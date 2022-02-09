50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Children at Oak Street School are getting used to the sight of movie cameras recording special and routine school activities. A movie being made of school happenings by the Parent-Teacher Association is about half-completed. The PTA began filming activities at the elementary school in the fall and, when its completed in May, the film should be an entertaining record of the school year 1971-72. Said the PTA President Mrs. Cynthia Newgarden, the PTA started the movie project as a fundraising effort. The PTA project for the year is to buy cassette tapes for the school library. Several parents with movie-making abilities have enthusiastically contributed to the filming of the picture. Mrs. Theresa Guimond and Mrs. Polly Holmes are co-chairmen of fundraising. Mrs. Guimond’s husband, Leonard, has helped. Dr. Neal Fee contributed his ability with a movie camera. Film has been donated by local drugstores. Thus, the making of the film has not been very expensive. A group of students making candy became a lively subject for the film on one day at the school. Often, routine activities are candidates for the movie, such as the children lined up in the school cafeteria or listening to a speaker. The film will be an hour or more in length in full color. After the movie showing, the PTA will donate the film to the school.
• Physics students at Plattsburgh State University College are launching a new contest for residents of Clinton and Essex Counties or rather, they will launch the contest entries the last weekend in March. The event is the first annual paper airplane contest, jointly sponsored by the PSUC Physics Club and the Society of Physics Students and open to all willful or wistful aviators from fifth grade to senior citizens. Flight plans and aircraft descriptions must be filed with the contest air controller at Hudson Hall by March 15. Competitive test flights will be scheduled at the Sibley Research and Demonstration Center gymnasium airstrip March 25 and 26. Doug Jones, college physics student and chairman of the contest, said Scientific American magazine sponsored a paper plane contest several years ago and drew a tremendous response, far more than they thought they would get. The inspiration for the Plattsburgh college contest is more recent, however: paper airplanes flying around the auditorium during a recent pop concert on campus.
• To combat the drinking and driving problem in Plattsburgh, the city police have placed into operation the newest device in alcohol detection. The Alco-Tester is the latest of many operations to detect car operators who drink and drive, according to Sgt. James Fleury. The Alco-Tester works on the principle of determining the blood alcohol content by analysis of the breath. Fleury noted that the new state law has set .12 percent blood-alcohol concentration (by weight) for a driving-while-intoxicated conviction. The new statute also states that .08 percent blood-alcohol content is all that is necessary to convict a person for driving while ability impaired.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Champlain College students and faculty delved into the early history of New York State last week to name 15 buildings, including six student dormitories, that had been formerly known only by numbers. The project also included naming six roads on the campus and five gates opening onto the college grounds. Dormitories were named after famous persons and places connected with the War of 1812 and the Revolutionary War while roads commemorated Indian tribes prominent in the State’s history. The college hospital was named Beaumont Hospital in honor of the Plattsburgh doctor who gained fame during the Revolutionary War for his study of gastric juices. Names taken from the War of 1812 include Cumberland Hall and Valcour Hall, the former after the bay in which an American fleet defeated the British in the last naval battle of the war and the latter from an island in Lake Champlain that figured prominently in the war. The island can be seen from the dormitory named after it. Battle sites of the Revolutionary War factored in naming two dormitories after Fort Ticonderoga and Saratoga. Also commemorated in the project are Henry Hudson, explorer, and George Clinton, fourth U.S. vice president and the man for whom the county in which the college is located was named. Names given roads on the campus include Champlain Drive, for the circular highway around the large campus quadrangle; Algonquin Road, Adirondack Road, Iroquois Road, Mohican Road and Mansfield Road. Five gateways into the campus were named Town, President’s, Main, Admissions, and Albany. While the committee retained the names of McComb Athletic Field arid Moreau Square, used when the campus was Plattsburgh Barracks. Other buildings officially named, and also renumbered by the committee include the Administration Building, President’s House, Faculty Club; Theatre, Gymnasium, Chapel and Fire House.
• A model of administration facilities proposed for the municipal airport will be on display in the show window of Merkel’s on Margaret Street commencing this afternoon. The display, sponsored by the North Country Flying Club, is part of an effort currently underway in the county to interest people In aviation and to promote air marking. Included in the club’s campaign to make the area air conscious is an essay contest: “Why I would like to Fly”, open to anyone not having a student or private pilot’s license. Flying lessons will be given free by the Plattsburgh Seaplane Service to those who submit the four winning entries. Awards will be made to a boy and a girl of 17 years or under, and to a man and a woman over that age. The contest closes at 6 p.m. Thursday. Entries are to be submitted to Radio Station WMFF. Contest judges are Ralph Hewitt, Jr., president of the North Country Flying Club; Alex Coursey, and Antimo Gioiosa. Included in the display at Merkel’s will be pictures of aircraft and model planes made by the Plattsburgh Prop Nuts, the city’s model aircraft maker, along with posters and books pertaining to aviation. Motion pictures, including “Battle for the Sky,” “Army Air Forces in the Pacific,” “Age of Flight,” and “Gliding Wings” will be shown at Plattsburgh State Teachers College Friday night at 7:30 by the Flying Club. There will be no admission charge.
• St. John’s Senior Holy Name Society will erect a flagpole and plaque on the grounds at St. John’s Academy in memory of young men of the parish who lost their lives in World War II, it was announced at last night’s monthly meeting and smoker. Oscar Z. Kusch reported on the erection of the flagpole and Raymond Casey on the plaque which will be placed at the base of the pole.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• Master Sgt. Frank King, of the Services Company, 50th Infantry, has been transferred to the 64th Infantry at Plattsburgh and is expected to arrive at Plattsburgh Barracks within the next few days. Sgt. King is originally from Plattsburgh and has a wife in this city. His many friends will be pleased to learn that he has been transferred back to his hometown.
• “One man” streetcar operation, which is now so well established throughout the United States and Canada, will be inaugurated in the City of Plattsburgh next Sunday. At that time, the Traction Company will have sufficient cars ready to operate regular schedules and have some equipment in reserve. It may be said that almost universally, patrons of electric cars have been required to board and leave cars by doors located on the right-hand side. Also the “pay-as-you-enter” method of fare collection is in general use elsewhere on two-man as well as one-man cars. Folding doors and steps are a feature of the cars and this almost entirely eliminates the danger of injury to those passengers who otherwise will board or alight from cars when in motion. Operators can throw switches and change trolleys without leaving the car.
• The annual dinner of the officers and directors and heads of departments of the Mountain Home Telephone Company was held last evening at the Macdonough Inn on Macomb St. It was the occasion for good fellowship and social intercourse as in former years and the affair will go down in the annals of the company as one of the most enjoyable in its history. Features of the entertainment provided by President Griswold and his committee included some real wireless messaging by an instrument set up in the dining room. At each plate was a white ribbon which at a given signal was pulled from beneath a large blue bell in the center of the tables. At the end of the ribbon was tied a little favor of a humorous nature. The place cards were hand-painted blue bells upon white cardboard, appropriate to the occasion.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
