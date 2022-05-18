Lookback: Week of May 17 to May 24

50 YEARS GO — 1972
• There will be an added attraction to the Plattsburgh Municipal Beach this summer, according to Peter Blumette, city recreation commissioner. The added feature, presently being installed just off Route 314, will be a 36-hole mini-putt course. The course will be located east of the present city beach parking lot. A Canadian-based operation, Mini-Putt Inc. will be installing the course during the next two or three weeks. The price for playing an 18-hole course will be 75 cents. A representative for Mini-Putt Inc. noted that the franchise will be giving away prizes and other gifts during the course of the summer operation.
• The Joint Council for Economic Opportunity’s emergency food and medical services program will be discontinued next month. JCEO Community Program Director B.B. Willoughby told a board of directors meeting that the $65 million program will be defunded at the federal level as of June 30. Willoughby said the local office has requested the Office of Economic Opportunity for an extension of the program. The request was made in the hope that a fund balance expected to total about $3,500 may be used to continue the program.
• Two students at Plattsburgh State University College have started a pro-Nixon movement. Although not as noisy and obvious as the anti-war, anti-Nixon movement, Christopher Finer and Joanne Dewath say they feel their campaign for signatures for a letter to the president has been a success. They said they encountered many students who just weren’t taking sides or students who said they had signed with “the other side” without thinking when the whole thing began. The pair said they believe the president is more qualified than college students to decide whether harbors should be mined and that it is actually the most peaceful and least life-wasting way to make a move in Vietnam at this point.
75 YEARS GO — 1947
• A plea for support of a campaign to erect a civic center as a living memorial to the county’s war veterans was sounded last night by State Supreme Court Justice Andrew W. Ryan at a dinner held in the pavilion at the municipal beach. The dinner, attended by city officials and civic and business leaders, was held primarily in recognition of the installation of 30 new sodium lights on the city’s Margaret Street entrance. The lights, a radical departure from the conventional type found elsewhere in the city, will be Installed on United States Avenue and later along the western approach to the city. They are designed to reduce headlight glare and increase visibility. In asking for support of any program that develops relative to erection of a war memorial, Justice Ryan asked that those present lend their help willingly. In the absence of caterers, Public Works Superintendent Thomas G. Burke, Municipal Lighting Department Office Manager Stanley Niles and Filtration Plant Manager Frank Behan acted as waiters. Police Chief Clifford Fleming, Municipal Bathing Beach Manager Walter Brault and Pat Wool, local restaurant employee, prepared the meal. Wool acted as cook.
• Expansion of the Plattsburgh Seaplane Service to the border village of Rouses Point was announced yesterday by the owner-operators, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Rideout, creating another seaplane unit to the rapidly growing program on Lake Champlain and surrounding lakes. The Rouses Point base is being established opposite the New Windsor hotel, whose proprietor, Thomas Chevalier, has made available a lakeshore building for use as headquarters, both for the seaplane service and for the Rouses Point Yacht club. The border village base will be under the management of Charles Osgood, a former RCAF instructor and later a P-47 pilot with the AAF in the ETO. He and his wife and two young children, have established residence at Rouses Point. It is expected that the Rouses Point base will have special service facilities for seaplanes entering or leaving Canada. Arrangements are being made to have customs and immigration clearance at this port.
• Free chest x-rays for everyone will soon be available in Clinton County according to Mrs. Mary. Gordon, executive secretary of the Clinton County Tuberculosis and Public Health Association. This project is made possible by the money derived from the sale of Christmas Seals each year. Mass X-raying is considered by health authorities a most important line of attack in the all-out war against tuberculosis. “It Is not enough, just to know, even quite a lot, about tuberculosis,” said Mrs. Gordon. “Nor is one’s obligation limited to merely sup- porting the anti-tuberculous movement by the liberal and consistent purchase of Christmas Seals. Everyone should have his chest x-rayed, and see to it that all the members of his family likewise are periodically x-rayed.” Periodic examinations, at intervals of a few years, are advisable because tuberculosis starts most insidiously, and In its early stages is detectable, in our present state of knowledge, only by x-ray. By the time symptoms appear the disease is usually advanced.
100 YEARS GO — 1922
• Pvt. William Fike, Company A, 64th Infantry, carried off the heavy-weight honors in the boxing meet at Fort Slocum yesterday and now bears the title of heavyweight champion of the Second Corps Area. The news of Fike’s victory was received at the Barracks yesterday, but no details were given. Fike is the only local boxer to come through in the meet. Boxing enthusiasts at the Post are greatly elated over Fike’s victory and are hopeful that Conti will win his fight and give Plattsburgh Barracks the championship in two classes for the eastern division.
• The second annual Field Day for the rural schools of Clinton County will be held at Keeseville on Memorial Day. The exercises will take place on the Commons in front of the Keeseville school and will open at 9 a.m. with a parade and Memorial exercises. All civic organizations and schools will participate and the Keeseville Harmony Band will be in attendance. Bronze medals for the winners in the events have been donated by the Keeseville residents and these will be on display in the windows of the local stores.
• John Barrows of Crown Point and Mike Kerensky of Whitehall, the two trainmen who were charged with stopping a freight train and stealing $500 worth of automobile tires sometime ago, were found guilty of robbery yesterday and sentenced to Clinton Prison for a period of three to five years by County Judge Owens in Essex County Court. Barrows and Kerensky were charged with setting a block against a freight train a short distance north of Whitehall, breaking a seal on a boxcar, entering the car and removing $500 worth of tires to Barrow’s home near Crown Point.
