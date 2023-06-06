50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• The City of Plattsburgh has taken steps to buy property for a recreation area at the corner of Boynton Avenue and Beekman Street. The property is currently owned by Gulf Oil Corp. The cost of the property has not been made public. The purchase is in line with recommendations of the Allen Report on proposed recreation in the city. The agreement was authorized at a special meeting of Common Council Tuesday afternoon. Before that meeting Robert Forseman, chairman of the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Plattsburgh told the aldermen and mayor that his congregation supports the city’s purchase. He said his church had planned to buy the property from Gulf. The congregation intended to build a fellowship hall that would serve various community groups as well as the church itself. But Tuesday he learned of the agreement between the city and the oil company. Because of the park and recreational needs of the city the group “supports the city in its purchase of the land for needed park space for present and future generations.”
• A New York City native has been chosen as director and promoter of the city beach complex: It is hoped he will start work within the next two weeks. Al Grissino was approved by Common Council Thursday night. He will receive $12,000 the first year. Grissino has recently received his master’s degree in business administration, according to Mayor Roland St. Pierre. Grissino has worked in recreation in Rome. St. Pierre said Grissino is expected to transfer to the Plattsburgh area sometime next week and begin work the following week.
• A special Essex County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Monday to determine if the county will use a computerized program on tax and payroll programs. What basically is proposed is for the bank through its computers to handle the county’s assessment book preparations, tax billings, town tax billings, and the regular payroll work. Board of Supervisors administrative assistant John Mulholland explained that he has been looking at such systems for the past year. However, he said, other systems considered would require the county to obtain its own computer “which would require the expenditure of a considerable amount of money.” He said the county-owned operation would cost about $38,000 a year “while the proposed National Commercial Bank program would cost in the neighborhood of $6,000 with the exception of the first year of setting up the program.” Mulholland told the supervisors “we have to do something.” Board clerk William Fountain, when asked about the procedure used presently to prepare the tax books and determine county taxes including those on special town districts, replied it “was lousy, what else can I say?” It was estimated that the tax billing procedure for the county and towns would cost approximately 40 cents a parcel for some 25,000 parcels in the county.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Television reception in Clinton County was witnessed for perhaps the first time Thursday evening when Ted O’Keefe, owner-operator of the Dannemora Electric Appliance Co., succeeded in tuning in WGY’s beam from Schenectady. O’Keefe recently purchased a large table model U.S. Television set for experimental purposes. For the past week, the set, located in his store on Dannemora’s main street, picked up flashes of programs. Conditions for reception on Thursday night were good, he said, and he managed to pick up a children’s program and a newscast. The reception faded at times, but for the most part it was clear. The reception was witnessed by several villagers during the evening.
• The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Perry, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Perry of Redford, who was killed in action in France four years ago, will arrive in Plattsburgh on Monday and will be taken to the home of his parents to await funeral services that will be held at the Church of the Assumption at Redford on Tuesday morning. Saranac Post No. 1618 American Legion is preparing to accord military honors at the funeral and also will provide an honorary escort to meet the body upon its arrival. The escort will consist of a firing squad and color bearers and color guard. Sgt. Perry, a native of Redford, was born on June 7, 1920. He attended Sallaz Academy there and graduated with the class of 1936. After working for his father for a time, he went to Niagara Falls and took employment in the defense industry. In October 1942, Perry volunteered for service with the paratroopers. He was killed in the Normandy campaign on June 18, only 12 days after D-Day.
• Today is the last day of the free Chest X-ray survey conducted by the Powers case-finding trailer under the sponsorship of the Clinton County Tuberculosis and Public Health Association. The trailer will be parked at Morrisonville Grange Hall from 10:00 to 1:00 o’clock; at Delong’s Store, Schuyler Falls, from 2:30 to 4:30 PM. and at Peru Town Hall from 7 to 9 PM. In Plattsburgh on Wednesday, there were 1,300 persons who presented themselves for X-rays. Yesterday, additional hundreds were X-rayed during the trailer’s visit to Beekmantown, Dannemora and Treadwell’s Mills.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• Col. J.C. Nicholls, U.S. Army, Retired, will again be camp commander of the R.O.T.C. camp for college men at Plattsburgh Barracks this summer, according to today’s announcement from the headquarters of the 2nd Corps at Governor’s Island. Col. Nicholls is at present on active duty as commandant and professor of military science and tactics at Cornell University in Ithaca. He retired from the active list of the Army in 1920 for disability after distinguished service in both the artillery and ordinance branches. During the World War, he was for a time commanding officer of the Picatinny Arsenal, Dover, N.J., and later went to France. Approximately 500 college men will be at Plattsburgh for the R.O.T.C. camp. Here, they will put into practice many of their military studies at best undertaken only in theory in college classrooms during the college year.
• Cosmopolitan Productions, a motion picture corporation which is noted for the elegance and magnitude of its releases, is among the latest of the big photoplay concerns to discover the beauties and wonder of this North Country and is making Plattsburgh Its headquarters for a few days. Some twenty odd members of the organization leave here every bright morning for “location” which at present Ausable Chasm, the great natural wonder of the east. The scenes are being depicted under the capable direction of Alan Crosland, who has a number of notable productions to his credit, including Ibanez’ “Enemies of Women.” Although a purely historical romance, “Under the Red Robe” contains a number of thrilling scenes, which is one of the reasons for using the Chasm. One of the most hair-raising is the fall of two fighting men over the cliff to the seething waters of the Ausable River thirty feet below. Yesterday afternoon, a number of scenes taken at Stamford, Conn., were forwarded to the company for inspection. There were about ten reels in all and through the courtesy of Manager R. J. Henry, they were projected on the Clinton Theatre screen. These were original scenes, retakes and all the odds and ends of action that go into a picture before it is cut and titled and ready for presentation to the public.
• The report that Albert Paye of Loon Lake caught a 19-pound German brown trout in Loon Lake several days ago has been verified and according to reliable Information this apparently much exaggerated fish story is a fact. It is the largest trout of this species which habits brooks and streams in this section and in many other sections of the state, ever caught in the United States, as far as any records can be obtained. Mr. Paye has communicated with the Conservation Commission in Albany and they inform him that it is the largest brown trout ever caught as far as known in this country. Mr. Paye was trolling in the lake when the mammoth fish struck his minnow gang. He said that aside from the immense size of the trout, he would not otherwise have thought there was anything unusual about the catch, as the fish seemed to show little gameness. In fact, Mr. Paye stated that he has caught many native, or speckled brook trout, which have put up a much better fight and furnished more real sport. According to John Downey of Clayburg, Mr. Paye has made out an affidavit as to the weight and size of the fish as he intends to enter the prize fishing contest in Field & Stream and is sure to capture first prize. The mammoth fish will be mounted and Mr. Paye will present It to the Elk’s Club of Malone.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
