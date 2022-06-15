Lookback: Week of June 14 to June 21

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Mrs. Helen Higgins Mose, fifth grade teacher at Westport Central School, will retire at the end of the current school year. Mrs. Morse is a native of Montana. She graduated from Plattsburgh State College in 1938 and started her teaching career in Chateaugay. After three years in the Essex Union Free school, she came to Westport in September 1954. Mrs. Morse will be honored at the annual Westport Teachers Association dinner at the Country Club.
• The Georgia-Pacific Mill was responsible for the oil spill that splotched bathers and buoys at the municipal beach as well as sections of Lake Champlain shoreline last week. And water quality control officials indicated over the weekend that the culprit corporation agreed to foot the bill and provide the personnel for cleanup of the spill. The project was begun Saturday just as soon as officials traced the heavy-grade No. 6 oil back to the Georgia-Pacific plant outflow that dumps industrial effluent directly into Lake Champlain as it has for many years. Even as officials tried last Friday evening to find who or what caused the spill, Georgia-Pacific’s mill was blowing its stack, sending huge acrid black clouds into the sky which were blown for many miles by wind gusts, causing some city residents to wonder about the extent of the fire behind the smoke. Press-Republican newsmen observing the shoreline from a boat observed what appeared to be a truck filled with hay on the shoreline at Georgia-Pacific, just beyond the mudflats which also are a result of the company’s industrial waste dumping policy.
• Ticonderoga Little League baseball has served some 2,000 boys in years past, but unless help is forthcoming, it may not be available in the future. A meeting was held last week with members of the Little League Association and news media to discuss the plight of the program. One possibility that many of the league officials hesitate to talk about is the concern that in the next year or two there may not be any Little League program in Ticonderoga. League officials want to develop two needed new ballfields on land already owned and under development by the league. Presently, Little League ball is played on the school district field and one at the old Little League ball park near Montcalm Street. However, after school closes, the school district field apparently won’t be available. Also, the Little League Field now owned by the village will soon be lost to the proposed Village Water Pollution Abatement Project.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• The first wedding ceremony in the Champlain College chapel since the college opened last fall was performed Saturday afternoon when Miss Patricia Clair Rausch of Utica was married to Stanley S. Sherman, a student at the college. The double-ring ceremony was conducted by the Rev. F. Joseph Littell, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church. Miss Peggy Rausch, twin sister of the bride, was bridesmaid and Mr. Sam Rabinowitz of Brooklyn was Best Man. Parents of the bride, Mr. and Mrs. George H. Rausch, now live in Honolulu. Orchids for the bride were flown to Plattsburgh from Hawaii for the wedding.
• Six-year-old June Brenner of 75 South Catherine Street had an idea while en route to a store yesterday that the nickel a neighbor had given her to purchase candy might be safer in her mouth than in her hand. Doctors at the Physicians Hospital later in the day decided against attempting removal of the coin after a fleuroscope revealed that it had reached her stomach.
• Miss Marguerite O’Connell, daughter of Mrs. B. Loyal O’Connell of Plattsburgh, is in New York this week to attend the second annual inter-collegiate institute on the United Nations as the official representative of Russell Sage College at Troy, where she recently completed her junior year. Sponsored by the Collegiate Council for the United Nations, College Division, American Association for the United Nations, the institute opened yesterday at Finch Junior College and will continue through Saturday. About 75 delegates from some 60 colleges and universities throughout the United States will hear such prominent speakers as Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt, Major George Fielding Elliot, and Clark M. Eichelberger; attend sessions of United Nations groups at Lake Success each day; and hold discussions and roundtable conferences of their own. Miss O’Connell, who was valedictorian of the class of 1944 at the Plattsburgh High School, has been prominent in both academic and extracurricular activities at Russell Sage.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• The Hotel Windsor, Elizabethtown’s largest hotel, has been purchased by L.E. Parent of New York, formerly clerk of the Hotel Martinique. Hotel Windsor stands on an old hotel site. In fact, a wayside inn was kept in the “Old Corner House” way back in 1839 by the late Simeon Kneeland. Hotel Windsor of today was largely built by Orlando Kellogg, pioneer Adirondack hotelman. From 1864 to 1877, Mr. Kellogg was associated with his father-in-law, the late William Simonds, in the hotel business. In 1874,, Simonds and Kellogg erected the old Mansion House (the Deer’s Head Inn of today) and in 1877, Mr. Kellogg went over to the “Old Corner House” and began hotel-keeping on his own hook. He gradually enlarged the little “Old Corner House.” In 1881 and 1882, he built the main part of Hotel Windsor, the large dining room and the sleeping rooms over it.
• Yesterday marked the first day of real work at the Reserve Officers Training Camp and the students had their first workout on the target range. Some remarkable high scores were made for men who had no previous experience and, shooting prone at a range of 200 years, one boy scored 47 out of a possible 50.
• By the time this paper is in the hands of its readers, Harry Frazier of Champlain will in all probability have paid the extreme penalty for the murder of Joseph Senecal, a Canadian farmer, in January 1921. From the time of his trial and conviction at St. Johns, some weeks ago, Frazier has been confined in Bordeaux Jail at Montreal. He was brought from that institution to St. John’s yesterday and spent his last night on Earth in St. John’s jail, from which he made an unsuccessful attempt to escape while awaiting trial. For some days past, workmen have been engaged in building a gallows in the jail yard of the village. Ellis, the official hangman of all Canada, arrived in St. John’s early in the week and superintended the erection of the structure from which Frazier will be swung into eternity.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
