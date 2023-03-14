50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• Phase-out of JCEO-administered community development centers is a reality and no longer a mere statement of intent, John J. Faubert said Wednesday. Faubert, who is executive director of the Join Council of Economic Opportunity, said funding for his office’s programs currently is on a month-to-month basis despite the fact that actual phase-out of the programs has not yet begun locally. President Nixon ordered a shutdown of Office of Economic Opportunity regions. At least $10,000 must be allocated for the phase-out process, including audits and transfer to other agencies, Fabuert said. “I feel that if the centers are not good enough for the local communities to find a way to keep going and unburden the Joint Council, then they are not worth keeping,” Faubert said.
• A zoning variance granted Wednesday paved the way for construction of a shopping mall in the rapidly developing area along Route 3, west of the city. The Town of Plattsburgh’s Zoning Board of Appeals granted the variance to Edward Scardaccione and Anthony Pellicano to construct what the owners termed an “airport shopping mall” near the Clinton County Airport. Scardaccione said the mall will give a “classy” look to the location and will improve the appearance of the area. Its proposed dimensions are 150 by 70 feet, providing space for a maximum of six outlets, 25 by 70 each, with ample parking space and closed entrance-exit areas to minimize traffic interference.
• Fifty two Grange Members attended the meeting last week which followed a covered-dish supper and was highlighted by an interest period on bells. A collection of old bells, including school hand bells, cow bells, sheep bells and Christmas bells were displayed and a literary program on bells was also given. The interest period for the March 24 meeting will be various kinds of yeast breads, which will be eaten after the meeting. The literary program will be on old war songs.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Negotiations for the sale of Trembleau Hall and grounds and the Pine Grove Hotel at Port Kent to Fordham University has been completed and May 1 set as the deadline for occupants to vacate the premises, it was learned exclusively by the Press-Republican earlier. According to Keeseville Village Clerk Mathew McDonough, $25,000, is the reported sale price of Trembleau Hall and grounds. The two objectives which have widely mentioned motivating Fordham officials in purchasing the property are to provide summer rest and recreation facilities for faculty members and as a site for conducting Summer extension courts, McDonough stated.
• A Civil Aeronautics Authority inspector in Albany revealed last night that a light plane was pilotless at the time it crashed at Cedar Beach, Charlotte, Vt. during a snow storm last Thursday. Inspector John McCarthy told the Burlington, Vt., Free Press that Bruce Crary, boat dock operator at Westport and a companion not identified by the CAA, were forced down on the ice on Lake Champlain. Earlier, the Press-Republican learned the Crary and his companion had purchased the plane for a reported $26, and were intending to junk it for whatever parts could be salvaged.
• Dr. John Henry Hallock, of Saranac Lake, who was told 50 years ago that he had six months to live, celebrated his ninetieth birthday this week at the famous health center. Fifty years ago, Dr. Hallock was on the medical staff of the Hospital of the Good Shepherd in Syracuse. His health had been failing swiftly, and when several doctors agreed on six months as the longest he could possibly live, Dr. Hallock and his wife moved to Saranac Lake. There was considerable activity in their home by the end of the six months allotted to the doctor. But instead of arrangements for his funeral, he was making preparations to go into practice. Scores of Dr. Hallock’s former eyes and nose and throat patients, who he treated at Saranac Lake prior to his retirement, visited him on his birthday Saturday.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• The sphere of usefulness of the Champlain Valley Hospital X-Ray equipment which is recognized as being as complete as any of its dimensions anywhere, has been broadened by the addition of a Quartz-Mercury Lamp, complete in every detail. This new quartz-mercury lamp is a product of the Victor X-Ray Company and was installed by Mr. R.O. Lipton, the expert who recently placed the X-Ray apparatus in the hospital. It might be said in passing that the X-Ray department is proving one of the most important in the hospital and its use has been almost indispensable in aiding in the location of the seat of trouble, often so obscure as to escape detection without the aid of this most wonderful of modern appliances. One can stand in front of it and examine the skeleton of his hand, or can see the skull of a subject brought out in relief through the flesh of the head. Every movement of the jaw or the neck is so startlingly real as to be almost uncanny.
• At the present, there is every indication that work on the proposed Macdonough Memorial Park in this city will begin in the not-far distant future. The United States Engineer’s office, whose rooms are in the Army Building, 39 Whitehall Street, New York City, is advertising for sealed bids for the construction of the Macdonough monument. It will be remembered that bids were advertised on a previous occasion, but when they were opened, all were found to be far in excess of the available Federal and State funds, which total about $132,000.
• L.C. Bolles, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Committee in charge of opening the roads in the county, stated yesterday that the highway from Plattsburgh to AuSable Forks was now opened. Mr. Bolles drove over this road yesterday with his car and found it in excellent shape for automobile traffic. This news will be welcomely received by automobilists in this county, as the recent snowstorm again added to the difficulties of snow removal and this main highway has been closed up to the present time. The committee is looking forward to the future, when the suggestion to have all towns in the county organized to fight snowstorms may be realized.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
