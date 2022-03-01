50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• The Lake Champlain — Lake George Regional Planning Board is now in a position to develop the concept of a national recreation paradise paralleling that of New England, a consultant has declared. That consultant is Hans K. Klunder, planner in charge of a project of Environmental Consulting Group Inc. of Hanover, N.H. He revealed his view of the Champlain North Country’s recreational potential in a report to the regional planning board. The five-county region is “in a position to assist the growth centers (Plattsburgh and Glens Falls) in preserving some of their natural setting, thereby providing for local recreational activities in the future which will in turn stimulate primary industrial development. Klunder’s enthusiastic summation of the area’s potential looks ahead 50 years. Material in the report is projected to the year 2020. Among the resources that the report cites are “trade relations between the US and Canada,” “Plattsburgh State University,” and “The Plattsburgh Air Force Base” which the report said is an asset to growth whether it continues as a federally operated installation or ultimately becomes available for private use.
• James A. FitzPatrick has been named Citizen of the Year because of his chairmanship of the oversubscribed $1 million medical center campaign and a cluster of other reasons. In announcing the nomination Friday, Surrogate Judge Irving Goldman, the nomination committee chairman, said: “You may as well say that his invaluable leadership in the medical center drive is the key reason, but there are so many other things this man has done for his community and his fellowmen that — honestly you just don’t know where to start.” Among his accomplishments, FitzPatrick served as Clinton County Assemblyman from 1946 to 1956 and it was during that time that he succeeded in getting the Adirondack Northway built. He is also president and board chairman of the Minter Institute at Chazy, where he played a key role in creating the Miner Center for Man and His Environment with Plattsburgh cooperation.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Reginald B. Carter of this city was elected temporary president of the Optimist Club of Plattsburgh at the second organization meeting of the group held Friday night at the Cumberland Hotel. John M. Mason, also of this city, was elected temporary secretary- treasurer. Other temporary officers named were: Dr. Ned Delbel, Bert Rising, and Reginald B. Carter. — By-Laws Committee; Robert W. Walker, Robert D. Arnold, and M. Jay Gordon — Nominating Committee. Election of the permanent officers for the year will take place at the next meeting, scheduled for the Hotel Cumberland Friday at 6:30 p.m. Robert J. Taber, extension councilor of Optimist International, with which the Plattsburgh group will be affiliated, said yesterday that it is expected the new club will be chartered with not less than 40 members.
• Nurses at the Physicians Hospital took advantage of the area’s recent heavy snow falls last night to stage a sleigh ride on upper Rugar Street. But it was, as far as the driver of one of the two sleighs was concerned, a pretty dull affair. As the sleighs started from the hospital, the driver of one turned and eyed his strictly feminine cargo solemnly. “Don’t any of you have boy friends?” Nurses insisted the ride was a “success.”
• Establishment of a memorial to the veterans of all wars will be discussed at a public meeting to be held in the county courthouse. The meeting was called by the Clinton County Veterans’ Memorial Temporary Executive Committee. In letters dated March 3, the committee solicited the attendance of a representative from every “patriotic religious, civic, social and veterans’ organization in Clinton County, together with the County Board of Supervisors and the Mayor and Common Council of the city of Plattsburgh.” The purpose of the meeting, the letter states, is to be the organization of an executive group to start the undertaking. Frederick L. Coots, temporary secretary of the committee, said in the letter that “several projects have been cataloged for general consideration, but he made no specific references. Various groups in the city and county have discussed the project in private during the past weeks, but have made little effort to go beyond the verbal stage. The first concrete suggestion to be widely advocated appeared in a Press-Republican editorial, which in the edition of March 5 commented that “it is rather curious and a little disappointing that no step has been taken or suggestion advanced for creation of a public memorial by either Clinton County or the City of Plattsburgh as a tribute to their fallen sons.” The editorial appeared prior to the public release of Coots’ letter, and suggested that the memorial take the form of a community auditorium and sports center.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Fire, supposed to have originated from sparks from a locomotive of a passing train, caused the total destruction of several buildings at Plattsburgh Barracks last night. The fire was discovered a little after 11:30 last night in a storehouse at the rear of the Barracks building, which adjoins the hospital. The building in which the fire started runs crosswise from seven other storehouses. No time was lost by the soldiers who, under the direction of their officers, began removing the large stores of supplies from the buildings, beginning with those at the west end. One of the buildings was filled with baled hay and these were carried to safety. One man, Prvt. Mills of the 64th Infantry Band, was overcome by smoke and taken to the Post Hospital.
• There are few people who do not have at least a vague idea as to what is meant by radio broadcasting, but there are probably many residents of the city who do not know that right here in Plattsburgh, people are picking out of the air messages that come from cities thousands of miles away. One of the enthusiasts is Maynard Columbe, son of F.J. Columbe, who has a complete and up-to-date radio outfit at his home on Miller St. A representative of the Press went to see Mr. Columbe recently, and was permitted to inspect this latest 20th century marvel. Mr. Columbe led the reporter to his room, where he had been working on the outfit and standing on a table was the machine, which to a certain extent resembled a telephone switchboard. The young man connected up the instrument to show his visitor how it worked and when the messages began to be heard, he handed the reporter the receiver to let him hear for himself. Expecting to hear voices or at least music, the reporter adjusted the receiver, which is exactly like the one used by a telegraph or telephone operator, and listened. “Shucks, I don’t hear anything but a lot of clicks,” he exclaimed. “Of course not, those are telegraphic messages,” Columbe replied. Asked to adjust the instrument to receive telephone messages, the young man said that there were probably no messages in the air at that time of the afternoon, but the change was made. He was right, there was nothing very interesting to be heard at the time, but the sound of a motor, a bit of music and other recognizable sounds satisfied the reporter. In the evening, when the messages were being sent, it must be a wonderful thing to listen to things happening thousands of miles away.
• Mr. Harry L. Bailey, of Montreal, the checkers player who played 27 simultaneous games in the “Y” gymnasium Thursday night, kindly consented to remain over and take supper with the boys Friday night and give them a few lessons in checker-playing. Sixty-two boys gathered around the board and enjoyed a fine feed, after which the checker champion gave a splendid entertainment.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
