 31

React, a local volunteer organization, set up shop at the rest area just north of the Peru exit on the Northway and served coffee, donuts, soda and iced and hot tea from 9 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Monday. Workers have been working around the clock serving motorists at any hour and accepting their donations. In the booth, Ricky Thornton (left) and Doris Ann Lafave wait on travelers. Both are React volunteers. (1972)