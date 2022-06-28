Lookback: Week of June 28 to July 5

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Col. John M. Parker confirmed reports Thursday that the 380th Strategic Aerospace Wing at Plattsburgh Air Force Base will be redesigned as the 380th Bombardment Wing (Medium) as of today. The redesignation is being done to more accurately show the basic mission of the wing in its name, the Air Force said Thursday. An announcement said that the redesignation will be in keeping with the overall program of clearly showing the units which are part of “Triad.” Triad is a U.S. strategic offensive forces concept and consists of a three-pronged approach of Air Force land-based missiles, long-range bombers and U.S. Navy guided missile submarines.
• According to Mayor Roland St. Pierre, the need for a span across Lake Champlain is realistic and rather feasible at this time. The mayor made these remarks at a press conference held Friday at City Hall, where Alan Grant of Surrey, England, presented his design for a floating tunnel that could be incorporated to meet the demands of a bridge between Cumberland Head and Grand Isle, Vt. St. Pierre noted that, in 1970, President Richard Nixon inquired into building a new link between New York and Vermont and, in his opinion, that the federal government might go along with bridging the two states at this time.
• The Clinton County Planning Board has decided it may recommend county development of a recreation area at Pickett’s Comers in Saranac. Board chairman Russell Hutchins this week told his colleagues a plan for the recreation area is ready for submission and may be recommended for funding under a federal Public Works Impact Program (PWIP). PWIP funding is available principally for areas where unemployment is high, Hutchins said. Federal participation under the plan amounts to 80 percent, with local funds — Clinton County funds in this case — accounting for the balance. Hutchins said the estimated total cost for the Pickett’s Corners project is in the vicinity of $250,000.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Union headquarters at 92 Margaret Street had a picket line on its hands yesterday afternoon and last night, and no one — including union members themselves — was making any effort to cross it. A swarm of honey bees numbering in the thousands took over the third-floor chambers of the organization at mid-afternoon, and was left undisturbed after Augustin Duval, custodian at the site, had been stung on the face and arm while killing a number of them. Members theorized that the swarm was one that had escaped from a nearby farm, but efforts to locate the owner were unavailing up to a late hour last night. Duval said that the bees first were noticed at about 3:30 p.m., when a number of them flew through the open windows. “It seemed like I killed 5,000 of them,” he explained, “But we closed the windows after a while and they started swarming on one of them. I was stung twice.” Efforts to contact someone to swarm the bees met with no success. Allen Hart of Morrisonville, a railroad employee who has had considerable experience handling bees, surveyed the situation and said that if a handler could not be contacted, he would destroy the swarm this morning with a spray. Hart said that the bees already had begun construction of a comb on the window. The insects had no dearth of onlookers Pedestrians and motorists gaped unbelievingly at the spectacle, and police, confronted with a steady stream of weekend vehicular travel, were fearful of a traffic jam.
• A cat’s appetite for goldfish was blamed yesterday for the hospitalization of a Lynde Street woman, Mrs. Ralph Hewitt, 51, of 40 Lynde Street, herself a registered nurse, told hospital attendants that her cat was stalking goldfish in an outdoor pool at the Hewitt home. In a desperate effort to intercept the cat, Mrs. Hewitt ran across the lawn toward the pool. She slipped suddenly on the wet grass and fell. An examination at the hospital revealed a fracture of her left wrist.
• The distinction of ranking among the top ten Ayrshire dairy herds in the nation, enrolled in the Ayrshire herd testing plan, has been won by the registered herd of Winford Cheeseman, Ellenburg Depot. According to an announcement made by C.T. Conklin of Brandon, Vt„ national secretary of the Ayrshire Breeders’ Association, Cheeseman’s herd of four purebred milkers averaged 1,077 pounds of milk and 39.8 pounds of butterfat during February. Clover Crest War Betty 3rd, a three-year-old heifer by the breed’s popular sire, Whitpain Man O’War — that is approved for both type and production — was the herd’s top producer with a record of 1,702 pounds of milk and 61.3 pounds of butterfat. The Cheeseman purebreds make up one of more than 20,000 herds now in the United States.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Drills and other work will be suspended at the Plattsburgh Post Barracks for the Fourth of July and the day will be celebrated with a baseball game in the morning and a boxing tournament in the evening. The R.O.T.C. nine and the 26th Infantry teams will meet at 9:30 and a good game is promised. The R.O.T.C. team is composed of fast college stars while the combined teams of the 64th Infantry and 26th Regiment will probably form a strong aggregation. The boxing will be held on the parade ground at 8 o’clock. Four preliminary bouts of four rounds each will precede the main events.
• Candyland, the ice cream parlor and confectionary shop which was formerly located at the corner of Marion and Brinkerhoff streets, will open at its new quarters, 40 Clinton Street, at 6 o’clock tonight. The interior of the building in which Candyland is now quartered has been completely renovated and made over into as neat and attractive an ice cream parlor as can be found in this section. In the basement are electric freezers and carbonators beside the apparatus for the making of syrups and other flavorings. On the third floor is the candy room, where large quantities of confectionery can be procured by speedy and sanitary methods. Candyland, with its attractive show cases, brand new soda fountain and spic-and-span tables presents a most inviting atmosphere.
• Lt. Col. S.R. Gleaves of the General Staff arrived at Plattsburgh Barracks yesterday morning and inspected the R.O.T.C. camp. Lt. Col. Gleaves is head of the R.O.T.C. Camps throughout the country and it on an official tour of inspection. He expressed himself highly pleased with the work and spirit of the local camp. He left last night for Fort Ethan Allen.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
