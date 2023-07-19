50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• Monday, the new switchboard will be in operation at city hall and a central number will be in use. Installation of the unit, which will have about 75 on-premise extensions and eight off-premise extensions and will service all the city departments, is slated to be done over the weekend. The main number, 563-7700, will go through the central switchboard from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be the contact with all the departments, except the police, fire and Municipal Lighting Departments. It was explained that the department heads of each of these departments will be able to dial inter-office calls and be contacted from the switchboard but their department’s numbers will remain the same. The system will allow for incoming calls to be transferred from the switchboard to the various departments and transferred again after this. It will also allow for the interdepartmental dialing system by extension number usage. The system is also large enough for expansion at a later date, a telephone company spokesman said. This will allow the tying in of the Crete Center and pollution control plant when they are completed. The new system will be completely installed for city hall usage Monday with the off-premise extension being completed during the week, according to the phone company.
• The back wall of the Osias Mauer building on the east side of Main Street here was discovered Saturday morning to have crumbled in the night exposing collapsed interior structures that are causing bulging side walls and a threat to adjacent buildings. Mrs. Eva Jubert, on her way the National Fashion Shop shortly after 9 a.m. noticed the gaping wall and thought the building was being dismantled. When she realized that the building was sagging, she notified Police Chief Albert Morelli and David Pearl, owner of the three-story National Fashion Shop, which shares a common wall on the north side of the collapsing building. In the building on the south side, two or three feet away, are the Champlain Community Development Center and Quinn & Keable law offices on the ground floor with the Masonic Hall on the second floor. Morelli reported after a tour inside the building that the stairway from the second to the third floor had collapsed. He said that the floors are buckled, all the ceilings have fallen, the furniture is mildewed and there is evidence that sofas and beds have been burned. Morelli also reported that he has discovered teenagers in the building almost every night and young children playing in it during the day.
• The woman known to some as the “Queen of Country Music” will appear at the Clinton County Fair on July 27. Singer Kitty Wells and her entourage will present the first show ever performed before the newly-erected grandstand at the fairgrounds. She was voted the top country music artist every year from 1953 to 1963. In 1964, music industry trade magazines voted her “all-time Queen of Country Music.” Her string of hit records began in 1952. Her first recording with her current company was “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky-Tonk Angels.” Miss Wells’ hit records since then include “One by One,” “After Dark,” “You and Me,” “Paying for that Backstreet Affair,” “Cheatin’s a Sin,” “I Don’t Claim to Be an Angel,” “Lonely Side of town,” Searching,” “God Put a Rainbow in My Cloud,” “Your Love is the Way,” “They’re Steppin’ All Over My Heart,” and “That Ain’t a Woman’s Way,” Her husband, Johnny Wright, will appear with her. Wright has been successful on his own and also has a series of hit records to his credit.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• The Ticonderoga and Westport Flying Service, owned and operated by Walter E. Parker, formerly of Plattsburgh, yesterday announced the establishment of a seaplane base at Port Henry. The base, the largest of its kind on Lake Champlain, has been approved by the Civil Aeronautics Authority and empowered to provide flight instruction for students under the G.I. Bill of Rights. The base has also been licensed by the University of the State of New York as a trade school, a rating higher than held by any airport in this area. Facilities at the base include a Piper Cub seaplane, a Luscombe seaplane, a Seabee amphibian for operational activities; a building which houses classrooms, student ready-rooms and office, as well as two hangars, a shop and fueling stations.
• The Peru Development Company yesterday reported progress being rapidly attained in the development of Ausable Point on Lake Champlain for camp site purposes. The location is approximately seven miles south of Plattsburgh and just east of Route 9 near Valcour. Included in the work necessary for the success of the development has been the construction of a road, spanning of a river by means of a bridge and the filling in of several spots of land. Although work has not been entirely completed, it has been advanced sufficiently to permit inspection of the property which contains an excellent sand beach, fine forestland and a splendid view of the Adirondack Mountains in the west and the Green Mountains of Vermont to the east. The property is said to be one of the few remaining to be developed in this area and already several sites for future camps have been sold.
• The State Department of Public Works has announced plans for construction of a lodge building, water system and sanitary facilities at the Whiteface Mountain Ski Center in Essex County. An access road leading to the site from the Whiteface Mountain Highway has been completed and construction of the short ski lift is already under contract. The largest item in the present project will be construction of a Ski Lodge building to serve the thousands of skiing enthusiasts. Included with a proposal for a water supply system will be construction of a small dam on White Brook which flows past the ledge site between Esther Peak and Marble Peak, and sewage disposal facilities. The lodge will be located one-half mile south of the Whiteface highway, and approximately three miles west of Wilmington at an elevation of 1,970 feet. The site is accessible over the new road. It is now covered with second growth hardwood which must be cleared before construction of the lodge. The lodge building will have two stories with a pitched roof. The lower, or main, floor will be of stone-faced, concrete wall construction with concrete floor; the second floor of wood construction. The entire second floor will be used for a large cafeteria and lounge with complete kitchen facilities. A large stone fireplace will also be provided for the lounge room. Several large picture windows will be provided on each floor for full view of skiing activities. Walks and stairs leading from the lodge down the slope to the long lifts will also be provided.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• Congressman Bertrand F. Snell of Potsdam, spent a busy day in Plattsburgh Tuesday. In the morning, he met with the MacDonough Memorial Commission and discussed all phases of the work on the monument which has just commenced. With the Commission, he went to the scene of the proposed memorial, examined the work already done, and pledged his aid to secure an additional appropriation which the Commission feels is necessary. In the afternoon, Mr. Snell was in the reviewing stand with Gen. Charles S. Farnsworth, chief of infantry, as the student soldiers of the Reserve Officers Training Camp passed in review. Others in the stand were Hon. John F. O’Brien, Hon. John H. Mot and W. B. Jacques. Earlier Mr. Snell was an interested visitor at the Post Office. His purpose was to examine the situation relative to congestion with a view to obtaining an appropriation for an addition.
• An enjoyable reunion was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Douglas of Dannemora in honor of Mr. and Mrs. John Hargraver of East London, South Africa, who are spending the summer in the United States with relatives, after being away from this country for 27 years. Mr. Hargraves is an expert linotype mechanic and is employed by a newspaper in East London. He says that the newspaper business is a thriving one in South Africa, where business in general is progressive. It is sometimes thought that Africa is still a country of jungles ailed with savage beasts, but such is not the case today, as practically all of the continent, with the exception of a few places in the interior is passing through a great transformation and modern cities have been the result.
• Everything is in readiness for the fighting today of the “1923 Version of the Battle of Plattsburgh,” when the college men’s R. O. T. C. battalion, now in camp in its final week here, will represent General Macomb’s American forces and engage the 26th infantry of regulars, garrisoned at Plattsburgh Barracks, which will represent the British forces. The announcement several days ago of this maneuver has aroused interest along Lake Champlain and large numbers of residents and vacationists of Plattsburgh and the vicinity will be spectators. The tactical maneuvers of the R. O. T. C. students will serve the double purpose of giving them a real problem for the overnight operation, which annually winds up the camp, and of teaching them at close hand some spectacular American history.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.