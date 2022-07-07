Lookback: Week of June 6 to June 13

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• FB-111 strategic bombers and KC-135 tankers from the 380th Bombardment Wing of the Strategic Air Command at Plattsburgh Air Force Base will participate in a join training exercise this weekend. Along with air defense forces of the North American Air Defense Command, exercises simulating attacks will be conducted over the north, central and northeastern United States and the central and eastern parts of Canada. Some of the fighter interceptor aircraft, SAC warns, may achieve supersonic speed and residents of the training areas may hear their sonic booms.
• Now that the lease on the White House property on Oak Street has expired, the city is faced with a repair job in order to return the Oak Street structure to its original condition. The site was the former site of the city youth center. Mayor Roland St. Pierre told the Common Council Thursday that notice has been received from the proprietors of the building that 14 repair items must be taken care of by mid-July. Meanwhile, the youth center committee is considering the old social services building at 30 City Hall Place as a possible site for a new center.
• Federal grants of $5,845 for Clinton Community College will be applied toward a $14,000 multimedia instructional development plan, according to Donald Boyd, director of instructional research. The heart of the plan, he says, will be a six-track, 20-position electronic learning laboratory with individual tape decks for students. Each student, he explained, will be given the opportunity to respond to every item on the instructional tape, while the instructor monitors the responses and provides help where needed. The electronic learning laboratory, he added, will be combined with facilities already in use in the college skills center for the greatest flexibility in dealing with each student as an individual.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Richard Audette, a St. Albans, Vt., student at the University of Vermont, Burlington, struck a match to look at his watch at about nine o’clock Tuesday night and that’s what started it all. The end of the match broke off and ignited gasoline in Audette’s 24-foot sloop, the Mary Ann, and it immediately caught fire. Audette quickly leaped overboard and escaped burns. He remained afloat for more than an hour off Appletree Point until picked up by the Port Kent-Burlington ferry which took him to the latter city where he was removed to a hospital. Audette suffered from cold and shock. His sloop, which he had rebuilt in the spring and had equipped with a cabin and an auxiliary motor, quickly burned.
• The one-millionth telephone in the upstate area of the New York Telephone Company was installed yesterday in the farm home of Darus F. Brown in the heart of the David Harum country near Homer. According to R.S. Fox, telephone manager in Plattsburgh, installation of the one-millionth telephone Is a significant milestone in the largest construction program ever undertaken by the New York Telephone Company. Fox continued: “It was in 1927, or 52 years after the invention of the telephone in 1875 by Alexander Graham Bell, before the company served as many as half-a-million telephones in upstate New York. It took only another 20 years before the one-millionth telephone was installed.” Since V-J Day the company has added more than 175,000 telephones in upstate New York. But despite this record-breaking growth, there are still about 59,000 people waiting for telephones in the same area. In the face of serious shortages of some materials, rapid progress is being made in the construction of central offices and cable and pole lines so that all those now waiting may be served as soon as possible. Before telephones could be provided for Brown and two of his neighbors, It was necessary to install additional switchboard equipment in the Homer Central Office and build a pole line a mile long. A group of farm and community leaders was present to watch the construction gang finish building the pole line and put in the millionth telephone, which bore a bronze plate with an inscription indicating its historical significance.
• The question of parking meters, one that has been on and off the local municipal stage for a number of years, comes up tonight at City Hall with more than a fair chance of getting the green light. With the Merchants Bureau of the Chamber of Commerce backing the proposal to install meters, the argument has been all one-sided to date. There has been no concerted opposition, thus far, and there seems likely to be little at tonight’s public hearing, scheduled for the Common Council chambers at 7:30. The Merchants Bureau recently informed Mayor Tyrell and the Council that it had undertaken a partial survey to determine public attitude toward meters. On the strength of findings, the question was approved. If approved tonight, the meters probably will not be installed until next year. They are intended for the summer months, when traffic and shopping are heaviest, and under present plans would be removed during cold-weather months. Installation will cost the city nothing, since the supplying firm will take the entire proceeds for the first month to defray the cost of installing the devices. Thereafter, the firm and the city will share equally in the proceeds. Parking areas now designated as “one hour” will be converted to meters, with a 70-minute parking time planned. Price: One nickel. In seeking meters for the city, the Merchants Bureau argued that one-hour parking regulations have not been successfully enforced. Members of the police department, obviously irked by the remark, countered with the assertion that parking with meters requires enforcement and that their work will not be lessened.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Amid impressive ceremonies in which over a hundred youngsters took part, Plattsburgh’s summer playground was formally opened yesterday afternoon. Many parents and friends of the children were interested onlookers. The 26th infantry furnished splendid music for the event. The ceremonies commenced with the singing of America by the youthful voices, after which Hon. V.F. Boire made a short address on the importance of supervised play to community life and on behalf of the citizens of the city thanked those whose labor had made the playground possible. Addressing the children, Mr. Boire exhorted them to play games fairly and squarely and to be considerate of the rights and pleasure of others. He assured them that these qualities were the ones most needed for grownups, and were the aims of all education. Immediately following the address, the band played the Star-Spangled Banner, while the flag was being raised. After the flag was raised, the children sang the National Anthem. They then recited the Salute of the Flag. While the band struck up the Stars and Stripes Forever, the children rushed onto the field. Some sat in front of the musicians and watched them play with interested eyes.
• One of the most disastrous fires to occur in this vicinity in some time destroyed the Stafford homestead on the Wallace Road, about three and one-half miles from the city. The farm is the property of D.A. Stafford, commissioner of elections, and was occupied by Isaac Clukey, his son Albert Clukey and their families. The stone building which stood on it was one of the most substantial of its kind and was built ninety years ago. Nothing remains now but the walls, which are a foot thick and part of them are crumbling. In all, ten barn buildings and stables fell prey to the flames. Every scrap of machinery they contained was totally destroyed. The fire was discovered by Mrs. Clukey, who used every effort to obtain help by telephone, but most of the neighbors were away enjoying the holiday. She also tried to get in touch with the city fire department, but was unable to do so.
• Last evening, the Rev. Charles M. de Heredia, S.J. of Holy Cross College of Worcester, Mass., gave a very interesting illustrated lecture at Cliff Haven on Spiritism. Father de Heredia has been engaged in “exposing mediums and so-called spirit manifestations” for the past eight years. He has a truly wonderful collection of spirit photographs showing the usual spiritualistic seances, with the medium in a sort of hypnotic state, and the ectoplasm — which Conan Doyle so firmly believed in — emanating from their body in the form of spirits. Father de Heredia gave an explanation of this ectoplasm, saying that it is usually a piece of paper cut in the form of a human head and attached to a thread which the medium keeps in her mouth.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
