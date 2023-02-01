50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• Plattsburgh State University College has invited Plattsburgh-area residents to participate in a new course entitled “Introduction to the Black Experience: Orientation, Nature and Scope.” The course will be offered both for credit and on a non-tuition basis Wednesday evenings from 7 to 10 in Room 201 of the Yokum Communications Lecture Hall. The course will “deal with the history of black people in the United States,” the unique nature of the black experience, the structural problems and potential of the black community, and an introduction to the contributions and thought of major black spokesmen,” according to the course outline. The course will include at least 10 lectures called the Martin Luther King-Malcolm X Lecture Series. Nationally known speakers on the black experience and people who have contributed to black culture will speak.
• A Town of Minerva attorney says that the private land use plan proposed by the Adirondack Park Agency is unconstitutional, unfair and discriminatory. Andrew Halloran, legislative counsel for Sen. Ronald B. Stafford of Peru, told those gathered at a Jaycees meeting this week that the state “shouldn’t be able to take land from a person in the first place without due compensation.” He noted that though he does work with Stafford in Albany, his views don’t necessarily reflect the views of the senator. “They’ve taken too much freedom in telling landowners within the park what they can and can’t do with their own land,” he said. The private use plan proposed by the APA has been under fire from local groups within the park at public hearings that have been held by the APA. Halloran, himself a landowner in Essex County, noted that if and when the private land use plan is implemented, there will be many lawsuits filed against the APA.
• Plans for a new $5 million-plus library for Plattsburgh State University College may have to be scrapped unless State University officials can convince the state’s budget office of the need for the new facility. J. Derek Allan, facilities development coordinator at PSUC, said he was surprised at the recent news that the library had been dropped from the state’s 1973-74 fiscal budget. He said efforts are now being made to persuade the office of the budget to restore funds for the library in the supplemental budget. The new facility is sorely needed, Allan said. He noted that the Feinberg Library now in use by the college was originally designed to seat 500 students and to handle 100,000 volumes. The library now has more than 300,000 volumes, he said. During college sessions, with books in circulation, the library is capable of handling this amount, Allan said. But when books are returned at the end of the semester, space becomes critical.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• “An Interpretation of the Nuremberg Trials” will; be the topic of an address to be given before the Plattsburgh Kiwanis Club at its weekly luncheon meeting at the Cumberland Hotel Thursday. The principal speaker will be Capt. Harry N. Sperber, a native of Germany and at one time German interpreter at the War Crimes trials. He has some disturbing reports about developments not in the interests of the United States. Sperber, who volunteered as a private in the Army at the age of 40 years, fulfilled a 13-year ambition when he interpreted to Goering that he would hang for his crimes.
• Removal of the Common Council chambers from their present location, where the weekly Friday night sessions have been taking place for 15 years, is serving to remind that 1948 marks the 30th anniversary of the opening of City Hall. Future meetings of the Council will be held in the chambers which it used in the first 15 years of City Hall’s existence, and turned over to the city chamberlain in 1933. A year ago, when the Chamberlain moved downstairs to the offices previously occupied by the Superintendent of Public Works, the Building Inspector moved in. The City Judge now will hold court in the vacant Council chambers instead of in the Police Department opposite the Chamberlain’s office in the south corridor on the first floor.
• Carl G. Sorensen officially assumed the duties yesterday as Plattsburgh Superintendent of Schools, a position to which he was appointed on Jan. 2 by the Board of Education. Sorensen succeeds George M. Elmendorf, superintendent of schools, for 17 years, whose request for retirement at this time was accepted by the Board of Education.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• Premier Mussolini’s newly organized state militia, which is mainly enlisted from the Fascisti, is built upon the plan of the National Guard organizations in the United States. Units of the new militia will be placed in every town, just as the National Guard units are distributed in the towns and cities of America. While no definite orders have been issued regarding the uniform of the new force, it is expected that the black shirt of the Fascisti will be adopted. It has been pointed out that the black shirt is now traditional just as was the red shirt in Garibaldi’s time. The new militia may be called to garrison duty in the Italian colonies in Africa.
• The black bear which was captured by Henry G. Ricketson near Black Brook last year cannot be relied upon as a weather prophet for he completely failed yesterday to follow the custom of his breed in coming out of his den after his long winter’s nap and testing the truth of the old adage in regard to a bear seeing his shadow, or not seeing it, on Candlemas Day, the first Friday in February. A ,man who is tending to the Fouquet House property during the absence of Mr. Ricketson, who is in Florida, reported that the bear had failed to appear. A man working in the automobile supply store next door was also interested in knowing whether the furry little chap would appear. He kicked on the barrel den of the bear lustily, but the little bruin would not come forth. If he had appeared, he would have seen his shadow and would have turned back for six more weeks of sleep, as an indication of cold weather for that length of time.
• The D&H Railroad is building across the Saranac River, about a mile this side of Cadyville, a footbridge over the present railroad bridge. The bridge is being built by the International Pulp and Paper Company. It is said that a great many of the employees of the company live in Cadyville and, in order to make a convenient and safe means for them to cross the river, a bridge is being constructed. It is being laid across the present structure. The work has already been started and it is expected to be completed within a short time.
