50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• “I feel that I’m located in the new business center of Plattsburgh.” So spoke Melvin Lichtig of 106 Rugar St., the manager of Plattsburgh’s International House of Pancakes, whose new restaurant is situated in the middle of the Upper Cornelia Street business area. His sentiments were echoed by every businessman interviewed, all of them located on the half-mile strip extending from the “Y” formed by Cornelia and Broad Streets to the Big N Plaza. While Lichtig’s operation has only been in business since Nov. 1, 1972, he refers to his location confidently as “ Plattsburgh’s Broadway,” and says business has been going very well. Drew Sabella of Keeseville, part owner of Kentucky Fried Chicken and Dunkin’ Donuts, both of which are located on Upper Cornelia, had comments about the large number of fast food outlets there. “Having this mass of businesses here is good because it creates a drawing area. When people think of fast food they think of Upper Cornelia.”
• A rapidly spreading fire gutted two Margaret Street buildings Tuesday night and caused smoke damage to adjacent buildings before being brought under control. Firemen from three volunteer fire companies assisted city firemen in extinguishing the stubborn fire that destroyed the interior two brick structures at 44-50 Margaret St. No estimate of damage cost was available. The fire reportedly started in the basement of the Magic Chef Restaurant and quickly spread to the Triangle Shoe Store. The cause was unknown. The first alarm was called at 7:07 p.m. bringing all the city’s equipment and on-duty firemen to the scene. Fire Lt. Henry Trost sent out a general alarm that brought out all the city’s off duty firemen and personnel from volunteer fire companies in Cumberland Head, Peru and the Plattsburgh Air Force Base fire departments under Mutual Aid.
• Over the vigorous objections of minority Democrats, the Assembly’s Environmental Conservation Committee voted along party lines Tuesday afternoon to report out the bill that calls for a one-year delay in the adoption of the Adirondack Park Agency’s (APA) private land use plan, which is now in the process of being revised. The movement of the controversial bill, which is sponsored by Assemblymen Andrew W. Ryan, R-Plattsburgh, and Glenn H. Harris, R-Canada Lake, comes out of committee it will mean that it will probably be on the Assembly’s calendar for next Monday’s session, heralding a showdown between North Country Republicans who want to stall the adoption of the plan and New York City Democrats who want the agency’s plan put into effect this year.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Would you like to get in on a deal to get one-third of $325,000? You’d better not because the old Spanish swindle has emerged from the moth balls and warnings of the swindle are being issued by Post Office inspectors. Postmaster Arthur Sharron yesterday told the Press-Republican that inspectors advise recipients to be wary of such letters that read something like this: “I have $325,000 in American currency locked up in a truck which is in a customhouse in the United States. I need $1,000 to get out of a debtors prison in Mexico City. If you will send me the $1,000, I will split the $325,000 with you.” Any person receiving such a letter should contact Post Office authorities immediately, Sharron said, and under no circumstances should the person getting one of these letters comply with the request.
• Regulations prohibiting the passing of a school bus when it has stopped were stressed by state police yesterday following the arrest the previous night of an Ellenburg Depot motorist who failed to observe the law. Trooper Rolland Waddell of the Dannemora outpost said that Wilmer Rabideau, 22, was arrested Wednesday night on a charge that he passed a Dannemora District 3 school bus as it stopped to discharge passengers at Chazy Lake. Rabideau’s car stuck and knocked down 8-year-old Rose Marie Varin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Varin, Weddell said. The girl, who was crossing Highway 374, was only slightly bruised. The trooper said that while the majority of drivers appeared to be aware of the fact that they must stop when approaching a bus from the rear, many were unaware that the same law applies to vehicles meeting a bus.
• “Make no mistake about it, secularism presents a grave challenge not only to Christianity, but to our American way of life,” stated Bishop McEntegart in an address to the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, St. Lawrence General Assembly at a formal dinner in observance of Lincoln’s Birthday Thursday in the Massena town hall. Asserting that Lincoln placed his trust “not in mere human power, but in God,” Bishop McEntegart called upon the Knights to take the leadership in combatting the inroads of secularism.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• Charles F. Mosher, superintendent of the schools of Saratoga Springs, addressed the members of the Plattsburgh Teachers’ association in the high school last evening on the subject of “The Modern Teacher.” He explained how some of the problems which teachers must face in dealing with “modern pupils” must be faced. Following the World War, a state of unrest has been created. It is a time of superficial information, a time of little knowledge and less wisdom, the speaker said. It is also a time of mental and physical indignation and no one can do more than just skim the surface. Children grow up in a wealth of information and it is natural for them to think this superficial acquaintance of things is sufficient. The problem of the teacher is how to overcome these conditions, when concentration is such a rare trait. Pupils have a false or quite foolish idea of success. They have a false idea of what they should do and desire shortcuts whenever possible. They want the things which come easy, rather than the ones which come with work.
• A recent issue of a Syracuse paper states that Charles Heffernan, America’s youngest concert tenor, was the winner of the $20,000 Krunald-Fush scholarship. This scholarship was offered in 1920 to the student of American parentage who possessed the finest natural voice and the competition was held in the Metropolitan Opera House, New York City. There were two hundred and 68 candidates but the judges, who were noted musicians and eminent critics, unanimously chose Mr. Heffernan’s voice as superior to all other natural voices. Mr. Heffernan, who is but 23 years of age, is a native of Plattsburgh. His father is Charles Heffernan and his mother is Mrs. Margaret Brenan Heffernan, herself the possessor of a very fine voice as many people in this city will testify.
• Through the courtesy of Dr. and Mrs. Burdick, there will be an entertainment given at the State Hospital at Dannemora on Thursday. The affair will be for the benefit of the Children’s Home of Northern New York, and will consist of dancing, cards and refreshments. It is hoped that all who can will be present on this occasion as an excellent evening’s enjoyment is expected, to say nothing of the opportunity given to participate in the helping of a most worthy cause.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
