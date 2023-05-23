50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• Many invited guests are scheduled to get a sneak preview of the new Clinton County Historical Association museum tonight. Mayor Roland St. Pierre and Aaron Schierer, chairman of the Clinton County board of legislators, are respected to be in attendance. The museum, located on the third floor of city hall, is sponsored by the association and displays that will be exhibited have been erected by members and volunteers and submitted by area residents. The displays of the museum include a chronological history of Clinton County from Indian times to the present era. The exhibits will be changed periodically to give the museum more versatility. Mrs. Hellen Allan said that when the museum is opened to the public, it will be open four days a week.
• Saturday, June 23, has been selected as the date for the annual Plattsburgh Air Force Base Open House. The public is invited. It is the one day of the year that the installation is open to the public, including Canadian neighbors from north of the border. On the open house date, the base will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking to accommodate 6,000 cars will be in the base operations area. Signs will be posted to guide visitors to the car park, and base security policemen will be stationed at intersections to direct traffic. Visitors may enter the base from the main gate on U.S. Avenue and the North Gate from Route 22. Among features this year will be aircraft from Strategic Air Command, Tactical Air Command, Military Aircraft Command, the Air National Guard, and the Royal Air Force. On static display will be the FB-111 bomber, the KC135 tanker, HH3-C and HH1H rescue helicopters, T29 transport, F101, F102 and F105 fighters, C141 transports, B52 bomber and RAF Vulcan bomber.
• The paintings of three Adirondack artists are the special feature for the month of May at a new gallery, Quasimodo Originals, in Bridgehampton, Long Island. Owners of the gallery, Dr. and Mrs. Henry Kesselman, are former summer residents of Ticonderoga. They are exhibiting the works of Patricia Reynolds of Willsboro, Robert Whitney of Lake Placid and Ruth Rumney of Mineville. Rumney, the selected Woman-of-the-Month in February by the Ladies Home Journal, is largely self-taught and has been painting for 40 years. In a more contemporary vein, Patricia Reynolds’ works show versatility in her use of different media. Robert Whitney, art director of Adirondack Life magazine, excels in the controlled use of watercolors.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• A plaque in memory of Morrisonville’s war dead in World War II will be dedicated Sunday afternoon at appropriate ceremonies beginning at 2 o’clock. A memorial flagpole will be dedicated. The plaque, of bronze, has been mounted on a base of rustic field stone and has been set on the terrace in front of the village firestation. It bears ten names of young men who paid the supreme sacrifice during the war. They are: Robert Duesberg, Hugh Kelly, Edward Fordham, Alvin Gumlaw, Ralph Passino, Ralph Davis, Ralph Morgan, Alfred Rabideau, Donald Fisher and Kenneth Morrow. Assemblyman James. A Fitzpatrick of Plattsburgh will deliver the memorial address.
• Mrs. Eliza Murray, who says she is more than 90 years old, announced yesterday that she will be married soon to Clarence McGee, 37. The wedding will take place in the village of Brushton near the Canadian border as soon as a report is received on blood tests, required by New York State laws. “We’re going right out to get our license from the town clerk,” she said. James Murray, who lives with his mother, was present as she told of her wedding plans in the kitchen of her home. “Of course, I would not call him father,” he said. “I’m a little too old for that now.” McGee, who was also present, smiled but did not take part in the interview. Mrs. Murray said she wasn’t sure how old she truly was because “they didn’t keep records in those days.”
• Dr. Leo F. Schiff, City Health Officer, said yesterday that there is every indication that Plattsburgh is about to have an epidemic of measles. Several cases have already been reported to the Health Department. Measles has been prevalent in some communities not far from Plattsburgh for the past month, and the first cases reported in the city were contracted in these outside communities. Another focus of infection started at the Champlain College from a case contracted in Brooklyn. Measles epidemics occur in cycles about every three to five years, said Dr. Schiff, and Plattsburgh is now due for such a case, the last large epidemic of the disease having been in 1944 when over 400 cases were reported and, most likely, as many again were not reported to the Board of Health.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• Plattsburgh people will hear with a great deal of satisfaction that the actual work on the building of the Macdonough Memorial on the bank of the Saranac River on North River Street, opposite the City Hall, will begin in a few days. The above information is received in accordance with a telegram received by Hon. C.M. Harrington, secretary of the local Commission and a letter to Hon John F. O’Brien, president of the Commission. Acting Secretary of War Davis stated in his telegram that the district engineer of the first district of New York was on the 26th authorized to award the contract for the Macdonough Memorial to John Young, Jr. The monument will be erected complete, including the shaft which will be in the form of an obelisk fourteen feet square at the base, with a gradual slope to 150 feet in height. The shaft will be surmounted with a massive bronze eagle, which alone will cost $11,000.
• The Delaware and Hudson roundhouse at Rouses Point was destroyed by fire early yesterday morning and six of the locomotives belonging to the same company were burned. Only one of the engines in the house at the time of the outbreak was saved by the quick action of employees. Fire broke out at 2:20 a.m. in the machine shop which adjoins the roundhouse building and an alarm was sent in. Lines of hose were laid as soon as possible, but the flames had spread to the roundhouse where the seven engines were kept during the night. Townspeople and employees of the company united in the effort to check the fire but such headway was gained by the flames that the building was soon enveloped. By means of working the turntable to one of the stalls in the roundhouse, one of the locomotives, No. 537, was brought out to safety. The roundhouse was about the size of the one at the local station and accommodated eight engines. The flames could be seen for miles around the Canadian border. The damage will amount to several thousand dollars.
• Now that the influx of automobiles and trucks has started in this vicinity, plans are being made by which cars may pass along the streets without being forced to the center of the road by a parker machine. Chief of Police Senecal has instructed the patrolmen to watch for automobiles parked along the curbings at an angle. Drivers are warned to leave their cars as close to the walks as possible and parallel to them. It is expected that the “iron cops” or traffic signals will be placed about the several street intersections in a few days.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
