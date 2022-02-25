50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Saranac Lake residents are forming a new society of the preservation of Adirondack artifacts. The project was launched last week and organizational meetings are now being planned. A focal point of the society will be the repair and maintenance of the Robert Louis Stevenson Cottage and preservation of other items of historic significance from the days when literary figures, United States presidents and other persons of note vacationed in the Adirondacks or sought treatment at its medical centers. The group hopes to become established as a chartered historical society and to obtain artifacts from the immediate area such as those which are already in the Adirondack Museum, Blue Mountain Lake, and the Adirondack Center Museum in Elizabethtown. Speakers at the group’s first full meeting next week will include Maitland DeSormo, Adirondack historian and writer; John Duquette, Saranac Lake historian and collector of pictures and writings of local interest, and guests from the Franklin County Historical Society.
• According to Andrew Ryan, if anti-abortion groups are willing to enlarge their organizations and keep up their steady work, there is a chance that the abortion issue might still be debated in the New York State Legislature. “If the machinery is well-oiled, I am optimistic about results to restore the old abortion law or restrict the new one,” the state senator added. Ryan was the guest speaker at the Champlain Valley Right of Life meeting Saturday night at the Holiday Inn. The Right of Life organization is a local group opposed to abortion and sponsors an educational and social action program to the community. Ryan reported that prior to the passing of the new abortion proposal, pro-abortionists spent much time attempting to get the law passed. Although he was not optimistic, he thinks there is a slight chance that the present abortion law could be repealed. Noting that he is opposed to the present abortion law, Ryan said that abortion is not a political issue as it crosses party lines. In order for the present abortion law to be replaced with another, the senator reported that another type of proposal must be brought to the floor of the New York State Legislature. In accordance with Ryan’s statement, Mrs. John Middleton reported that the Champlain Valley Right of Life Committee will send a group to Albany March 14 to attend hearings on the present abortion law. The Plattsburgh group will also attend a women’s political caucus March 4 and 5 in Albany to lend support to repeal of the current abortion law. According to Mrs. Middleton, the Plattsburgh organization presently has 350 to 400 members, including doctors, nurses and other various professional people. Mrs. Middleton reported that a Right of Life group is currently being formed in the Tri-Lakes area and will be operational in the very near future.
• The proposed Grand Union store in the still-to-be constructed shopping center in Ticonderoga will be the first of its kind in the northeastern United States. The store is to be one of several in the proposed shopping center at the intersection of Routes 22-9N-73 just north of the Village of Ticonderoga. It is scheduled to open in November and will measure 33,600 square feet. All present departments at the existing Ticonderoga outlet will be enlarged in the new store. Added to the services will be a delicatessen, a complete pharmacy in which a druggist will be on duty to dispense prescription drugs and a non-food section selling apparel, toys, hardware, garden supplies and small appliances. It will be the first in the northeastern United States to encompass so many lines of merchandise under one roof.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• About 100 guests of Champlain College students and faculty left for their homes throughout New York yesterday after witnessing a gala three-day program of Winter sports making up the college’s first Winter Weekend. It was the first such event in the history of college life in Plattsburgh. The weekend ended with a vesper service yesterday afternoon in the college chapel, preceded by a Winter concert given by the 38-pIece concert band in the theater. Ronald Gregory conducted the band program. Miss Diane Neuman, freshman co-ed at the college, was crowned queen Of the “Sno-Ball” Saturday night, a highlight of the weekend’s social events. Her ladies in waiting included the Misses Muriel Ferraro of the Plattsburgh State Teachers College and Charlotte McCormlck of New York City. About 600 persons attended the event in the college gymnasium. Music was provided by the college’s dance band while the gym was decorated in a Winter motif centered around a huge snowball hung from the ceiling.
• Speaking to more than 100 members of the Champlain College Newman Club and their guests in the college theater last night, the Rev. Joseph F. Scannell of Bradford, Vt:, presented ways for “New Beginnings” in international, national and everyday life. As a beginning for success in international life, Fr. Scannell urged that we lay our cards on the table and call freedom what freedom Is. “We must see that religion is placed in the schools where it belongs,” he said in speaking of new beginnings in national life. “So many of our educators are plucking out of the lives of our young people what they need most to keep their feet on the ground.” Three things are necessary for success in everyday life, he said: a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone. He urged his audience to set their ideals high, to have the courage to go after the ideals and to adopt a sense of humor to carry them out without being discouraged. Father Scannell is head of the new Redemptorist Parish at Bradford, Vt. His talk was one of a series of guest lectures by the Champlain College Newman Club.
• Cuban officials yesterday told the Associated Press that Charles (Lucky) Luciano, former New York City vice overlord, would be sent back to Italy because of his “previous activities in the United States.” Interior Minister Alfred Pequeno said, in an interview with the Associated Press at Havana, that deportation papers would be drawn up probably within the next five or six days for Luciano, who was arrested Saturday after the United States had cut off narcotic shipments to Cuba. Luciano, who entered Cuba from Italy last October on a six-month permit, is being held incommunicado at the Tiscornia immigration camp— Cuba’s Ellis Island —across the bay from Havana. Luciano was deported from the United States to Italy last year after Governor Thomas A. Dewey had pardoned him while he was serving a 30-to-50 year prison sentence Imposed for pandering. Most of Luciano’s confinement was at Clinton prison at Dannemora where for some time he was employed in the laundry.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Dr. Emmett Dunn Angell, a native of Clinton County and formerly of Plattsburgh, has become an expert in physical training and is making a big hit with his demonstrations in organized play. Dr. Angell’s work not only awakens the play spirit in thousands of children in city schools, but he also lectures and gives demonstrations for teachers, physical directors, members of gymnasium classes and university students. Some years ago, Dr. Angell was physical director at the Plattsburgh Normal School. He was also physical director at the old Y.M.C.A. when the rooms were on Margaret Street. He is a native of Mooers, where his mother still lives.
• Fire of unknown origin, which started at 11:30 last night, totally destroyed all the buildings on the farm of Homer Ladd of Point Au Roche. Included in the buildings burned are the residence, barns, outbuilding and sheds. At the time this is being written, the granary is threatened and likely to be burned. The fire was not discovered until it had a good headway and, fanned by the rising wind, the barns were soon a mass of flames. When an effort was made to save the cattle and horses, the barns were burning so fiercely that it was impossible to approach anywhere near them
• Smith’s Imperial Orchestra, playing for the first time as an independent organization, made a decided hit at a private dance held in the grill room of the Witherhill Hotel last evening. The dance was held by about 25 young couples, mostly students, and the affair, like others of its kind, was very enjoyable. The music was met with the unqualified approval of all those present and was deserving of the praise it received for it was up-to-date, full of pep and the sort that makes dancing popular. The orchestra is under the management of J.H. Smith, who has been a member of the Lynch-Bourdeau orchestra for seven years.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.