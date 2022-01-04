50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• What features could be eliminated from the $125 million Crete Memorial Civic Center should contractors' bids come in next April higher than anticipated? Architect Paul Kruggel of Bargent Webster, Crenshaw & Folley this week showed how, in nine steps, the project could be reduced by $140,000 to a shell if it should come to that. He went over the deductible alternates for the Crete Memorial Commission, Mayor Roland St Pierre and all six aldermen. The reason wasn't so much that bids may be high as that the Economic Development Administration requires deductibles be listed, Kruggel said. EDA must receive final project application documents by Jan. 20. The federal agency will provide 60 percent of funding on those parts of the center calculated to increase area employment — that is, nearly all of it. As Kruggel listed features of the big project that could be eliminated, slimming costs, the city administration realized it was already on the verge of near-final decisions. For example: “You could cut out moveable flooring for the basketball court and save $15,000.” Cut out basketball? “Brine-making machinery to make ice for the hockey floor could be eliminated — although pipes could be left in the concrete base for future installation of ice-makers — at a saving of $4,000 to $5,000.” No hockey? Mrs. lrma Bird, a commission member, said Arthur Crete, the late donor of 40 percent of the center money, wanted ice hockey in above all else; she'd never agree to doing away with it.
• “I was busy all day long before,” John Lawyer commented from his hospital bed at the Physicians unit of the Medical Center when asked if the “horn” installed recently in his room didn't help break up the days. On Dec. 15, John was put on the “horn”, which is a telephone-like device that links him to classes at AuSable Valley Central school, Keeseville building, where he still is registered as a student. John, 15, was critically injured Aug. 21 in a car-motorcycle accident on the main street in Keeseville. Since that time he has been a resident of the Medical Center. John's family, his mother, a nurses aide, his father, an employee of Torrington Construction Co., and four sisters and two brothers moved to Keeseville in 1970 from Troy. Football player John played football and basketball at AuSable Valley Central School and was working for a Regents diploma, with college as his goaL The “horn” in Keeseville is moved from class to class and is plugged into an electric outlet and a phone jack. It allows John to hear everything that is going on in the Keeseville classroom and, by pushing a button on top, he is able to respond to questions. According to William Delaney, principal at the school, the first day the “horn” was in use the kids went crazy. They all wanted to talk to John and say 'hi'. Now the thing is old hat and sits on the desk like another student.
• The White House at 32 Oak Street will be open as a young people's social center this weekend just as though its committee members had not resigned. Mayor Roland St. Pierre assured Mrs. Graeme Francis, the committee co-chairman this week that he “wants the committee to continue in office for an indefinite period.” Mrs. Francis has announced the White House hours: Fri- day, 7 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 1 p.m. to midnight; Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m. The 15-member committee resigned last week in response to the new mayor's request that all appointees resign to give his administration a chance to make its own appointments. Committee members will be polled at the mayor’s request on whether they are willing to continue as active committee members, she said.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Stressing the fact that today's students will be faced with the task of setting up mechanisms for living peaceably in a world with the atomic bomb, Dr. Hubert N. Alyea of Princeton University, spoke yesterday before the Champlain College student body. “We must realize how precious time is,” Dr. Alyea said, “or we will wake up some morning and find other countries have the bomb.” He urged that support be given the Baruch plan for atomic control and asserted that in five years Russia will have the bomb and will be able to outproduce us. “The fact should be dramatized,” he stated, “that one plane carrying 2,000 pounds of plutonium could do as much damage as all the planes In the world did throughout all of World War II!” One thousand atomic bombs could annihilate the people of our country and we will have to control atomic energy internationally or face annihilation, he said in summing up his talk. Dr. Alyea, who is associate professor of chemistry at Princeton and was engaged in atomic research during the war, first reviewed briefly the history of atomic chemistry, beginning with the discovery of radioactivity and the x-ray. Illustrating his lecture profusely with weird chemical experiments, he traced the efforts of scientists, including the discovery of radium by Madame Curie in 1898, the discovery of uranium in 1913, and the achievements of Lord Rutherford, Fermi and Otto Hahn in transmuting elements from 1919 through 1938.
• Under the title of “Life Goes to A Toastwasters' Club,” an article in the January 6 issue of Life magazine will be found of considerable interest to many in Plattsburgh, for it features a native of this city, Hubert V. LaBombard, in several action scenes. The scenes were taken as members of the Santa Monica, California, unit of Toastmasters' International, a 12,000 members organization, was in session. LaBombard is pictured In several scenes, depicting speakers' faults. Mr. LaBombard was born in 1888. He graduated from Plattsburgh High School and from the Naval Academy at Annapolis. He was an officer in the submarine service during World War I and retired as a lieutenant commander about ten years ago. After a brief period of retirement, he became associated with Douglas Aircraft as an engineer. He and his family reside in Santa Monica. Mr. LaBombard is a son of Mrs. Emma LaBombard of 6 Champlain street and a brother of Mrs. F. E. Arpin, Mrs. George W. Ryan and Roswell LaBombard of this city.
• The difference between an honest person and a dishonest one will materially affect the life of at least one Champlain College freshman, a young woman, who on Thursday lost her purse containing valuable papers as well as almost $50 in cash. It has happened in Plattsburgh, the young woman was informed, when she reported her loss, that articles, even purses, are returned, but little assurance could be given that this would be so in her case. The young woman, Margaret L. Smith of Jamestown, was honorably discharged after serving with a WAVE unit at the Naval hospital In San Diego. From the D and H. station, she rode by taxi to the college. Shortly after her arrival there, she discovered her loss. “I'm broke,” she said yesterday, in requesting a quest for an honest person. The purse, in addition to the valuable papers and currency, contained a $50 traveler's check and an Eversharp pen and pencil set bearing the owner's name. Miss Smith can be reached at Building 30 on the college campus.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• An interesting ceremony was performed in the rear yard of the Court House property yesterday when Chief Senecal acted as the executioner of a slot machine which he had captured the previous evening at the establishment of David Mayette at the corner of Montcalm and Elm streets. The machine, which looked like a cash register, was taken to the yard and carefully placed in an upright position in the snow. Patrolman Martensen stood guard over it while the Chief went in search of the district attorney. In the meantime, the machine began to attract attention and quite a crowd gathered and watched a small boy manipulate the handle, which resulted in some curious combinations coming up. Combinations of fruit and other things took the place of ordinary card faces which used to show up on poker machines. By a curious coincidence, a pair of lemons seemed to make their appearance more often than anything else, and from this fact it is believed that the manufacturer was blessed with a perverted sense of humor. It is one of the little ironies of a gambler's life to spend his money on a machine which persists in making a player think he was mixed up in the purchase of a lemon grove. Chief Senecal shortly returned with a heavy sledge to proceed with the execution. At the given signal, Chief Senecal raised his arms and swung the sledge over his shoulder. With a sickening thud, the sledge buried itself into the bowels of the victim of the law and enough machinery to build a 22-cylinder car flew into the air. While the crowd silently picked up little souvenirs of the event, the chief, satisfied that his work was complete, handed the sledge over to one of the patrolmen, who carried it back to the station.
• A misconception of the Customs laws between the United States and Canada and a lack of knowledge of the Volstead Act in the United States, aided and abetted by the Mullin-Gage Act in the State of New York is responsible for R. Elias, of New York City, being locked up in jail in Plattsburgh. The young man, who came originally from Texas, and thought that the laws around here were as broad as the Rio Grande, perhaps thought he would not be blamed when he attempted to come across the border with two suitcases well-filled with wet goods.
• Stories of people came out of the Clinton Theater last night saying “Wasn’t that a wonderful picture? I could sit right down and see it over again.” In fact, there has not been a picture in Plattsburgh in months that gave such universal satisfaction as Elsie Ferguson in “Footlights.” The picture came here with great praise from the New York cities, who pronounced it one of the finest pictures screened in a year. Not only were the women delighted with the remarkable display of beautiful Parisian gowns worn by Miss Ferguson, but the men were enamored by the splendid comedy and wonderful setting of the little New England girl masquerading as a Russian actress.
