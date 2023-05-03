50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• Fourteen townships in the counties of Franklin and Essex are being baptized with Methoxychlor in an effort to cut down the black fly menace so rampant in 1972 that it created an Adirondack legend of wide and disgusting dimension. This year, the various North Country counties which were hardest hit have banded together financially to underwrite a spraying program that will hit the Black Fly larval stages and follow up with another barrage to cripple the winged creatures in flight. The Duflo Spray Chemical Co. of New Breman is making the round-the-clock applications to the headwaters and streams which hatch the black fly at specific temperatures. The blue and white Piper Aztec, a twin engine specifically equipped plane, has been seen flying at low altitude in many localities.
• The New York State American Revolution Commission in cooperation with the State University College at Plattsburgh and the Champlain Valley Committee for the Observance of the Bicentennial of the American Revolution will sponsor the North Country Symposium on the American Revolution on Saturday. The site of the all-day conference is the State University College’s Yokum Communications Center. After a few words of welcome from College President George Angell, the symposium will feature a description of the activities of the New York State American Revolution Bicentennial Commission by Chairman John H.G. Pell, and a keynote address titled “The North Country and the Revolution” by Professor Donald Higginbotham of the University of North Carolina.
• One of the city’s new blue and white police cruisers was extensively damaged by fire bombs Saturday night in what detective Lt. Herbert Carpenter called “a methodical attempt to destroy a police car.” Carpenter added that the firebombing, which occurred at 11:35 p.m. Saturday just after it had been parked in front of the police station by policemen who were going off duty at the midnight change of shifts, was definitely not malicious mischief or vandalism. The bombs, Carpenter said, were Molotov cocktails of the “type used during the Hungarian revolt.” They have a wick, Carpenter said, and are filled with gasoline. They are lit and thrown and they explode on impact, he added. He said one bomb was thrown into the car and the other underneath it.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• In the court chambers Wednesday and yesterday, there was a silent spectator that few in the audience took notice of. Even Judge F. Claude O’Connell, who was presiding, had to have his attention directed to the silent member of the audience. Judge O’Connell was in his private chambers shortly after having pronounced sentence on two convicted felons. Eugene Santor, a deputy sheriff and a court attendant, addressed the judge and said: “By the way, your honor, there’s another bird out there that hasn’t been sentenced.” Perched on a projection along the bordering, highly polished oaken trim, near to the ceiling and high above the courtroom clock, was one of the courthouse pigeons. He had flown into the room through an open window during Wednesday’s noon recess. Apparently liking the surroundings, the pigeon decided to sit in on the court proceedings. He was still there when court adjourned yesterday.
• To join in the nationwide observance of the 30th anniversary celebration of the United States Air Mail Service, which is to be held during the week of May 15-21, Postmaster Arthur Sharron has announced special plans to hold civic ceremonies in Plattsburgh to mark the historic event. “The story of the growth of Air Mail since May 15, 1918,” Postmaster Sharron said, “when a single motor, open-cockpit plane took off from East Potomac Park in Washington, D.C., bound for New York City 218 miles away, is a thrilling chapter in our national life. For it contains all the elements that go into the growth and development of a nation and its people: perseverance, patience, courage, hope and faith.”
• Demolition of the 3-story Merkel block at the east end of the Bridge Street bridge proceeded ahead of schedule yesterday as a section of the east wall of the fire-gutted brick structure crashed to the ground. Public Works Department crews blocked off almost all of the street in front of the structure and Superintendent Thomas G. Burke said last night that the demolition firm had been ordered to pull down the top of the front wall today. A section of wall about 8 feet in depth and extending the length of the building fell without warning at about 4:30 in the afternoon. Workmen engaged in tearing down the building had stopped work only a few minutes previous.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• The Motor Vehicle Bureau of the State Tax Department will be holding a chauffeur’s examination at the Court House in Plattsburgh on Wednesday, May 9th. The test will start promptly at the hour scheduled and will be in the charge of Examiner James A. Kerwin. Persons desiring to enter any of these examinations held outside of Albany are required to send their applications with fee to the Motor Vehicle Bureau at Albany in advance of the examination. Certificates are issued which admit the applicant to the test.
• The auditorium of the High School was well-filled last evening when a new idea that was inaugurated by Evelyn Bromley Burnhans, music teacher of the public schools, in holding a musical memory contest which was participated in by all students in the seventh and eighth grades and in the first half year of the High School grades. Thirty-six selections of music have been made, consisting of compositions of classical masters and rendered by the High School orchestra in the charge of Professor Charles F. Hudson, and by the glee club. The pupils were asked to name the piece that was played, spelling correctly the name of the piece and the composer. Through the contest, it is hoped that the students will develop a taste for the best music and learn to distinguish between good music and so-called “jazz” music.
• The U.S. Government Surplus Property Store, which has been located for the past seven months at 62 Margaret Street in Plattsburgh, formerly the City National Bank building, has obtained a lease of several years. Extensive alterations have been made within the building, the vault and partitions having been removed, making more space than previously offered. Without much doubt, this is the largest exclusive Army and Navy store in Northern New York. A complete stock of army and navy goods, camping and hunting outfits can be found at the local salesroom. All shipments are made direct from the U.S. Government warehouses.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.