50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• The 52-year-old elementary school in Mooers, part of the Mooers Unit of Northeastern Clinton Central School and formerly the elementary school at Mooers Central is being torn down to make room for a new two-station gymnasium. According to the book “History of Clinton and Franklin County”, printed in 1880, a brick building was built on the present site in 1872 and cost $4,000. The land used was purchased from the Presbyterian Society for $250. George S. Baskerville, was named the first principal. The school record of Oct. 8, 1878 showed that there were about 180 students from the ages of five to 25 who attended “regularly”. The average attendance for the year was 86 days. The record made note that later that year the building burned and plans for a new school were delayed for reasons not mentioned. The second school was built in 1900. It was a two-story brick building which was built in the same location as the present school and it also burned. The third and present elementary school was built by John Brooks, a local contractor. Construction began in 1919 and was completed in 1921. The present building, is a two-story brick structure with a “field stone and mortar foundation”. The records show that a tuition had to be paid by students coming in from other districts to attend the school until 1930. The structure housed students from grades one to 12 until the new “Mooers Central High School” was built in 1938.
• When you’re engaged and planning to be married, not much can get in your way, not even an automobile accident and confinement to the hospital with a severely broken arm. Such is the case of the new Mr. and Mrs. Gary Montgomery who were married Saturday at 4 p.m. in his room at the CVPH Medical Center. The Rev. Frederick Ball of Cumberland Head officiated at the ceremony. The new Mrs. Montgomery is the former Ellen Parrish of Keeseville, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Tenney, formerly of AuSable Forks, now of Florida. Her husband is the son of Mr. and Mrs. B. Galloway of Ohio, N.Y. The couple was attended by Mrs. Mary Ellen Murty of Harkness and Albert Montgomery, brother of the groom, of Schenectady. Parents of the groom and members of the families were in attendance. In the next bed, Chalmer Leonard of Lake Street. The couple was planning a lawn wedding at the home of the groom’s. parents. When Montgomery is released from the hospital in a few weeks, they will hold a reception there and travel to Florida for their honeymoon.
• Community involvement in planning of programs to be included in the events scheduled at the soon-to-be-completed Crete Civic Center is on top of Al Grissino’s list. Grissino is the beach-civic center director-promoter. The center, according to Grissino, should be opened in the first part of next year. The facilities include ice for hockey and skating and a floor which covers this ice for basketball and other such activities plus stage facilities. Also included is a kitchen area for caterers and concession areas. Grissino said that at present, job descriptions are being drawn up and hiring will have to begin soon. He explained that some of the people hired will have to be sent to school to learn skills connected with the ice and the maintenance of the equipment for this area. He expects the whole complex, including the beach, to employ about 100 people at the height of its potential. This will depend on the programs and the use of the facility, he added. If there is a call for the ice 20 hours a day, he pointed out, this will mean more people than eight-hour use.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• The City Health Department is concerned over the possibility of an outbreak of whooping cough in the area. Dr. Leo P. Schiff, Health Officer yesterday told the Press-Republican that it had been a fairly common experience in the past for a small epidemic of whooping cough to follow in the wake of an epidemic of measles. Plattsburgh is now getting over the measles epidemic. Comparatively few cases are being reported each week. The total number of cases reported to the Health Department this year up to August 5th was 522, and according to the Health Officer, it is likely that at least an equal number of such cases were not reported, as very many of these patients were never seen by a doctor A few cases of whooping cough are now being reported, and Dr. Schiff states that he would not be surprised to find these reports coming in more frequently in the near future.
• Larkin’s today announced, through the Press-Republican advertising columns, the formal opening of its new camera shop at 57 Bridge Street, the store having expanded to twice its former space. Larkin’s is one of Plattsburgh’s long-established businesses. Fifty-eight years ago O.T. Larkin, founder of the store, opened a drug store at this site. It has enjoyed outstanding patronage through the years. Three years ago, Mr. Larkin retired from the business and it was transferred to his son, Hanford W. Larkin, who, 10 years before, as an active participant in the store’s operation extended its service to cover the camera line. This grew rapidly and it was necessary to expand the store space.
• Montreal residents who are residing in Plattsburgh for the summer months held a bonfire and weiner roast at the beach near the Bay Side cabins Saturday night. Proceeds were donated to the Aid to Israel fund. Chairs for the occasion were donated by the Brothers of Christian Instruction, M.A.I. Merchandise donated by merchants of Plattsburgh and Montreal was on display. Maurice Phaneuf donated the use of his grounds for the event. Entertainment was provided by local and Montreal talent.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• At St. John’s Church, the pastor, the Rev. J Driscoll, paid a touching tribute to the memory of the late president Harding, commending his soul to God’s mercy and dwelling on his many lovable qualities. The entire discourse of the morning was devoted to a eulogy of the dead chief executive. Rev. Albert Gale, at the services held in Trinity Church yesterday, delivered a short address at the beginning of his regular sermon, in which he referred to the life and accomplishments of the late president. Rev. John L. Cole, pastor of the Methodist Church in Bennington, Vt., mentioned the great loss to the nation through the death of President Harding in his sermon.
• With the American flag at half mast out of respect for late President Warren G. Harding, and an aeroplane from Mitchell Fields L.I., flying over this city and the training camp, the 2,000 candidates stationed at Plattsburgh Barracks took the oath upon their admission to the Citizens Military Training Camp yesterday afternoon on the parade ground. The twelve full companies of student campers left the pine grove shortly after three o’clock and marched on the parade ground where a long Inspection line was formed. Captain C. T. Boray, adjutant of the C.M.T.C. administered the oath to the 2,000 men who stood In line.
• In a lecture delivered before a crowded assemblage at the Catholic Summer School, Mr. Henry P. Fry, who has published many powerful articles in the New York World, laid bare the dangerous political conspiracy of the Ku Klux Klan. Mr. Fry, who is not a Catholic but who has been investigating the organization and was once a member of it, warned that, unless Catholics and Protestants get together on a basis of Christian love, there will be a religious war in the United States. He advocated separation of Church and State, and the freedom of all pulpits from politics. He said that the attack of the Ku Klux on the Catholic Church is concentrated at present on the abolition of the Catholic schools in the United States to be closed in the same manner as those in Oregon. In the same way that Prohibition was hoisted on the American people, there would be an amendment doing away with private schools enacted.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
