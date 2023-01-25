50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• State Sen. Ronald Stafford said he will work to make sure the rights of the Adirondack Park residents are protected under any private land use plan. His remarks in a prepared statement on the proposals of the Adirondack Park Agency plan also included a pledge to work for permanent legislation to make sure the state pays its fair share in taxes on land it owns in the park area.
• Tampax Inc., one of the world’s leading manufacturers of feminine hygiene devices, is currently negotiating to purchase approximately 60 acres of land in the Town of Willsboro to construct a plant that initially would employ 200 persons. Announcement for the company was made by State Commerce Commissioner Neal L. Moylan, who said the firm plans to construct a 100,000-square-foot one-story facility. The new plan is scheduled to begin production of tampons in the spring of 1974, Moyland said. The Tampax executive said the company had picked the North Country as a potential site for a new plan because of the “adequate land, adequate labor supply and adequate transportation.”
• “Boom times for us came right after World War II. Everybody had all kinds of money to spend. The dances at the Granges were in full swing and afterwards everyone piled into the diner to eat. There was no end to business then.” These are the remembrances of John Remancus, former co-owner of the Sportsman’s Dinette in Willsboro. The dinette is slated for demolishment in February, which Michael Sapatek, present owner, opens his new eating place. “One Saturday morning,” John went on to recall, “we had an overflow crowd. They all jammed into the main part. A boom went off like a cannon shot and everybody cleared out of there in a hurry. Harold Perkett, my partner, and I went looking around and found a two-by-eight floor joist had cracked under the strain. We propped it back up and were back in business. We got so we associated people with their orders,” Marian Perkette, John’s sister-in-law, recalled. Marian and her husband, Harold, worked in partnership with the Remancus family until 1967. “Instead of saying ‘Here comes Mr. Smith,’ we’d say ‘Here comes Mr. Medium Rare Hamburg and two orders of French fries.’ One customer was always referred to as Mr. Blueberry Pie. Mr. Burnt Toast always wanted his toast burned black.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• In an effort to curb the rising divorce rate, James A. FitzPatrick, Clinton County assemblyman, this week, introduced in the State Legislature a bill amending the Decedent Estate law to deny a distributive share of a deceased husband or wife’s estate to either spouse against whom a final decree of judgment of separation has been rendered by a court of competent jurisdiction. Existing provisions of the law now deny such a right to either party against whom a decree of divorce had been rendered to a husband who has neglected or refused to provide for his wife or to a wife who has abandoned her husband. These sections of the law would remain unchanged by the Assemblyman’s bill.
• Mrs. Marjorie Elaine Carpenter, 26, of Port Henry, mother of two children, was ordered confined to the Essex County Jail at Elizabethtown pending examination today on a charge of bigamy. Sgt. John P. Snell and Trooper L.J. Robinson of the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation said that the woman is charged with having bigamously married Kenneth Bostwick, 30, of Bristol, Vt., on Jan. 13. Norman Carpenter, the woman’s husband, was the complainant.
• Orders by the Common Council to crack down on motor vehicle offenders spurred city police to renewed activity over the weekend. On Saturday night alone, two patrolmen issued 43 tickets and, by yesterday morning, the clerk’s desk at police headquarters took on the appearance of a bank teller’s cage. These are the rates now in vogue for drivers guilty of traffic infractions: For speeding: $15; for going through a red light, $5; for ignoring a stop sign, $2; for improper parking, $1 and up.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• Owners of radio outfits in the city were enabled at 9:20 last night to listen in on the broadcasting of a most interesting address delivered by General R.K. Bullard, commander of the Second Army Corps Area, from the Radio Station of the Westinghouse Electrical and Manufacturing Co. at Newmark, N.J. With conditions as they are at present, according to news dispatches, the address is most timely and we take pleasure in publishing the entire address, which we are enabled to do through the courtesy of military officials at Plattsburgh Barracks. Speaking on industrial preparedness, Gen. Bullard noted that: “When a nation enters a war such as the recent World War, it is no longer simply the Army and Navy that are concerned. The entire nation, with all its interests, enters the war.”
• Fred Martell, driver of the stage which plies the lake between the city and Grand Isle, and Joseph Dubuque, have been running a nip and tuck race for the honors of the first man to cross the ice. Both of these men made the trip on sleighs last Saturday to test the ice. It is said that the ice, in some places where it is being cut, is about 13 inches thick and that it is about 10 inches thick on average. Other activities on the lake will soon be taken up when the ice boats are put forth to compete for honors.
• Fire practically destroyed the old Baker Hotel at Saranac Lake Sunday morning. This was one of the oldest and most famous landmarks of the village. A stubborn blaze had assumed such headway that the fire department was called out by Louis Heese, a tenant of the building. The men fought the flames nearly all afternoon with little effect. Nothing but a shell now remains of what was once the only hotel in that section of the Adirondacks. The hotel was built in 1852 by Col. Molite Baker of Keeseville in company with Ensign Miller.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.