50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• The Pyramid Companies of Syracuse, Inc., has purchased property near the new trumpet interchange on Route 3 west of Plattsburgh for development as a multi-million-dollar shopping mall, a Pyramid official confirmed Wednesday. Michael Falcone, a partner in the Pyramid firm, said plans for development of the property are twofold. Some construction will begin this year, Falcone said, but the majority will begin in the spring of 1974. The target date for completion of the mall is Christmas 1974. Falcone said that when completed, the shopping center will contain approximately 300,000 square feet. Pyramid is not prepared to release further details of construction or future tenants at present, Falcone added, however, that Central Markets, Inc, former owners of the property, will become one of the tenants of the new shopping center.
• A Plattsburgh Air Force Base rescue helicopter and Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies searched Lake Champlain Thursday after receiving a report of two canoeists in trouble. But the two canoeists, Thomas Conroy, Jr., 19, and Mark Conroy, 24, both of Plattsburgh, were safe on shore while the search went on. Thomas Conroy Sr., their father, said the two were having no problems with the five-foot rolling waves until Thomas Jr. lost his balance and fell out of the canoe, capsizing the craft. The pair then emptied the canoe and got back in. Meanwhile, a Cumberland Head resident had apparently seen the two in the water and notified sheriff’s deputies. They in turn summoned the helicopter and arranged for George Haylett of Haylett Marine to search the area in a motorboat, according to Undersheriff Richard Miller. The two men were on shore by the time the helicopter arrived. “They didn’t know anyone was after them” until two hours after they reached shore, the elder Conroy said. Both men are good swimmers and were wearing life jackets, he added.
• The St. Ann’s Church annual smorgasbord and bazaar held last Sunday at the Catechetical Center in Mooers was the largest ever with 450 people attending the dinner. A profit of $2,000 was reported by Mrs. Shirley O’Hara, president of St. Ann’s Society. Mrs. Audrey Rabideau was chairman and Mrs. Doris LaValley co-chairman of the dinner. Mrs. Joan Trombley as chairman and Mrs. Clara Rabideau as co-chairman were in charge of tickets. A fancy work booth with all handmade articles was conducted under the direction of Mrs. Wilfred Snide and Mrs. Alec LaValley. Members of the Parish Council had concession stands and games outdoors with Jaques Barcomb, chairman of the council, in charge. The Rev. Cyril Rapin, pastor, expressed appreciation to all who worked and donated food and articles for the dinner and bazaar.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Sixteen-month-old Robert Heidelmark, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Heidelmark of RFD 3, took the label on a tomato can at its face value yesterday and downed the contents of the container while his mother was absent from the kitchen of their home. At the Physicians Hospital, doctors pumped out of Robert’s stomach the kerosene used to start fires at the Heidelmark home which had been stored in the can. The doctors pronounced him in good condition.
• Quebec’s second case of cattle rustling in the last two weeks came to light yesterday when Provincial Police announced the arrest of two men who, it was claimed, had been using a rented farm near Lacolle as a hide-away corral for stolen cows. The two men will be arraigned on charges of thefts of cattle from farms in the St. Johns area. Two weeks ago, two brothers from St. Genevieve were arraigned on similar charges. The case announced yesterday involved the theft of eight cows and eight calves from farms in the St Johns district and was solved by Sgt. Det. Leon Pronovost of the mobile squad after a 15-day investigation. Police said the two men had rented a farm at Lacolle and, using rented automobiles equipped with trailers, brought the cows and calves there which were alleged to be stolen during Tuesday night from several farms. Only two cows and one calf were found on the farm, the rest of the alleged stolen animals having apparently been sold to butchers and farmers. Police investigated the possibility of the accused having smuggled the cattle into the United States because of the nearness of the border and the higher prices that meat will fetch across the line, but no evidence was found. The total value of the stolen animals was placed by owners at $1,370.
• William Harvey, 52, and George Landry, 24, both of Saranac Lake, became lost in the woods in the Moose Pond sector of Essex County over the weekend and were found by a search party of volunteers and state police yesterday after being lost for 12 hours. After being reported failing to return from a trip in the woods by Mrs. William Harvey, a search was immediately pressed after the car of the missing was found at the head of a trail near St. Armand. Harvey and Landry were found at about 10 o’clock Sunday morning, seven miles from their automobile, safe from their overnight stay in the woods despite the insects.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• The children’s playground will open for the season at the High School Athletic Field on Monday, July 2. All arrangements have been made for the turning over of this fine playground to all the children of the city for the summer months. The children will also have the use of the Club building, which has concrete floors, shower baths, lavatories and all conveniences. It is expected that all the children of the city will make use of these splendid playgrounds and all will be welcome. The children will be well cared for by Mrs. Rosella Delaney who has taken a course in this work from Columbia University, and Miss Marion Hall, a student at the New York- School of Physical Culture. The games and amusements and tennis court will be under their supervision. The Board of Education of the city has used every effort to provide an adequate playground for the children and It is hoped that it will be made use of by kiddies from all over the city.
• The third battalion of the 28th U.S. Infantry, after hiking for the past fourteen days from Henderson, N.Y., was met by Col. C.D. Roberts, Captain Lewis and the 26th Infantry band yesterday morning outside the Plattsburgh city limits and encamped at the east end of the pine grove along the lake shore. During the two weeks of travel, the men have averaged eighteen miles per day and on the hike from Tupper Lake to Saranac Lake, a distance of 25 miles, not a single person dropped out of line. All along the line of march from Stony Point range, the men enjoyed fishing after their day’s hike but the best catches were made in the vicinity of Saranac Lake where many, large pickerel were landed. On Wednesday night, the battalion stopped at Ausable Chasm, where the men had the opportunity to see the eighth wonder of the world and then visited the Silver Fox Farm. Starting out early yesterday morning, the battalion marched as far as the Catholic Summer School and after a short rest they proceeded north and were met. by the 26th Infantry officials.
• A copy of the St. Augustine, FL. Evening Record recently received by a.m. Warren of this city contains an account of the death of O.D. Seavey, the dean of Florida hotel men, who was the first manager of the Ponce de Leon Hotel at St. Augustine, the forerunner of a series of big hotels built along the east coast of Florida. Mr. Seavey died at his home in Magnolia Springs, hear Jackson. There are many people in Plattsburgh who will remember Mr. Seavey as the first manager of Hotel Champlain at Bluff Point, where he made many warm friends among the residents of this city. Mr. Seavey was 77 years old and a native of Unity, Maine. Besides conducting several large hotels in Florida, Mr. Seavey at various times managed large hotels in New Hampshire and Maine.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.