50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• “If I weren’t doing this, I’d be home helping my father. I’d rather be doing this,” said 14-year-old Randy Manor, who was staying at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base as a participant in the Youth Services Program which ended Friday. The program was sponsored by the Clinton County Youth Commission In conjunction with various public and private organizations. The purpose of the camp was to provide entertainment and direction for about 40 boys ages 14-17 with emotional problems or who were difficult to motivate, according to Mrs. Frances Sweeney, executive of the Youth Bureau of the County Youth Commission. Mrs. Sweeney said that along with the commission and the Plattsburgh-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce funds, the Police Benevolent Association gave the camp shirts which were worn by campers and counselors and the Kiwanis Club contributed trophies which were awarded at ceremonies Friday for athletic achievement. Also, she added, a local firm gave soft drinks to the program and the Salvation Army contributed personal hygiene kits and doughnuts.
• The 25th-annual Clinton County Fair will open July 28 for six days for what fair officers are saying will be the biggest and best Clinton County Fair ever. They report that there will be more exhibits than ever before, this year being the silver anniversary of the event. Dignitaries expected to attend the gala opening include Sen. Ronald B. Stafford, Assemblyman Andrew Ryan, Rep. Robert C. McEwen and Mayor Roland St. Pierre. As an extra attraction this year, the fair will present stage shows featuring country and western recording artists Jeannie C. Riley, Porter Wagoner, Dolly Parton and Billy Anderson and the Po’ Boys. Top ten recording artists “Dawn” with Tony Orlando will also be featured, followed by a fireworks display.
• Current archaeological studies into the background of Ft. Izard on Cumberland Head are meeting with various roadblocks, according to the project head. Mark Cohen, assistant professor of anthropology at Plattsburgh State University College, told a gathering of the Adirondack Archaeological Association Friday night that the source of certain materials below the level of the fort and the lack of artifacts recovered have created problems in attempting to determine the activities of the men who constructed the fort in 1814. The project head said charcoal deposits below the fort level are causing consternation because the scientists have as yet been unable to determine whether they were put there by man or nature. Among articles which they have found are four pennies, of which the earliest is dated 1920; several .22 calibre shells and a pistol which turned out to be inscribed “Hopalong Cassidy.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Three Schuyler Falls youngsters will long recall July 24, 1947, for the day will linger in their memory as that on which they were chased out of the Macomb reservation by a big black bear. The three boys, Russell Larock, 11, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Larock; Raymond Tripp, 9, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Tripp, and Frank Ward, 12, son of Mrs. Lettie Ward, rode their bicycles to the reservation early Thursday forenoon, carrying with them a blueberry crate and planning to fill it with the delicious fruit that abounds on the former Larock farm on the reservations. The youth reached their destination and set about their day’s work. They picked for a time and about half filled the crate. Suddenly, at the opposite end of the blueberry patch they spotted a big black bear, undoubtedly a bruin, picking herself some juicy berries also. The youngsters started to run and Mrs. Bear was right behind them. There came a time when the youths had to stop for their second breath. Mrs. Bear stopped also. The boys’ stop was for only a moment and they started on again. Looking back over their shoulders, they saw that Mrs. Bear had not resumed the chase. It was a mile to the point where the boys had left their bikes. Reaching them, they did not stop, other than to hop on their wheels and pedal home, leaving their half-filled berry crate for Mrs. Bear, if she cares to have them.
• A former cook at the Clinton County jail probably will be sampling his successor’s fare for some time unless he can explain to the satisfaction of police a transaction involving the sale for the sum of nine dollars of an estimated $40 worth of groceries he reportedly had charged to the county. Police headquarters received a telephone call at 7 p.m. Saturday from Peter Angelos, proprietor of a delicatessen at 7 Bridge Street, to the effect that a Victor Dragoon of 46 Lorraine Street had purchased a number of items at the establishment, ordered them charged to the county— “they’re for the county jail,” he is alleged to have told the clerk who waited on him — and had sauntered from the premises with his purchases without exciting suspicion. Angelos, a few minutes later, decided to check with the sheriff’s office the legality of the $40 charge account. He telephoned police after being informed that Dragoon had been discharged by the county several weeks ago.
• John Lindsey, 20, of Dannemora, a pre-medical student at the Albany College of Pharmacy, escaped death by inches and quick thinking last week when a loosened boulder bore down on him as he was working in the Eastern New York Power Corporation’s $6,000,000 development at High Falls. Lindsey, according to attendants at the Physicians Hospital where he is being treated for multiple body bruises, was working on a narrow ledge. Ropes were strategically placed, he told attendants, so that when boulders dislodged by workmen commenced rolling, those below were able to swing from the ropes and thus avoid them. Last Thursday, Lindsey got a double-barrel charge of boulders. Boulder No. 1 pinned his rope so that he couldn’t swing it, and Boulder No. 2 came immediately afterward. Lindsey flung himself face down on the narrow ledge and strained as far as possible from the path of the boulder — after shouting of the danger to a coworker, Jack Canning. The boulder rolled over Lindsey’s ankles, but failed to break any bones. Canning avoided It.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• It is highly probable that there will be no more shooting within the city limits on the part of customs officers chasing booze runners. This was learned yesterday when investigation was made of reports that many complaints had been made to City Judge Benjamin F. Feinberg concerning the shooting. When the City Judge was asked about the matter last night, he said that it was true that he had received many complaints and that he had already taken up the matter with the Collector of the Port of Ogdensburg Henry Holland, under whose direction all customers officials in this district operate. Mr. Holland, the judge said, had agreed to cooperate in putting an end to the shooting within the city limits. It is believed that the danger to life and property which has attended several recent episodes in which booze runners and customs officers kept up a running fusillade is now over.
• Four holdup men were reported to be operating in the vicinity of Keeseville Monday afternoon and one man reported the loss of $25 to the Keeseville police. The man, whose name is not known, claimed that four men stopped his car near the home of George Thompson a short distance south of the village and took about $25 from him. He reported the matter in Keeseville and a search was made for the robbers, but no trace of them was found.
• The Plattsburgh R.O.T.C. Camp of 1922 will pass out of existence tomorrow. Most of the young college soldiers who have been in training since June 16 will leave for their homes Wednesday. This morning, the closing exercises of the camp will be held. The young soldiers will march in review for the last time this morning at 10:45 before Maj. Gen. Hale, acting commander of the 2nd Corps Area. The final days of the camp have been most strenuous. Yesterday, the young soldiers began a sham battle which will not end until this morning. Early yesterday morning, they left on a hike to Peru and Lapham’s Mills. There was maneuvers all the way, including advanced guard, rear guard and scout patrol work. The night was spent at Valcour. The men carried their noon meal with them, but a rolling kitchen was sent out from the Post to prepare last night’s and this morning’s meals.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
