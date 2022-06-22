Lookback: Week of June 21 to June 28

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Fire of undetermined origin destroyed the Book End gift and dress shop here Friday night. The building, which is owned by Eustis Paine, former Essex County senator, is part of a horseshoe-shaped complex next to the Paine residence on Willsboro Point. Willsboro firemen report the alarm came in about 7:30 p.m. and when they arrived on the scene, the fire had “a good head start,” but had not broken through the tin roof. Firemen said that there was some problem in the initial stages of obtaining water, but a source was found in various small ponds behind the complex. It was reported that several ducks in the pond were sucked into the water hoses. The Paine family was seen bodily forcing some spectators from their property during stages of the fire.
• Investigators from the U.S. Treasury Department defused two homemade pipe bombs Thursday night at the West Plattsburgh Police Shooting Range. According to city police, the investigators were called when police found two pipe bombs along the Delaware and Hudson Railroad Tracks on Rt. 9 Thursday afternoon. The two explosives appeared to be homemade, police said. The devices were made of one and a half-inch copper tubing and were almost 12 inches long, police reported.
• Gen. John C. Meyer, commander in chief of the Strategic Air Command, will address the State Air Force Association in Plattsburgh Saturday night. He will speak at the association’s silver anniversary dinner at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Officers Club. Meyer is also the director of the Joint Strategic Target Planning Staff, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Dynamite caps which he mistook for fuses yesterday caused serious burns to 11-year-old Irving Reyelle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Reyelle of RFD 1, Plattsburgh. Attendants at the Physicians Hospital said that one of the caps exploded while the boy was playing in the garage at his home. Both hands were burned. He was attended by Dr. Arthur deGrandpre.
• Noah Rondeau, the famed hermit of Cold River, will make another trip back to civilization Monday, this time traveling in civilization’s latest style — by air. The purpose of the hermit’s return to civilization is to fill a date at the Tombola at Rouses Point on the five days of the community event, Tuesday, July 1, through Saturday, July 5. When the Tombola committee formulated its plans some weeks ago it was deemed fitting that Noah Rondeau should receive an invitation. The hermit had just returned to his woodland home after a brief experience with civilization while attending the New York Sportsman’s Show during the early Spring. In the great metropolis, Rondeau had not been favorably impressed with life “on the outside.” Many had inquired of him how to become a hermit. He had inquired from none how to become civilized. So, his New York appointment ended, Noah returned to Lake Placid and only a few weeks ago started on his 18-Mile jaunt to the upper reaches of the Cold River, his mountain fastness. The Rouses Point Committee dispatched a letter immediately. The letter was delivered by airmail and dropped to him by a Saranac Lake flier. The plane circled while Noah read the message. Immediately Rondeau accepted and made it known by his usual code signals. And so, according to plan, Harold Rideout of the Plattsburgh Seaplane Service, will take off on Monday morning in his new Sea Bee and head for Cold River. There he will land on the stream near whose banks Noah long ago established his life of solitude and built his forest retreat. Noah, wearing his homemade buckskin clothing and carrying his assorted items of homemade equipment, including bow and arrows, will come aboard and by evening will see Lake Champlain and Rouses Point harbor. That Noah will receive an ovation at the border village is a foregone conclusion. His fame as the Hermit of Cold River has been heralded to distant parts of the country. He was a highlight at the New York Sportsmen’s Show and doubtless will be a center of attraction for the thousands who will visit Tombola next week.
• A song written by two Champlain College students — Paul L. Mitchell, of the City of Plattsburgh, and Kenneth Downing of Pelham — was recently selected as the college’s Alma Mater Song. The song, which was first played at the college’s last student assembly, was judged the best of several entries received by a student-faculty committee. Music was written by Mitchell and the lyrics were composed by Downing. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Leon O. Mitchell, 30 St. Charles Street, Paul is a graduate of Mount Assumption Institute and also attended Plattsburgh State Teachers College. At Champlain College he has been president of the concert band and a member of the dance orchestra.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Sgt. B.F. Buckley of the United States Signal Corps has arrived at Plattsburgh Barracks from the Signal Corps Headquarters at Fort Wood and will be in charge of the Plattsburgh Barracks Radio and Telephone System. A very complete radio system is being installed at the Post, which will be in communication with the entire Second Corps Area, both in broadcasting and receiving. The radio room will be at Post Headquarters on the second floor.
• July 14 has been officially designated as Visitors Day at the Reserve Officers’ Training Camp and the students have been asked to invite their friends and relatives to visit the camp on this day. The full day’s program will be carried out and the visitors will have an opportunity to see the students receive their training and be shown around the camp. The students of each college at the Reserve Officers’ Training Camp are to organize a rifle team and matches will be held during the summer.
• Two hundred arrow-pointer highway signs reading “PLATTSBURGH” have been prepared by the Chamber of Commerce and, with the permission of property owners adjacent, will be placed along the leading highways throughout northern New York and into Canada and Vermont. A number of volunteers have been found who have offered their assistance in placing the signs in position at points of vantage through the courtesy of property owners (as no signs can be placed within the highway proper.)
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.