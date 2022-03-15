50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• It takes not only faith — but a determination to give of oneself — for people to live in harmony, Citizen of the Year James A. FitzPatrick declared at a dinner in his honor in Plattsburgh Sunday night. FitzPatrick is the 21st recipient of the B’nai B’rith Citizen of the Year Award. Dr. Edward Siegel, president of the State Medical Society and past chief of staff of the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center, introduced FitzPatrick with emphasis on his contribution as a director and fundraising chairman for the center project. It was on behalf of the “hospital family with whom I have been privileged to be associated” that FitzPatrick accepted that part of the tribute.
• Morrisonville Fire Chief Robert Rabideau said that, from the people he has talked to, it would cost between $80,000 and $100,000 to replace St. Alexander’s Parish Hall, which was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night. Rabideau said the cause of the blaze had not been determined but that an explosion caused the flames to engulf the building. The explosion was either from the furnace or bottled gas used for the stoves in the kitchen, he said. Miraculously, no one was hurt, he said. A couple of firemen were knocked over when part of a wall collapsed, but no one was hurt. He noted that one of the nuns in the Sacred Heart Convent was in one of the backrooms of the convent when the explosion occurred and was very lucky not to have been injured.
• Clinton Correctional Facility Assistant Supt. Perry Delong said Thursday that no notification of intention to strike has been given by the local correction officers’ union. Four other correctional facilities in the state — Auburn, Great Meadows, Elmira and Green Haven — have been put on notice by their unions that a strike will start March 31 if a new contract isn’t signed. Delong said there have been continuing discussions with the officers about safety measures and other matters and in some cases the suggestions have been implemented. These discussions are continuing at Clinton, he said. In September, the officers made several points on safety at their meeting after the Attica riot, but Delong said he couldn’t remember now if any were instituted.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Yachting on Lake Champlain with a base in Cumberland Bay, dreamed of for many years by enthusiasts of the sport, may become a reality and the initial step towards its establishment was taken Tuesday evening at an organizational meeting of the Plattsburgh Yacht Club, held at the American Legion home. A slate of acting officers was elected and there was much enthusiastic discussion of the possibilities of the development of the sport in this area. A charter constitution and by-laws are being framed and will be presented at the next meeting.
• A group of people from the North assembled at the Prop and Sail Club house at Bethesda Park, West Palm Beach, Fla., on March 12 to enjoy a day’s outing and to celebrate the birthday of Mrs. Cyril Seaver of AuSable Chasm, who was presented with a huge birthday cake. Shuffleboard and fishing were enjoyed by the group and a permanent record of the occasion was made by Grover C. Oliver of Plattsburgh, who had his movie camera along to catch the sometimes unsuspecting “actors and actresses” on his reels of technicolor.
• A measure designed to curb the purchase by, or for, a minor of liquor for on-premises consumption passed the New York State Assembly last night and was sent to the Senate for consideration. The bill imposes a penalty for any minor who seeks to purchase liquor and for anyone seeking to purchase liquor for a minor. Assemblyman James FitzPatrick pushed the legislation at the request of the Clinton County Restaurant and Tavern Association, which argued that it had no recourse to law when minors falsified their age in an effort to purchase beverages, while at the same time the tavern or restaurant proprietor was liable to a fine and a suspension of his license.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• With the appearance of unusually pleasant weather for the past day or two, people are beginning to look forward to an early spring. Those who have the occasion to cross the Bridge Street bridge almost involuntarily look toward the river to see if the ice has gone out yet, or shows any signs of going out. It has not gone out, by any means, but there is every evidence of its becoming honeycombed and with the prospects of breaking up almost any day if the pleasant weather continues. It is remarkable how quickly the rays of the sun penetrate the thickest ice and how quickly the ice takes on that waterlogged look that indicates that it is about ready to break up and come tumbling over the dam and into the bay. Oftentimes it is necessary to dynamite the ice above the dam, but that is not believed to be the case this year. Nevertheless, the water was very high and the piece of highway that skirts the river between AuSable Forks and Clintonville was so covered with cakes of ice that traffic was blocked for a time.
• William A. Crooks, whose funeral occurred in Plattsburgh yesterday, had quite a remarkable career as a telegrapher and his passing takes away one of the real old-time operators, who practically grew up with the telegraph business. Mr. Crooks was born at Brandon, Vt., on Dec. 13, 1851, and consequently was a little over seventy years of age at the time of his death. After stints in Lake George, and Montpelier, Vt., and Lakeville, Conn., Mr. Crooks accepted a position with the Montreal Telegraph Company in Plattsburgh. In April 1918, Mr. Crooks received a letter stating that he had been credited with continuous service with Western Union from January 1866. He retired in 1918.
• It is announced that the State highway between Plattsburgh and Rouses Point and other places to the north are now in excellent condition. The action of the sun on Macadam roads is something wonderful. The materials used in the road construction appear to be a sort of magnet and draw the rays right through the snow down to the hard surface beneath. These black ribbons on highways wind here and there between banks of snow which have so far withstood the action of Old Sol. But what motorist cares what is on the sides as long as he has a good, smooth surface under his pneumatics.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
