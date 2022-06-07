50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Over 250 persons, including the Mount Assumption Institute band, welcomed the special Amtrak inspection train to Plattsburgh Friday in a show of support for renewal of railroad passenger service to the Plattsburgh area. Many city and county governmental heads as well as local merchants also crowded onto the Delaware & Hudson Railway platform on Bridge Street to watch the first passenger train since May of 1971 come into the Plattsburgh station. Amtrak officials will reportedly use information obtained on the trips to decide whether to use the New York State or a separate New England route when Congress approves funds to restore rail service between New York City and Montreal.
• Plattsburgh Air Force Base’s FB-111s are scheduled soon to be armed with new nuclear-tipped SRAM air-to-ground missiles, according to Col. Gerhard R. Abendhoff, the ranking officer on base. Abendhoff made the disclosure during a Plattsburgh Air Base Liaison Committee farewell luncheon in his and Mrs. Abendhoff’s honor. The guest of honor said he believes the SRAM (Short Range Attack Missile) will be in at least initial stages of installation, replacing the FB111’s bombs some time after July. “It is my understanding that this will mean about 100 more people will be coming to the base,” he told an audience of 225 at the Officers Club.
• William D. Ruckelshaus, head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is preparing to ban throughout the U.S. nearly all the remaining uses of DDT, the pesticide that the late Rachel Carson called an “elixir of death” for insects, fish, birds and perhaps mankind as well. Ruckelshaus’ decision rests on a finding that DDT “is an uncontrollable, durable chemical capable, under certain conditions, of persisting in the soil for up to 17 years, collecting in the food chain and being passed up to higher forms of aquatic and terrestrial life.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Workmen excavating at Champlain College for a waterline yesterday dug up two skeletons, possibly of British or American casualties during the Battle of Plattsburgh, and what observes describe as a “collection of miscellaneous bones.” Acting upon orders from First Army Area headquarters at Governor’s Island, the bones were turned over to a local undertaker for burial in the cemetery at the former military installation. However, before burial can be accomplished, local authorities must await the return of Dr. Leo F. Schiff, city health officer currently on vacation, for permission to “exhume” the bones. There was nothing with the bones to serve as identification, but they were discovered in an area where 18 other skeletons were uncovered approximately 20 years ago, and buttons found with the skeletons at that time indicated that they were those of British and American soldiers.
• Being a small-fry has its drawbacks. Pamela Ghiloni, 2 and 1/2 years old, of Ausable Forks, learned the hard way yesterday while she was in a store where her mother, Mrs. Joseph Ghiloni, was making a purchase. A male shopper turned suddenly and started to walk off. He failed to see the diminutive Pamela and fell over her. He arose unhurt, but Pamela was in the Physicians Hospital in the city with a possible fracture of her right leg.
• Rev. Joseph Francis Dowd of Pittsburgh, one of four young men who will be ordained to the Catholic priesthood this morning at ceremonies to be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensburg, with Most Bev. Bryan J. McEntegart, bishop, officiating, will celebrate his first solemn Mass in his home parish of St. John’s tomorrow, Sunday morning. At his first Holy Sacrifice, Father Dowd will be assisted by Rev. Morris M. Dwyer as arch-priest; Rev. John Stone of St. Patrick’s Church, Watertown, as deacon; Rev. Robert Arquette of St. Bernard’s Church, Lyon Mountain, as sub-deacon; Rev. Andrew Doe, a student for the priesthood at Catholic University, as master of ceremonies. Daniel Keefe, a student at Wadhams Hall, and Edward Ryan, a student at Catholic University, will be acolytes. Ralph Jolly, also of Catholic University, will be thurifer. James Whalen, Paul Whalen, Francis Gowette and Harold Chaskey, classmates of Father Dowd in his high school years at SJA, will be ushers. The sermon will be preached by Rt. Rev. Monsignor John M. Hogan, pastor of St. Peter’s Church, Lowville, and former dean of Wadhams Hall. The church choir, under the direction of Mrs. Darwin L. Keysor, with Mrs. Frederick Richards as organist, has prepared a special musical program for the Mass.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• A farewell reception to the Officers of the Second Battalion, Sixty-Fourth Infantry and the Fourteenth Brigade Headquarters Company was held in the Red Cross Hut at Plattsburgh Barracks last evening. The reception was followed by dancing to music furnished by the Post Orchestra. The evening passed pleasantly and nothing was lacking to make the dance an enviable affair. The Second Battalion, commanded by Major West, leaves Wednesday morning for Camp Devans, Mass., and the Brigade Headquarters Company, commanded by Lieutenant Col. Nichols, leaves on Thursday for Fort Constitution, N.H. While in Plattsburgh, the officers who are leaving this week have made many friends, and these, as well as their associates at the garrison, are very regretful at the necessity for their departure.
• The first arrivals for the Reserve Officers Training Camp are expected to reach Plattsburgh Barracks tomorrow, though the majority of the students will not report until Thursday. The camp will not open in earnest until Monday, with Thursday and Friday being devoted mainly to issuing of equipment and other preliminary work. On Saturday night, the first of the ROTC dances will be held in the Service Club, with invitations to local girls being sent out by Mrs. Mary Robinson, Post Hostess.
• A very enjoyable party was given to Miss Mullen and her pupils at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Myron Hardy of Rugar Street. Games, music and dancing were enjoyed during the first part of the evening, after which a luncheon consisting of ice cream, cake and candy were served. At about 11 o’clock, all departed for their homes, declaring Mr. and Mrs. Hardy royal entertainers.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.