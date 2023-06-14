50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• A 25-year-old graduate assistant at Plattsburgh State University College has been selected from among six candidates for county historian. The county legislature’s finance committee made its choice unanimous at this week’s meeting. David J. Cushing of RD 1, Morrisonville, who will receive his master’s degree in history in August, will serve as historian for the rest of the year. He is completing the term of Francis Steltzer, who resigned to move outside the state. The decision was made by the legislative Democrats and approved by a 9-0 vote of the entire legislature. Peru Legislator Roy McGee was absent. Cushing said Thursday that he has general plans in mind for the job, but he wants to wait until he confers with the Clinton County Historical Association before he makes them public. Aaron Scheier, chairman of the legislature, said Cushing was selected because he met every important criterion that the legislators had established. For one thing, he has the educational background, Scheier said. His bachelor’s and master’s degrees are both in history. He is a member of Phi Alpha Theta, the national historical honor society, and the Organization of American Historians. The legislators have unanimously agreed that politics should remain apart from the decision of whom to appoint.
• The Clinton County Agricultural and Industrial Fair Board of Directors took another step this week toward installation of a new grandstand at the fairgrounds here. The board approved a $34,686 loan negotiated with the National Commercial Bank and Trust Company. A total of $30,186 will cover the purchase of unassembled grandstand materials from Standard Steel Industries of Three Rivers, Mich. The loan also incorporated an estimated figure of $4,500 to cover the construction of the grandstand. At the monthly board meeting at the fairgrounds Monday night, Treasurer Ted Perras told the 17 other directors in attendance that the grandstand materials have arrived. The structure is scheduled for completion before fair week begins. The bleachers will consist of 20 198-foot-long rows of seats, according to Kenneth Place, president of the board of directors. They will be nearly 20 feet high and with the exception of weather-treated seats and footrests will be made of steel. Director Robert Bruno has accepted a job as office manager at the fairgrounds.
• The shift from military to civilian life for members of the U.S. Air Force at Plattsburgh Air Force Base is being made easier through the medium of “Project Transition,” according to spokesman TSgt. Caldwell Belk. Whether the serviceman is returning to civilian life via retirement or separation, Project Transition helps to smooth the way, Belk said. The program is a joint community-base venture involving the Consolidated Base Personnel Office under the directorship of Col. Tyson Creamer. TSgt. Jerry Ord is the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the program which is designed to help the veteran easily transfer into civilian life and into the civilian labor pool. Belk explained that, six months prior to his separation, the serviceman is called to the personnel office for counseling. If he is considered to be qualified, he will be provided with training to improve his labor marketability either through the cooperation of local industry or through programs at the Air Base. Those who qualify for “Priority One” training are permitted to train full-time during duty hours at no cost to the civilian employer. Belk described the operation as a “two-way street.” The trainee benefits from the trainee’s work at no cost to his firm. Currently, individuals in training number approximately 20. Of these, some are training at the CVPH Medical Center, others at Plattsburgh State University College and others at Durocher Auto Sales. Bill McBride Chevrolet, Keeseville Ford and G-C TV are other employers who have participated in the program.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• A smoky haze, carrying with it the odor of burning forest timber, covered all Northern New York yesterday and resulted in scores of telephone inquiries to the editorial office of the Press-Republican. Although the natural theory was that the haze was the result of the disastrous forest fires in the province of Ontario and Quebec, Press-Republican communications with various forest ranger stations in the Adirondacks disclosed no forest fires in either Clinton or Essex counties. Ranger Chester Yapps, Saranac Lake, reported no fires in his district and Ranger Bob Sancy, observer on Lyon Mountain, said that while mountains for miles around were blanketed by smoke, no fires in the district had been reported.
• The biggest post-war influx of planes in a single day at the municipal airport was reported Saturday by Bert Campbell, director of the Campbell Flying Service. Thirty-six, ranging from Piper Cubs to North American AT-6’s advanced Army trainers were lined up at one time on the field. The planes were participating in the two-day 1948 New York State Air Tour, sponsored by the Rochester Junior Chamber of Commerce. Pilots put their planes down at the airport Saturday and spent last night in the city. They were entertained at the Champlain Club, Harold V. Jones, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, greeted the fliers at the airport. The planes left the airport yesterday morning for Massena. Guard for the planes during the night was provided by the sheriff’s office.
• With the 1948 convention of the New York State Wholesale Liquor Association scheduled to hold a four-day session at Hotel Champlain at Bluff Point Friday through Monday, the vanguard of association executives began arriving at the well-known resort yesterday to attend to the convention preliminaries, it was announced last night by Lawrence Borsten, general manager of the hotel. The convention will mark the opening of Hotel Champlain for the Summer season. Officially it will open on Tuesday, June 22, the day following the close of the convention. Upwards of 300 association members from all parts of the state have made reservations for the session, which will be filled with interesting features, a highlight of which will be an outdoor beefsteak dinner on Saturday evening when six Broadway acts will be presented. The headliner of the entertainment feature will be Zingoni, the famous magician, who is internationally known as “Exposer of Gamblers.” During the war, the UBO shows featured him at appearances among service troops, to whom he demonstrated the various tricks of card sharks.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• Customs collectors, prohibition agents and several state troopers yesterday seized nine automobiles and apprehended eleven persons, one of them a young woman, all charged with possession and transportation of liquor in one of the most concentrated efforts against transportation of liquor that has occurred in this section in a long time. The arrest took place at West Chazy and the others outside of Champlain. Besides the cars confiscated and taken to the Customs Headquarters at Rouses Point, a large haul of alcohol packed in bags was also seized and brought to the post office building, where it was stored. The defendants were arraigned yesterday afternoon in the courthouse before United States Commissioner William L. Pattisson; bail was fixed and all were held for the October term of federal court to convene in Auburn, N.Y.
• A challenge to all women to live up to their highest ideals by going to the polls and voting was, made yesterday afternoon by Mrs. Percy V. Pennypacker of Austin, Texas, who spoke before a gathering of women representing the federated clubs of the county at the Young Women’s League. Mrs. Pennybacker’s message was one which the majority believed was timely and of great educational value. The speaker paid a tribute to Mrs. John H. Booth of Plattsburgh, president of the New York State Federation of Women’s Clubs, who also serves on several important committees of the General Federation, which takes in all state federations. The speaker is thoroughly experienced in organization work and broad political issues and while president of the federation, she visited every state in the union except one, also going to England, Ireland, Cuba, and Canada and Alaska. She is now president of the American Citizenship department. Mrs. Pennypacker is the guest while here of Mr. and Mrs, John H. Booth. The speaker explained some of the excuses women offer for not voting and gave several examples. “I plead with you women, leaders in your community, to devote the coming year to a crusade that shall convince women that citizenship means patriotism; means an appreciation of the solemn responsibility and glorious privilege of the ballot. It is a disgrace that at our last general election, 1920, not 50 percent of our voters went to the polls. I favor every club calendar printing in crimson the dates for poll tax payment, the dates of the primary and the date for the fall election, thus reminding the forgetful.”
• Preliminary training in rifle and pistol marksmanship began yesterday at the Reserve Officers Training Camp at Plattsburgh Barracks. Beginning last night, the candidates started on guard duty. This is something different from last year’s training but the students will find guard duty more army-like. Nearly two hundred candidates have arrived at the camp and when all report, there will be a total of 238 men from different colleges and prep schools. Among the new arrivals at the camp are Major L. B. Dow, University of Delaware, who reported yesterday morning and Lt. Don Riley of Syracuse University. Major Frank Wendell has arrived from Governor’s Island and is at the R. O. T. C.. The Hostess building, which is north of the headquarters cantonment, has been opened with a large supply of books and magazines and also a Victron. It is expected that another hostess will arrive on Monday to help Miss Carlotta Weith, who is now Post hostess.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
