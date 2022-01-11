50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• A marina project for more than 300 boats at Bluff Point is moving toward a State Department of Environmental Conservation hearing later this year. The marina and a new clubhouse for use with the present golf course are related to a proposed $1 million condominium project that the Bluff Point corporation announced last March. Representatives of CLEAR, the Clinton County Chapter of the National Audubon Society and the Lake Champlain committee have registered objections to the plan. Roderic Giltz, the New York co-chairman of the lake committee, said the group is interested in seeing that such developments are handled with due respect to conservation practices.
• Ausable Valley Central School’s new $4,315,000 building will be one-of-a-kind in the state of New York, according to District Principal James H. LaGoy. The new Grade 5-12 building will be an “open spaces” design, which lends itself to modified or traditional class structures. The building will house 34 learning areas which will be divided by the arrangement of furniture and moveable bookcases. In addition to the classroom space, there will be six science rooms for laboratory work, two art rooms, one mechanical drawing room, two business rooms, two home economics rooms, three guidance offices, two industrial arts shops and two music rooms. The gymnasium seats 1,400 and has a capacity of about 2,500. This will be the largest seating capacity of any gymnasium in the area. A student forum area will be unique also. In the upper classes, students will be allowed to go to the forum in their free time. This area will have vending machines and a lounge-like atmosphere. It will adjoin the cafeteria.
• Ward 2 Alderman Robert Griffin said he’s satisfied that the $2.5 million Crete Memorial Civic Center should be built as part of the municipal beach complex, but is dissatisfied with its proposed design. “I think the present design is too heavily weighted toward conventions, not enough for local use.” Griffin last week seconded an anti-beach site resolution sponsored by Ward 1 Alderman Robert Burke. “I believe the resolution will be amended to permit not only reconsideration of the site, but reconsideration of the design,” Griffin said. “In my opinion, the operating expenses would be far too high for a building as big as the one we are talking about.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Fifty-eight persons sat down to a bounteous dinner at the Cumberland hotel on Saturday evening on the occasion of the annual party, given by Mr. and Mrs. David Merkel, for employees of the Merkel store. Mr. Merkel, addressing the group, gave a resume of the store's activities for the past year and summarized a report on the establishment's various departments. These were enthusiastically received as in every case figures were larger than at any time in the store's history. Mr. Merkel said that, notwithstanding wartime restrictions and other difficulties, the store had forged ahead during the five years. The condition, he told his employees, was due largely to the complete cooperation of the members of the staff. The store's proprietor gave special credit to department managers and departmental buyers. In appreciation, he distributed among the employees substantial profit-sharing checks, the amounts of which were in keeping with length of service.
• A party of local boys and girls enjoyed winter in the good old fashioned way on Saturday evening when, through the cooperation of Romeo Trudeau of Cumberland Head, they enjoyed a sleigh ride. The youths assembled at Conner's pharmacy, where they were met by the sleigh for a trip to Cumberland Head, where, at the home of Joyce Brandell, refreshments and dancing were enjoyed. The party broke up around 11:00 o'clock for the sleighing trip back to Plattsburgh.
• One hundred and sixty-three new students increased the enrollment of Champlain College to a new high of 1,143, according to figures released yesterday by Miss Marguerite Van Bree, registrar. This figure represents an increase of 88 over last quarter's maximum registration for the Plattsburgh college. Included among the few students are 14 women which brings the total number of co-eds to 44. Thirty-seven women reside in the girls' dormitory on campus, four are students' wives and three are day students. Pre-engineering continued to be the most popular of the three courses with 440 students registered In that program. Four hundred and twenty are studying liberal arts, and 283, the business administration course.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• The Plattsburgh Ice Co. began yesterday the cutting of the season’s ice and storing it in the ice houses near “The Creek.” A force of men and teams are cutting in the bay at about the same place the ice was harvested last year. A very good quality of ice is being harvested. It is clear as crystal and about 11 inches thick. The broad lake to the north is reported to be well frozen over and the first crossing from Grand Isle was made by a man from the island last Friday.
• James Robinson and Richard Brady of New York City, who were arrested by Customs Officers Riley and Dugan near Chazy at an early hour yesterday morning were yesterday afternoon admitted to bail in $500 each by City Judge Barnard yesterday afternoon, pending examination. The men had one of the finest cars that have been seized in this neighborhood. It was a new Cadillac coupe, valued at about $6,000.
• Train No. 10, the Montreal-New York flier, which passes through Plattsburgh at 11:00 at night met with an accident at the tower at Bluff Point shortly after leaving the city about 15 minutes later. Two Pullman sleepers in the front of the train next to the baggage car jumped the track. Reports from the D&H dispatchers office indicate that none of the passengers were injured, but several of them were shaken up and more or less frightened when the cars bumped onto the ties.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
