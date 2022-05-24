Lookback: Week of May 24 to May 31

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Why is it that Clinton County airport gets only 7 percent of outbound industrial passengers who leave this area by air? Or only 29 percent of the inbound ones? Well, the industrialists have told a group of Plattsburgh State University College researchers, it’s because there aren’t enough flights a day. What ones there are aren’t coordinated with other airports and too many flights are canceled. They had nearly the same things to say about the handling of air freight. They said freight is treated like a sort of low-priority stepchild. Plattsburgh Air Force Base, for example, trucks every bit of its air freight to Albany Airport. The Clinton County Legislature will use the report as a selling point when it talks with Allegheny Airlines, the new air carrier at the county airport.
• Just prior to getting down to the business on the agenda, Ward 1 Alderman Robert Burke addressed Corporation Council John Bennett on the legality of opening bids on construction of the Crete Civic Center and offered a motion to keep the council “legal.” He approached Bennett on the legality of the bid opening and asked Bennett if he had checked with the Dept. of Audit and Control on the matter. Bennett told the council that the city is vulnerable unless it follows the City Charter. He noted that the city could open the bids, but could not award the bids. This was in compliance with the city charter, he stated.
• Miss Frances “Betty” Baker of Plattsburgh, the new director of Lake Clear Girl Scout Camp, said that registrations are now being taken for the July camp sessions. The announcement of camping at Lake Clear came as pleasant news to many area Girl Scouts who were not able last year to do much camping. The Lake Clear camp was not in operation due to financial problems of the North Country Girl Scouts Council. Miss Baker, a physical education teacher at Dannemora High School, has been a Girl Scout since she joined as a girl. Camping has changed a lot in recent years, she believes. It has become more action-oriented as the girls learn how to enjoy and respect the natural environment.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• One hundred thirty costumes made by Clothing majors of the Home Economics Department at the Plattsburgh State Teachers College will be modeled by their creators as the Home Economics Club at P. S. T. C. presents its annual fashion show in the college auditorium this evening at eight o’clock. Creations to be shown range from wool suits and casual dresses to formal evening wear, and include afternoon dresses and “dale” dresses in both wool and crepe. Also among the models will be a number of faille and bengaline suits of the type which have achieved such popularity in the past few seasons. Miss Dorothy Bana, a student in the college’s Elementary Department, will provide organ music for the show. There will be no commentary. The fashion show, which is open to the public, has been arranged under the direction of Miss Beulah Kent, a clothing instructor in the Home Economics Department.
• One of the most impressive dedicatory ceremonies and first of its kind to take place in Plattsburgh and Clinton County, will be held on the lawn of St. John’s Academy Friday morning. At that time, the new flag pole and a bronze plaque bearing the names of the 18 parish members who made the supreme sacrifice in World War II will be dedicated. The occasion has been sponsored by the Holy Name Society of St. John’s Church. Plans which have been completed are that the dedication will be held before the great parade of veteran organizations takes place so that no one need be absent from the latter. Immediately after a solemn high Mass at 8:30 a.m. at St. John’s Church, the school band under the direction of Harold Mayo, and color guard will march to St. John’s Academy where will be assembled the families of the deceased veterans as well as other families of the parish. The Mass will be celebrated for veterans of all wars. The flag, which flew over the National Capitol on VJ Day and which has been given to St. John’s Academy, will be presented by Colonel D. A. Nolan, U.S.A. Retired. Rev. Herbert Hannan will receive the flag for the school. Rt. Rev. Msgr. Edmund J. Brown, pastor of St. John’s, will bless and dedicate the plaque. Two brothers, veterans, will unveil the plaque. They are Joseph and Walter Church, Jr., who also lost two brothers in action. Later, the plaque will be set in a granite block contributed by Walter Church Sr. Following the unveiling and dedication, the flag will be lowered to half mast in honor of the dead.
• A blinding rain, accompanied by an electrical storm, swept the city for approximately an hour late yesterday afternoon and caused damage expected to run into thousands of dollars. Stores and a hotel in the city’s downtown section suffered the heaviest damage as the storm overflowed pavements. Streets throughout the city were flooded. Pedestrians caught by the sudden downpour found themselves wading in water ranging from four to six inches in depth. Curbs on many streets were under water. Miss Helen I. Clark, owner of the Hotel Cumberland, estimated damage to the hotel at $1,000. Water seeping through the roof and walls of the structure damaged the establishment’s Colonial Room, flooded the kitchen and covered the tile floor of the Men’s Bar to a depth of three inches. Stores on the east side of Margaret street between Bridge and Brinkerhoff streets were flooded almost without exception, and a number of owners last night indicated that they might consider taking legal action against the city for damages incurred because of what they termed the inadequacy of the city’s sewer system. David Merkel, proprietor of one of the city’s two largest department stores, said that the store’s basement, where household appliances are sold, was flooded to a depth of from four to six inches. Myron Gordon, proprietor of two drug stores and a shoe store in the immediate vicinity of Merkel’s said that water overflowing the sidewalks and backing up in sewer passing under one of his stores caused extensive stock damage.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• The May Music Festival of 1922 opened yesterday afternoon, the first concert being a recital of piano, flute and violin pupils, who are under instruction with different teachers in the city. A concert of this nature is of the greatest interest to all music teachers, pupils and parents and those who attend manifest the closest attention and deepest interest in the selections. Each of the pupils did his or her best, from the youngest to the eldest, and the teachers represented must feel well repaid for the untiring efforts they put forth in bringing these pupils before the public. To the pupils themselves, the value is immeasurable and this early training along musical lines will assuredly be felt in the Plattsburgh of the future.
• A recent act of the State Legislature, which has been approved by the governor, relating to records of automobile accidents, has become effective. City Judge Feinberg, according to the provisions of the new bill, must keep a record of all automobile accidents in cases of personal injuries or damages to vehicles or in cases where a person was driving a car while in an intoxicated condition. Persons figuring in any of the accidents are required by law to report to the police, who in turn must give the record to the police magistrate, who files a permanent report of each case.
• The closing exercises of the Model School at Plattsburgh Normal were unique in conception and very nicely carried out. The work of the pupils in the grades from the first to the eighth proved a delight to a large audience composed of friends and relatives of the pupils. The stage of the Normal Hall was arranged so that what was apparently a large book stood in the background. The cover of the book was suggested by the very pretty design on the cover of the program. The program, by the way, was the work of the pupils of the grades. The design was from a pen drawing, mimeographed on deckle-edged paper and hand-colored by the pupils of the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades. The figure was that of a little girl in blue carrying a basket of spring flowers.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
