50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• In December of this year, the first unmanned space probe will pass near the largest planet in our solar system, sending back the first close-up photographs of Jupiter along with other information. The same probe will then continue outward beyond our solar system, becoming the first man-made object to enter interstellar space. What it would be like to ride along on that probe is Dr. Glen Myer’s premise for the planetarium show, “The Jupiter Pioneers,” to be held Friday in Hudson Hall at Plattsburgh State University College. Myer is an assistant professor of meteorology at the college.
• Results of a recent Operational Readiness Inspection (ORI) at Plattsburgh Air Force Base were announced Friday determining that the base had completed its best ORI in its history. Forty-four areas inspected in the compliance phase had received an excellent rating. A rating of excellent is given in areas where initiative, imagination and ingenuity are used throughout the base operations. Two of the excellent ratings were in the wing headquarters for flying safety and nuclear safety.
• The wreckage of a U.S. Air Force F-106 fighter interceptor that went down near here Feb. 20 was reached by an Air Force search term Wednesday. Air Force officials said that the wreckage was first sighted Tuesday from the air by a C-131 search aircraft about 10 miles from here. A helicopter from Detachment 18 of the 44th Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Squadron based at Plattsburgh Air Force Base landed at the crash site Wednesday to verify that the wreckage was that of the missing aircraft. The aircraft was found in an unpopulated wooded area. Security policemen from PAFB have been flown to the area by helicopter to maintain surveillance of the crash site. An investigative team from Griffiss Air Force Base, where the downed aircraft originated, was also airlifted to the scene. The single engine fighter interceptor from the Air Defense Command at Griffiss was piloted by 1st Lt. Michael King, 24, of the 49th Interceptor Squadron at the time of the incident.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Col. David A. Stafford, U.S. Marine Corps, a native of Beekmantown and son of Mrs. Dexter A. Stafford and the late Mr. Stafford has been appointed to the command of the Marine barracks at the Pudget Sound naval shipyard, Bremerton, Wash., it was announced in a communication received this week by Col. Stafford’s mother and sister, Mrs. Shirley Peters of Beekmantown. In his new command, Col. Stafford also will have the dual duty of 13th Naval District Marine officer. Col. Stafford is a graduate of Plattsburgh High School and Cornell University. He entered the Marine Corps in 1917. During World War II, he served with the Fifth amphibious corps staff and participated in the Iwo Jima operations and the occupation of Japan. During his service career, he has been awarded 13 medals and citations. Col. and Mrs. Stafford have one son, Peter, 11, and a daughter, Marbary, 14. They now reside in Quarters M-1 at the Naval Base.
• Riding in the trunk of a 1938 coupe Sunday night proved costly for 14-year-old Kenneth Perry of Dannemora, who finished his ride as a patient in the Physicians Hospital with a possible fracture of the left ankle. The accident occurred Sunday night when the automobile Perry was riding in skidded on the icy pavement and crashed into a sedan. No one in the other vehicle was injured.
• The new chapter of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., of Clinton County will receive its charter at a session to be held at the YMCA in the City of Plattsburgh. Mrs. Viola B. Foley of Averill Park, vice-president of the New York department of the national organization, will come to Plattsburgh for the special ceremonies and will be the guest of Mrs. Laurena Slattery, newly selected president of the county group. Mrs. Foley is highly active in the welfare of the Gold Star Mothers. She was organizer of the Rensselaer County chapter and is now serving her second term as state vice-president for the northern area. Gold Star Mothers who made applications to become members of the Clinton County chapter are requested to attend Friday night’s meeting.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• A real “honest to goodness” walking tour is the kind which has been started by two young men of Montreal who spent last night in Plattsburgh on their way to Los Angeles, Calif. They are Oscar Nolet and Bob Lamoureaux and they left the office of La. Press, Montreal, on March 6th with credentials from the mayor of that city who recommended them to the kindness of people along the way. These two young men, the elder of whom is only 20, intend to make the entire trip on foot and neither seek nor accept rides. They left without any money and will earn what they need as they go along. Because of the extensive advertising given the stunt by Montreal papers, they have fared well so far and have been welcomed by hotels. The hikers will leave for Albany this morning and hope to find better roads than they have so far. If all goes well, they will reach Los Angeles by Labor Day.
• A number of persons charged with alleged liquor violations were arraigned yesterday afternoon before United States Commissioner WIlliam L. Pattisson. Casius Durkin, charged with the illegal sale and possession of liquor at Ausable Forks, was held in the sum of $1,000 bail. Victoria Gilbert, of Rouses Point, was arraigned, charged with second offense of illegal sale and possession at her home. She was held on $2,000 bail. She was held by the commissioner on Nov. 25, 1922, at the same time promising that she would quit the business, but it is charged she has continued in defiance of promise and law.
• Thirty-five years ago this week was “Old Home Week” throughout the country. Everyone celebrated it by staying in the house. They couldn’t get out if they wanted to. The well-known and highly touted blizzard of 1888, which has served as a comparison for all storms before or since, held high carnival throughout the entire week, beginning on Monday the 12th. Although it is said that only about a foot of snow fell in Plattsburgh, the village was completely isolated from Monday until Thursday when the first mail train of the week arrived from the south. The storm apparently did not hit its stride in Plattsburgh. While a foot of snow was reported here, there were two feet in Keeseville. Saratoga claimed four and one-half feet. Glens Falls reported five feet. From five to ten feet of snow filled the highways leading into this city. In Vergennes, Vt., snow was piled fifteen feet high in the main street. Damage to the amount of $10,000,000 was estimated in New York.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
