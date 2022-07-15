Lookback: Week of July 12 to July 19

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• City Urban Renewal Agency director John Carl Brancato presented his proposed inner city redevelopment plan to the Downtown Merchants Association Tuesday. “Reaction seemed to be favorable,” he said afterward. He said that the merchants, about 25 strong, hold a provisional interest in the downtown business section development that would include a “super block” along Margaret Street. When David Merkel, chairman of the Downtown Merchants Association, was contacted Tuesday, he noted that the merchants were favorably impressed. Merkel also added that, with the city’s centers moving out of the central areas of Plattsburgh, the downtown areas will become decayed. “You’re certainly not going to move city hall to the outskirts of the city. A typical city center is needed whereby these things have to be located,” he said. “We can see the slow decay now,” he said. He cited the fact that many stores along Margaret Street that have been vacated in the past years have been turned into “beer joints.”
• The W.B. McGuire Co. is closing its doors this year after eight years of operation in the Plattsburgh area. Company president Winston B. McGuire said the shutdown will take place in October when the plan will be moved to Hudson. In Plattsburgh, the firm has been manufacturing traffic doors, dock covers and related dock equipment. McGuire said he is “very confident” that another firm will move into the building his company has been using in the industrial park off the Beekmantown Road.
• Members of the Women’s Army Corps will soon be occupying positions in the U.S. Army Reserve’s 310th Field Hospital in the Malone and Plattsburgh Army Reserve Centers, a spokesman reported Tuesday. The Plattsburgh unit disclosed that an active drive has been underway since May of this year to recruit at least 50 men and women. The spokesman said that the enlistment drive has been part of a nationwide campaign to get men and women interested in the U.S. Army Reserve, especially in the medical and para-medical fields as well as mechanics and communications.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Mrs. Evelyn Beauchemln, who resides on the Dannemora-Saranac Road, narrowly escaped death during Saturday afternoon’s electrical storm when a bolt of lightning demolished the chimney of her home and entered the kitchen in which she occupied. Mrs. Beauchemin’s right arm was numbed by the shock and it was some hours before she regained its use. Yesterday, however, she was apparently none the worse for her close call.
Desk Sgt. Elmer Gray of the Police Department said last night that he had issued 620 bicycle licenses in the city, and added that he had as many more to be disposed of within the next two weeks. License plates, which are Issued without charge, are designed to curb bicycle thefts by making the wheels more distinguishable, and to make cycle owners safety-conscious. Leaflets bearing safety precautions to be observed accompany each plate.
• An 11-year-old Peru boy, Edward S. Copeland, was declared champion yesterday in Plattsburgh’s annual Soap Box Derby, and will carry the city’s insignia in the national competition to be held in Akron, Ohio, on Aug. 14. Young Copeland won the Plattsburgh title in as close competition as any Soap Box Derby fan might desire. In fact, he won it twice. The youth, racing in Class B (ages H- 12) not only made the best time of the event, but defeated the runner-up twice decisively. The course was down Bridge Street hill, from Margaret to Charlotte street. Several thousands lined the raceway and all were not children. There were hundreds of Interested adults in the throng. Copeland, with a time of 34 1/5 seconds for the course, won easily in his class, eliminating all competitors.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• The De Feo Opera Company of London and Rome was organized especially for a tour of Grand Opera in the principal cities of South America, Mexico and Cuba and included some of the very finest of the younger European opera stars. In South America, Signor Diaz, who is at present visiting Dr. Erastus Hudson at Pro Hudson’s camp on Valcour Island, was added to the company. Every effort is being made to secure Signor Diaz for a recital in Plattsburgh within the next week to ten days. Owing to his presence in our vicinity, this is possible if our music lovers will take hold of the project with their accustomed enthusiasm. The public may rest assured that everything possible will be done to secure the attraction, and to make the event a great musical and social success.
• A general court martial will be held at Plattsburgh Barracks tomorrow, according to information received at the Post yesterday. There is only one case on the calendar: Cpl. William Bradley will be tried on a desertion charge. It is alleged that Bradley was absent from his regiment a little over a year. He deserted the 26th Infantry at Camp Dix. Just before the 26th commenced its hike to Plattsburgh from Camp Dix, Bradley was turned over to military officials by the Philadelphia police who captured him in Philadelphia.
• The public is invited to a Lawn Box Social Friday evening July 21st at the M.E. Parsonage Lawn in Ellenburg Center. The Ladies are requested to bring a box of eats. And fellows, be good sports and really PAY for your box. We are sure there is no fellow in this town that is cheap enough to sit down with his lady and not buy her homemade ice cream and lemonade.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
