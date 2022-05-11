Lookback: Week of May 10 to May 17

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Monday is moving day at the CVPH Medical Center as the entire facility finally becomes a single unit under a single roof. Everyone in the staff is involved in the process of transferring patients, beds, furniture, equipment and the various and sundry lesser yet vital items that contribute to the functioning of a modern medical center. “Sixty-five years of history comes to an end Monday when the old Champlain Valley unit of the Medical Center will be closed and the patients moved to the new medical center,” Executive Director Howard K. Read said. Some 40 volunteers will help with the moving of small items. The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Hospital is supplying supplemental ambulances and 25 professional movers will assist employees with moving heavy equipment.
• Public figures in this area were well-nigh unanimous Wednesday in the defense of free speech. But some still felt Dr. George W. Angell’s “Impeach Nixon” line in response to the president’s move to blockade North Vietnam was going too far. The spectrum of opinion ranged far and wide. The Clinton County American Legion said in a statement that: “We wish to state that we are strongly against the remarks made by Dr. Angell and the actions he has incited utilizing the college facilities.” Meanwhile, State University Trustee Mrs. Edward Siegel noted that: “I don’t think Dr. Angell was at fault for speaking to college students that way. After all, I have seen United States senators expressing the same idea for the whole nation to hear.”
• PSUC students have blocked the Plattsburgh federal building in response to President Nixon’s blockade of North Vietnam. The students have said they would continue efforts to keep the building closed for an indefinite period and invited others to join their cause. A student statement was issued by Debbie Jackson, a 21-year-old senior from Brasher Falls and Scott Vreeland, a 20-year-old junior from Levittown. They said the estimated 150 to 200 students who have camped nightly on the federal building steps and lawns will stay indefinitely. “We feel what we are doing is keeping people concerned with the drastic acts of our president,” the statement read.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Plattsburgh Post No. 57, Amvets, was awarded its charter during the past week and is now in the midst of a membership campaign during which it is hoped to enroll all veterans of World War 2. Headquarters have been established at 38 Bridge St. At its meeting last week, a slate of temporary officers was named for the purpose of organization. It is headed by Jay Lynn Martin as commander; Donald Langenbrunner, Dominic Belgard and Charles Tharpe as vice-commanders; Peter Rafferty as finance officer and James Langey, Roe Garland and Roger Smart as trustees.
• Two Saranac Lake boys were injured when dynamite caps they found near railroad tracks exploded. The boys underwent eye operations at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany yesterday. Richard Martelle, 13, lost the sight of one eye while Vincent Meagher, 14, son of village clerk James Meagher, underwent operations on both eyes and his physician said “recovery is hoped for.”
• The fanfare of nearly a dozen school bands of the northeastern section, massed into a single unit of upwards of 300 pieces, was a fitting climax Saturday afternoon to the 1947 observance of National Music Week — the city’s twentieth Springtime feature under the sponsorship of the music department of Plattsburgh State Teachers College. The massed units, playing under the baton of Dr. Harry A. King, head of the music department of Fredonia State Teachers College, were effective in the execution of four selections: Goldman’s “University Grand March,” the Brockton-Lake “Robinhood Fantasy,” Yoder’s “I Love a Parade” and Sousa’s “Washington Post March.”
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Residents of New York now need spend only $75 to obtain what a year ago cost $100. According to the Labor Department, the general level of prices has declined almost five percent since January. The dollar is worth almost 60 cents compared with the pre-war dollars. Two years ago, the dollar in New York was worth 40c. The average cost of shelter in New York is reported as 55 percent higher than in 1915. This represents an advance of one-half of one percent since January 1. With building booming in New York and throughout the country, rents soon will begin to feel a depressing influence.
• All honor to all mothers was the keynote at the Memorial Service held at the Y.M.C.A. to mark Mother’s Day. The auditorium was filled to capacity. Numbers, interest and cooperation indicated that a larger auditorium would be required to provide for the observance next year. Twenty-five persons participated in the well-arranged and effectively presented program All rendered their parts in a most-excellent manner. Mrs. W.C. Thompson had charge of the music, drilling both the senior and junior quartets and presiding at the piano.
• The Friendship Club of the Young Woman’s League held an enjoyable dance in the new high school auditorium Saturday evening which was attended by a large crowd of students and their friends. Smith’s Imperial Orchestra of six pieces furnished the music for the dancing, and playing with the same pep that has characterized its previous appearances, made the dance one of the most pleasing the high school has seen in some time. During the evening, Mr. Sanenallie gave a short novelty act which was warmly applauded. The dance was concluded at about eleven o’clock.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
