50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• A controversial submarine tracking system, originally to be installed in Wisconsin and considered for installation in the Adirondacks, will probably be built Instead in Texas, Defense Secretary Melvin Laird said Friday. Laird emphasized, however, that the final decision to build or scrap the system; which is code-named “Sanguine”, has not been made and will not be final for another three years. According to sources in the Navy, the Adirondacks have been considered as a possible site for the underground network of transmission wires because the region, like parts of Wisconsin and Texas, is underlain with pre-Cambrian granite formations. This type of rock is thought to be ideal for transmitting the low-frequency signals produced by the underground system. But the possible environmental dangers which caused the proposed project to be transferred from Wisconsin would probably made the Adirondacks an unsuitable site too, sources surmise.
• Plans were unveiled in Plattsburgh Tuesday for a $2.5 million, 120-bed nursing home to open on Prospect Avenue around October. Sidney R. Neustadt of Boston, Mass., owner and operator of the proposed facility, said that the three-story building may get an additional 120 beds shortly after the facility opens. Called the Meadowbrook Nursing Home, it may employ about 130 local people at the outset and will be constructed on five and one-half acres of land near the CVPH Medical Center. Included in the new home will be a lounge, a lobby, recreation rooms, a chapel, dining hall, barber and beauty shops and recreational facilities on the building’s grounds.
• A tunnel bridge from Cumberland Head to Grand Isle, Vt., will be the topic tonight when Alan Grant will discuss the feasibility of such a project with the Lake Champlain Bridge Commission. Grant, who is from Surrey, England, is slated to answer questions from Common Council and the commission. The Englishman was in Plattsburgh early last summer to discuss the tunnel idea with Mayor Roland St. Pierre. The tunnel bridge, a new concept in bridge design, would be suspended below the surface of Lake Champlain and held in place by giant steel cables, Grant says.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Fire routed the owner of the New Ellenburg Restaurant at Ellenburg Depot shortly after 1 o’clock yesterday morning and destroyed both the restaurant and a second-story apartment. Mrs. Daisy Burns, formerly of Watertown, owner of the restaurant, was forced to flee the blaze by climbing down a ladder that was placed to reach the window of her apartment over the restaurant. She spent the balance of the night with friends in Champlain.
• The crime wave in hunting and fishing that plagued the nation in 1947 left in its wake in New York State a regrettable modern-day record in the number of violations and penalties imposed. The Conservation Commission’s Division of Law Enforcement announced this week that it had handled 4,007 cases during the year, involving the collection of $101,730.27 in fines and settlements, with complete reports for December still outstanding. Comparative figures for 1945 were 4,117 cases and $86,445.31 in fines and settlements. Commissioner Perry B. Duryea and other department officials attributed the rising curve of infractions to two factors: post-war lawlessness and general apathy to fish and game law violations.
• China’s struggle to set its political and economic house in order will have a more profound effect on America’s future than the outcome of Europe’s present woes. Dr. T.Z. Koo, Chinese goodwill ambassador to this country, declared at a recent talk at Champlain College. Addressing more than 1,500 students and visitors in the campus gymnasium, Dr. Koo, a native of Shanghai, now living with his wife in Princeton, N.J., traced the main current of political and educational developments in the 48-year period of China’s modern history. A gigantic upheaval in China’s way of living and thinking in the 35 years since the overthrow of the 3,500 year-old monarchy in 1911 was described by Dr. Koo, whose memory of a battle for a Chinese republic goes back to his student days at St. John’s University, a mission college in Shanghai.
• According to announcements just made from the Headquarters of the Second Corps Area of the Regular Army, the Citizens’ Military Training Camps will be conducted on the same extensive scale as last summer. Five thousand young men will be given thirty days’ instruction without expense to themselves, according to a statement from Maj. Gen. Robert L. Bullard, commander of the headquarters at Governors Island. As in former years, Plattsburgh will again be the highest training center for the Second Corps Area. Three thousand young men are to be sent to this post for the red, white and blue infantry courses.
• The annual meeting and election of officers of the Jaques Capsule Company was held at the Witherhill Hotel last evening. The meeting was preceded by a banquet which was attended by 15 of the stockholders. After Feb. 1, the entire plant and offices for the company will be located in Plattsburgh. Through the installation of stamp canceling machines and mail bags, all the material will be mailed direct from the plant. This greatly increased volume of business is likely to place Plattsburgh post-office in a higher classification than it now occupies.
• Over one hundred couples attended the dance at Leonard’s Academy last night, which was held under the auspices of the Champlain Valley hospital alumnae. Many out of town friends of the hospital were also present. Music was furnished by Smith’s Imperial Orchestra of six pieces and the merry crowd tripped to the latest in dance numbers. This was one of the several successful social affairs held by the hospital alumnae and a good time was enjoyed by all.
