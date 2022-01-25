50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• The newly remodeled Strand Theatre opens Thursday on two levels — “Cinema One” and “Cinema Two” — with separate attractions in each. Strand owner Richard Weber said showings will be totally different at each level — with films rated GP to be presented in Cinema One and select adult films offered in Cinema Two. Weber explained that Cinema Two will not be used for the exclusive purpose of showing sex-oriented movies. He observed, however, that there will be “a rare occasion when a select K-rated movie will be shown.” Such a film will be “Clockwork Orange,” which is on the list of upcoming presentations at the Strand and was produced by the same person responsible for production of “2001: A Space Odyssey.” The interior face-lifting at the theatre consists of remodeling of a former office suite on the second-floor front of the building into an attractive lobby and waiting room, carpeted and tastefully decorated where patrons waiting for a presentation may be served coffee or hot chocolate. Weber explained that the new concept is not to be confused with the so-called “mini-theater” which is becoming common nationwide. Instead, the screen in Cinema Two, for example, is 27 feet in width — wide enough to permit presentation of a large picture.
• A burglar or burglars made off with golf equipment valued at $800 and belonging to the North Country Golf Club here (Rouses Point). The items were taken from the Clubhouse, situated on the south end of the Hayford Road. Troopers say entry was gained by smashing a window in a basement door. The entrant or entrants then reached in and unlatched the door. The clubhouse is closed for winter and the burglary took place some time after Jan. 2, police say. Missing are a complete set of Spaulding clubs, 34 dozen golf balls, numerous golf caps and gloves and one number seven iron.
• The theme of openness will pervade the new home of the Press-Republican, scheduled to go to bid by mid-February of this year. Publisher Benjamin M. Turnbull said the 22,600-square-foot structure will incorporate all of the newspaper’s functions on one floor level. Currently the press room and newsprint storage are in locations separate from the main building on Clinton Street. An innovative feature of the press building will be a completely automated, high-speed circulation distribution center. Information can be programmed into the center, permitting assembling of dealer and carrier bundles automatically.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Upwards of 80 foreign weapons, battlefIeld souvenirs belonging to war veterans of Plattsburgh and the surrounding area, lay unclaimed at police headquarters last night at the end of the first of three days during which Treasury Department operatives are visiting Plattsburgh for the express purpose of returning deactivated weapons to their rightful owners. Several weeks ago, in keeping with provisions of the National Firearms Act, department agents spent several days in Plattsburgh to receive trophy weapons that were “outside the law.” As a result of various press notices, many of these illegal foreign firearms were delivered at headquarters by their owners. Receipts for the weapons were issued and the Treasury Department took possession of them. In the weeks that followed, these weapons, together with thousands of others throughout the country, were processed at the department's laboratory and made unserviceable as firearms but left intact insofar as their appearance as battlefield trophies were concerned. The appearance of the weapons has been in no way affected by the deactivation. The firearms are now ready for delivery to their owners, who may retain them, without permit, as war trophies. Without doubt, many other veterans have such weapons that, according to law, should be deactivated. These should be brought today or tomorrow under the same procedure of making these firearms legal property. The penalties are severe under the National Firearms Act and all owners of such weapons should act accordingly.
• More than 125 Pepsi-Cola bottlers have now converted to the new applied color label bottles, and the old paper labels are rapidly disappearing from stores in this area. The applied color label, the same in appearance as the old paper label, is not painted on the bottle—it is actually a part of the bottle itself. Five decorating screens—used to put the colors on the bottle—are employed to achieve the familiar red, white and blue label. When the bottle, lying horizontally, rolls under the decorating machine, the designs are imprinted properly on both neck and bottle.
• Malone plans to revise its village ordinances to modernize the community's laws, but the changes are not likely to affect many residents. One of the laws to be repealed specifies that “no hitching posts of stationary fastening for horses shall be allowed on Main streets but each place of business shall be allowed one movable hitching weight.” Another law specifies that “the use and occupation of the streets, lanes, avenues and public parks for the purpose of trading or exchanging horses is prohibited.”
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• The Post boxers, who have remained idle for the past few months, during the readjustment of the Sixty-Fourth Infantry, are soon to become active again and many good bouts may be looked forward to in the near future. Several fast leather pushers who were formerly with the Sixty-Third Infantry are now assigned to the Sixty-Fourth outfit and the majority of these are well-known to local fans. Many of the boxers are already working out and it is expected that, within a short time, bouts will be held in the Service Club.
• The Service Club of Plattsburgh Barracks presented a gay appearance last evening, when the Officers of the Post and their ladies entertained the Plattsburgh Chamber of Commerce with a formal reception and dance. The full regimental Band of the Sixty-Fourth Infantry was on the stage, partly hidden from the dancers and the music that was furnished by this organization, which is composed of fine musicians, was almost irresistible. Dancing was commenced shortly after the reception and the drab uniforms of the officers and the black of the civilians, mingled with the varied colors worn by the ladies, was a pretty spectacle and it will probably be long before a more enjoyable affair will be held in Plattsburgh.
• Owing to unexpected circumstances, the Centennial celebration of Trinity Church, which was to have been completed by Sunday, Feb. 26, will come to a close tomorrow. The Right Rev. Richard H. Nelson, D.C., Bishop of the Diocese was compelled to change his plans on account of the holding of the Winter Convention of the Archdeaconry in the parish next Tuesday. The earlier date of the completion of the Centennial celebration will not allow time for the preparations for an elaborate ceremony with which it was hoped to bring this memorable occasion to a close. It is to be regretted that the celebration could not be held on the date planned for, as it is the anniversary of the coming of the first resident priest, the Rev. Joel Clapp. It is also the eighth anniversary of the coming of the present rector, the Rev. Albert Gale.
