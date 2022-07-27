Lookback: Week of July 26 to Aug. 2

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Bobby Fischer’s “end run” has Boris Spassky temporarily out of position, but the effect of the eccentric American’s behavior is not as easy to assess, according to local chess buffs. Opinions on Fischer’s chances of dethroning Spassky range from “I expected him to win handily” to a guarded “his latest draw may be a bad omen for Spassky.” Ted Leavitt described Fischer’s board strategy as an “end run.” Chess players, he explained, try to control the middle of the board. “Fischer pretends to give it up, clears his men out and places bishops on the side as if to protect a piece. Then he attacks from these side pieces.” Charles Sanderson, a graduate student at PSUC, was less inclined to presume the American’s superiority, but agreed that after Wednesday’s draw, Fisher was in a much better position. Sanderson, who himself has played in 36 tournaments, said the outcome will depend on “how many aces” Spassky has up his sleeve.
• The proposed Crete Memorial Civic Center came closer to reality Thursday as bids opened on revised plans appeared to come $582 above the money available. The current budget for the proposed structure is $2,043,000. Apparent low bids opened Thursday totalled $2,043,582. The figure is certainly “in the ballpark” as one contractor present for the bid opening remarked. The bids will be studied by City Engineer Stuart Rowe and members of Common Council before a decision will be made.
• The Plattsburgh High School rates better than the national average in its ability to retain students from the freshman through the senior year of schooling, according to State University evaluators. This “proof of the pudding” was the principle conclusion reached by the consulting team in its survey of the holding power of the school on its students. They also discovered that many students desire less emphasis on college preparation and more opportunity for vocationally oriented programs. They concluded that teacher-student relationships should be more fully developed to the point where students feel a greater sense of belonging to a school, its program and its personnel.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• An all-time high was reached in city playground attendance last Friday with the total attendance for the first three weeks at the 8,929 mark. The record-breaking number of children attending the city playground this season is attributed to the combination of excellent supervision, the addition of new equipment, and a well-planned all-around program which places responsibilities in the hands of the children. Highlighting this week’s program are the free movies which are being shown today at the Strand Theatre and in front of City Hall.
• Installation of 260 parking meters in the city’s business district last night was recommended by Police Chief Clifford Fleming in a letter addressed to Mayor Tyrell and the Common Council. The recommendation followed a survey made by Fleming earlier in the week to determine where the meters should be installed. Areas now governed by hour and half-hour parking regulations will be affected. Approximately a mile of the city’s business section will be equipped with the devices. It is expected that they will be installed in time to commence operation next spring. A fifth playground last night was added to the City Recreation Department’s chain of those in operation with an announcement by Mayor Tyrell that permission had been granted the city to utilize the northwest corner of the Champlain College campus as a play site for children in Ward Three. The permission from the state and the Associated Colleges of Upper New York climaxed efforts by Alderman William Gioiosa of Ward Three to secure a site that would be more easily available to children in the ward than the one at Plattsburgh High School, currently the most readily accessible. City Clerk Walter Arbenger later said that the city hopes to have the new site in operation within a week.
• Two cars were slightly damaged and ferry service was interrupted for four hours Thursday when the Mott Haven, Burlington to Port Kent ferry rammed the Port Kent pier. While no damage was done to the ferry, the dock was slightly damaged. There was a full load aboard. According to officials of the Champlain Transportation Co., operator of the ferry service, the accident occurred when engine controls were stuck and the engineer was unable to reverse the motors to slow the ferry down to below half speed. The Steamer Ticonderoga was docked there at the time and it was impossible to head the Mott Haven out into the lake. As the ferryboat rammed the pier, an extending dock ramp crashed into two of the vehicles aboard the boat, causing only slight damage. Engineers were sent from Burlington to repair the damage. Meanwhile, the boat’s engineers made necessary repairs to the engines. The accident occurred shortly before noon. Service was resumed in the late afternoon.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Whiskey valued at $11,000 and aggregating more than 1,100 quarts will be destroyed at Rouses Point within the next few days, according to the U.S. Marshal’s office. The marshal declared that a writ for the destruction of the confiscated liquor had been sent to Deputy Geo W. Andress in charge of that section of northern New York and as soon as it arrives, the contraband would be “spilled.” The supply was confiscated in and around Rouses Point. Whenever a quantity of liquor is on hand, a writ for its destruction is sought.
• The Adirondacks have an 11-year-old heroine in Geraldine Tatro, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Tatro of Brainardsville, who saved a woman from drowning in upper Chateaugay Lake. The near tragedy occurred when the girl and Mrs. Munson Lewis of Springfield, Il.., a wealthy member of the summer colony, were returning a guide boat from the post office at Merrill. With them was a large German police dog which became nervous when the wind roughed the lake and, in moving, overturned the boat in water 30 feet deep. Mrs. Munson could not swim and was sinking when the child, clinging to the boat with one hand, held the woman’s head above water with the other until aid reached them from nearby camps. Members of the colony have christened the small lifeguard “The Heroine of the Chateaugays.”
• Lawrence Murtaugh of the City of Plattsburgh nearly lost a valuable horse while driving down Sailly Ave. at about 3 o’clock yesterday. When in front of the residence of James Conway, he turned out of the highway for two motor cars and as he pulled up in front of the residence of Robert Dumas, his horse dropped into a hole in the road that had no guard rail, which had been made by a break in the water main. The horse sank in the soft earth up to his body. The horse remained in the hole for about half an hour before he was extricated from his unpleasant predicament. The owner was unable to get into communication with the city authorities and managed to get the animal out with the aid of people in the neighborhood. The hole which the horse walked into was about three feet deep. The horse was badly bruised and covered with mud. The harness was also broken. Mr. Murtaugh values the animal at $300. After the horse had been extricated from the hole, James Conway threw some timbers across it to prevent others from undergoing the experience.
