50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• Plattsburgh Air Force Base will observe the 22nd Annual National Prayer Breakfast Feb. 1 at the Noncommissioned Officers Open mess. Approximately 150 military and civilians are expected to attend the event which will begin at 7:30 a.m. Lt. Col. Tyson Creamer and Lt. Col. John E. Hatch are co-chairmen for the breakfast, which is open to all military personnel. Invitations have been sent to more than 60 local civilian community leaders.
• The Plattsburgh Common Council has passed a resolution objecting to the passage of the land use plan of the Adirondack Park Agency. Mayor Roland St. Pierre offered the resolution to Council and it was passed unanimously. The Clinton County Legislature earlier passed a similar resolution against the land use plan of the APA. The county took the stand that it had not been consulted or asked to cooperate in the formation of the land use plan. About one-half of Clinton County falls within the Blue Line boundaries to which the plan refers. Members of Common Council said that APA has sought no cooperation from the city. The city held that both the city and county are likely to find themselves with no place for expansion if the land use plan is adopted.
• North Country residents experienced the shock that was felt throughout the nation and, perhaps, the world Monday evening upon learning of the unexpected death of former President Lyndon B. Johnson. The feeling of shock and sorrow at the sudden loss of the nation’s only living ex-president was unanimous among members of both major political parties and among the general public. County Democrat Chairman Bernard Amell, who had met and talked with Johnson in 1964 when he was president, said he will be sorely missed. “He helped us considerably in this area when we wanted grants,” Amell said. “I felt he was a great man when he stepped down as president in favor of the nation instead of his own personal ambition.” John J. Faubert, executive director of the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity said he felt “terrible” about Johnson’s death. “He was just beginning to relax a little from the rough life he had before,” Faubert said. “I’m sure he really looked forward to spending his remaining years on his ranch.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• In observance of the 33rd anniversary of Kiwanis International, the Plattsburgh Kiwanis Club, at its weekly luncheon at the Cumberland Hotel yesterday, heard a recorded anniversary message from International President Dr. Charles W. Armstrong, prominent physician of Southbury, N.C. “In the span of 33 years, the organization has, by its good deeds, become a highly respected and honored institution. It has a record of service of which we may well be proud of being a Kiwanian,” Dr. Armstrong said. “But this is not a time for boasting of past deeds. It is rather one in which we should search closely for those things which we have failed to do and resolve to leave nothing undone in the future which will be for the upbuilding of our communities and the betterment of our fellow man.”
• An officer of the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., Department of New York, is seeking to contact Gold Star mothers of Plattsburgh and Clinton County who wish to organize a local chapter, according to an announcement received yesterday by Mayor H.F. Davies, from Mrs. Viola B. Foley, vice-president of the organization. Ten mothers may form a chapter. A charter is granted by the national executive board. If there is sufficient interest, a representative will come to Plattsburgh and explain details regarding the formation of a chapter. Gold Star mothers of the county who are interested in forming a county unit, may contact Mrs. Foley at The Knoll, Averill Park, N.Y.
• For the first time in the history of regulated transportation between points in the United States and Canada, the shipping public will have available to it the facilities of a direct motor carrier trucking service between New York City and Montreal, by reason of the action of the federal regulatory authorities On Jan. 16, the Interstate Commerce Commission issued a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to Noah Maislin, of Montreal, Que., by which he is entitled to transport general freight between New York City and the boundary of the United States and Canada near Rouses Point.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• While some people are going around complaining of the lack of coal there and others who, at times find that they have more than they know what to do with. One of these is Grover McDonald of AuSable Forks who was buried under a carload of it. Mr. McDonald, who is in the employ of L. & L. Rogers Company, was at work unloading a gondola at a siding of the paper mill. The car was one of the kind with drop doors in the center for dumping purposes. The victim of this peculiar accident was standing on top of the pile of coal in the car when the drop doors opened and he fell over backwards and went down through the opening head first. When assistance arrived, nothing but Mr. McDonald’s feet were found sticking up through the pile of coal. It was quickly realized that if McDonald was to be saved from smothering to death, something must be done quickly. A force of men set to work digging at the bottom of the pile and soon an opening was made large enough so that McDonald was enabled to breathe. The next fear was that a man in his position was likely to die before the work of digging him out could be completed. A doctor was called and a little medical aid was given to McDonald, who after a few minutes called it a day and walked home. As far as could be observed, he was uninjured.
• Sheriff S. Arthur Day is proving unpopular insofar as the prisoners in the jail are concerned, if the number of guests in the county institutions determines this fact, as at present he is host for one lone prisoner. It is said that a year ago, at the time there were over 40 prisoners in the jail. The decrease in crime throughout the county within the last year may be attributed to several causes. Some have advanced the idea that people in general are getting better and that lawmakers are becoming conscious of the mistake they have made in the past, with the result they have determined to go “straight.” Others say that prohibition has had an influence in decreasing crime. Despite the many opinions expressed as the reasons for this remarkable decrease in the population at the jail, the fact remains that this county has probably never before in its history experienced fewer lawbreakers than at present.
• Fire, which broke out at about 8:15 yesterday morning at 48 United States Avenue, gutted the Military Clothing store of C.M. Silver and two upstairs apartments doing damage to the extent of several thousand dollars. The blaze was noticed by the clerk in the Owl-Star branch drug store and the Post fire department was called to the scene. The Plattsburgh fire department was soon on the job also and two streams of water played upon the burning building. The fire had gained considerable headway in the region of the ceiling of the drygoods store and was breaking its way into the apartments. It was kept from spreading much, however, by the quick work of the firemen. The Plattsburgh horse-drawn truck was taken out at first but the auto truck later brought in more hose.
