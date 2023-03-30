50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• John T. Zurlo of Champlain has been selected as the 1973 recipient of the Citizen of the Year award by the board of directors of the Rouses Point-Champlain Chamber of Commerce. Zurlo retired in October 1972 as plant manager and a vice president of the Sheridan Co. in Champlain after 45 years in service. Since he came to Champlain in 1936, he has been a community leader as a member of the school board, as a promoter of the North Country Medical Center and as an active participant in church, civic and business organizations.
• The Plattsburgh and Clinton County Chamber of Commerce may undertake a project to determine if there is a definite need for a community center in the city. The announcement was made this week by chamber executive director Robert Halliday, who said that the chamber would work with city school superintendent Dr. Robert Utter and the city school board on the project. Members of various city groups met Tuesday night at Plattsburgh High School to discuss individual group needs for a community facility. The possibility that the school district could work closely with the community groups to determine whether or not the school district could facilitate the group needs. He noted that the school district could open the city schools to community groups to meet the group needs and offered that group representatives contact him so the idea might be implemented. The original concept of a community center was developed by Utter several weeks ago when he attempted to meet community needs by suggesting the proposed middle school might be able to meet group needs as a community facility.
• A Multi-Vision Jesus Rock show entitled “Cry 3” will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base New Base Chapel. The show will be sponsored by the Chapel, specifically for the young and the young at heart. Chaplain (Major) Davis Grosse, project coordinator, states that the program is not recommended for children under the age of 12. Included in the show are hundreds of dynamic color and black and white slides, which are integrated through remote control and projected onto a triple image screen. The program is a multimedia experience in that it contains an invitation to sight, sound and spirit. The general public is invited to attend.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Designating March 30 as “Ray Brannaman Day,” in observance of the current visit to Plattsburgh by Commander-in-Chief of the Veterans of Foreign Waters Ray H. Brannaman of Denver, Mayor Davies, by proclamation, has asked that “all places of business and public buildings display the National Flag.” The proclamation, requesting the display of the colors “in honor of this distinguished visitor who represents two million veterans who have served overseas in time of war” was issued on behalf of the mayor and Common Council.
• Students at Champlain College believe in the Marshall Plan, but feel that the United Nations has a poor chance to succeed in the maelstrom of international politics today. These facts were brought out in a survey conducted by the college International Relations Club which sampled beliefs on international issues before the Easter Recess. Underlining the coming elections in Italy this month, the students voiced their opinion, 30 to 8, in the belief that the communists will take over the Italian government within the next year. When asked about the possibility of the same move in France, they voted two and a half to one in the belief that the communists would not take over. They strongly advocated that any action to combat the Italian communist of a military nature should be under the auspices of the United Nations.
• With the aim of speeding up its service, the City Taxi Service inaugurated a radio system over the Easter weekend, it was announced by Operator Edward Green. Some months ago, City Taxi filed an application with the Federal Communication Commission for permission to establish a 2-way radio system in its dozen taxicabs. FCC approval was given and equipment was ordered and was furnished by Motorola, which established a 30-watt station.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• L.C. Holles, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce committee to keep roads open to Plattsburgh, announced yesterday that automobiles could be driven as far north as West Chazy. It was impossible to drive a car farther north than Beekmantown last Saturday, but work on snow removal has progressed considerably. Although automobilists are unable to go south through the Pok-o-Moonshine pass, they can motor downstate to Albany by using the highway leading through Keene, it was announced. The roads south of Plattsburgh are getting in better shape and if we are not visited by another snow storm, it will be but a few weeks before all highways will be passable.
• Three men were arrested and locked up in the city jail Monday night as the result of a raid on a dance hall in South Peru Street, said to have been conducted by Mrs. Albert Wells. The men were arraigned in city court and were later released after two of them had paid fines. It was said that Monday night, the party became rather boisterous after some strangers drove up in an automobile who were alleged to have had some liquor with them. The result was that some of those in the hall partook a little too freely. A free-for-all fight occurred in the dance hall. Some of the wooden benches in the place were ripped up and used as weapons in the battle. Among those in the encounter were several soldiers. There were also a number of girls in the hall who scattered to safety when the fighting commenced. No one was hurt in the scrimmage. The MPs from the Barracks, together with Chief of Police Senecal, conducted the raid when the fight had commenced.
• Up to yesterday, the fund for aiding families who lost their household belongings in the recent devastating fire amounted to $570. With two companies to report on the donations, the total amount will easily exceed $600. All available accommodations are being made at the Barracks for the twenty-two families made homeless. Eight departments were reported ready yesterday and a ninth will be finished by tonight.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
