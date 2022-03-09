50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Some North Country residents feel that President Nixon’s recent trip to Red China was strictly a political move, while others say that the results of the trip will be worth waiting for in contributing to world peace. “I think NIxon’s trip to China has been a major step towards world peace,” according to Harold Browning of Plattsburgh. “It has been almost impossible to attain peace due to the differences in the people of the two countries and the way they live,” he added. According to Ruth Fitzgerald of Cadyville: “I don’t think the Nixon trip to China was a political move. I think he is actually trying to unite our two countries.” But according to E. Recore of Plattsburgh, “I don’t think that the trip will do any good. The Chinese have their own mind and they already know what they are going to do, regardless of the Nixon trip.”
• Assemblyman Andrew Ryan Jr. of Plattsburgh has told Valcour property owners he is in Albany as the representative of the people and — based on the reaction to date — he will oppose extending the Adirondack Park Blue Line to encompass the Route 9 section of the Town of Peru. To date, however, he said he has had virtually no response, pro or con, to other Blue Line expansion within Clinton County. Ryan said the latest draft of the Adirondack Park expansion bill draws the new Blue Line to include all of Essex County and Valcour Island. Ryan pointed out that original proposals would have put all of the Town of Peru within the Blue Line, but that stiff opposition from the apple growers succeeded in keeping the orchard area out of the Park.
• A local optometrist and local fire officials say that the lime yellow color advocated for emergency vehicles by Dr. Stephen S. Solomon has considerable merit, both from a scientific standpoint and from the observations of veteran firemen. Plattsburgh optometrist Dr. Jay Agranov agrees with the principle of enhanced visibility of vehicles painted lime yellow. “If we were to redesign traffic lights, the best light would be blue,” he observed. “Red and green are quite far down on the list as far as ease in being seen is concerned.” He added that many people are partially color blind to red. City Fire Chief Richard King agrees with the concept. “It used to be thought that red was the only color for fire trucks,” he said, “but this appears to be changing.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Incidents in the life of Dr. William Beaumont, famous pioneer physiologist and once a surgeon in Plattsburgh, will be dramatized tonight by the Champlain College Radio Workshop. The original drama has been written and will be directed by Barry Blitzer. Members of the cast include Tom Egan, Joel Chandler, John Heimberger, Ken Stein, Martin Berger, Norman Brucks and Sol Schindler. Beaumont, after whom the hospital at the college was recently named, is famous for his medical journal published in Plattsburgh in 1833. Based on the study of a Canadian with an open wound in his stomach, the volume has been called “the greatest contribution ever made to the knowledge of gastric digestion.”
• Spare Stamp 11 in family ration books will be validated on April 1, for ten pounds of sugar, the Office of Price Administration announced yesterday. The new stamp, OPA said, is provided to cover both regular home use and current home canning needs. There will be no special stamps for home canning sugar validated during 1947. George G. Moore, director of the Syracuse sugar branch office, said that changing the value of the stamp from 5 to 10 pounds does not mean that consumers will get twice as much sugar. Stamps will not be validated as frequently as before, so sugar from the new stamp must last almost twice as long as that from the old.
• Mrs. Lillian Kello of 136 Margaret St., as has been the case for several years, again is the first local resident to display apple blossoms. Mrs. Kello sent several branches of fine pink blooms to the office of the Press-Republican yesterday afternoon. She picked the branches off a tree at her camp on Cumberland Head.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• A hint for the local Chamber of Commerce is contained in the agitation in Malone and some other towns in this neighborhood for a tourist camping ground for the use of motor tourists who are growing more numerous from year to year in this vicinity. It is very well known that increasing numbers of motor tourists are equipped for camping out. One of the chief sources of enjoyment of the tours of many of these is the nomadic life they lead during the tours and the sensation of a care-free existence for the time being which casts a glamor over their trip and makes it worthwhile. These people will not stop at hotels, but have not lost their gregarious habits enough to fail to enjoy stopping near or in a city or village if a suitable camping place were provided. It is said to be a regrettable fact that some of the property owners in the North Country posted notices on their land last summer warning motor tourists to keep off. This would seem to be an ungracious act and one likely to make a bad impression on many tourists as motor tourists are said to be welcomed with open arms in many portions of the south and west.
• Edward B. McGlynn of Newark, N.J., was brought to Plattsburgh yesterday by Deputy Customs Inspector Delano and placed under arrest on suspicion of attempting to smuggle diamonds valued at $35,000 wholesale into the United States from Canada. McGlynn was taken into custody by U.S. Customs officials on Monday night while he was a passenger on the sleeper from Montreal to New York. His berth had been made up, but McGlynn had not retired when the train reached Rouses Point. The officer passed his hand along the mattress of the berth, when he happened to feel a lump, which on investigation proved to be an oblong package which was quite heavy. Upon opening the package, the officer found several smaller packages. Each of these was filled with cut diamonds. It is estimated that there were between 75 and 100 in all.
• A distinct hit was made by the vaudeville acts which opened at the Clinton Theatre yesterday and the innovation already bids fair to be successful, which it cannot help being if the standard of the opening bill is maintained. The headline act is the “Kiddie Kabaret.” This troupe of juvenile performers carried the audience off their feet. There are some particularly good singers and dancers among them and their way of putting their specialties over would do credit to the most accomplished and experienced grown-ups. The performer Willish is a comedy juggler with a line of new stuff, while Smith and McKerry have an act in which some red hot dancing is introduced.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
