50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• The total population at Plattsburgh Air Force Base in 1972 has settled down at 120 persons less than the 10,870 present at the base in 1971. In statistics released by the base in an economic impact study Tuesday, the 10,750 persons now at the base are divided into 4,000 military personnel, 6,000 military dependents and 750 civilian employees. The military and dependent population of the base equals about 15 percent of Clinton County’s population, an increase of one per cent over that of 1971. Births to Air Force families during 1972 totaled 20 percent of the county’s newborns, a drop of two per cent from 1971. Of the 1,438 births in Clinton County in 1972, 294 were born in the PAFB hospital.
• A group of navigators at Plattsburgh Air Force Base are forming a chapter of the Air Force Navigator Association. Although no truly national navigators association presently exists, plans are being made to form one. Lt. Col. Walter Grandy of Barksdale Air Force Base, La., is acting as national coordinator. According to Maj. Claude J. Bradshaw, acting public relations officer for the local navigators, Col. John Parker, wing commander, has given approval for formation of the chapter. One of the top objectives of the association will be to improve the professional status of navigators by seeking elimination or drastic revision of Title 10 U.S. Code which prohibits a navigator in the Air Force from commanding a flying unit. This career obstacle has already been eliminated for navigators in the U.S. Navy. Membership in the organization being formed is open to officer navigators, electronic warfare officers and weapons systems officers. They may be on active duty or retired.
• Despite what appears to be a flurry of activity over proposals to delay for a year the adoption of the Adirondack Park Agency’s Private Land Use and Development Plan, state legislative leaders here have put the controversial plan on a back burner to simmer for about a month. Neither the Assembly nor the Senate are in any hurry to confront the bills that would delay adoption of the APA’s land use plan and putting off the question will delay what is expected to be one of the major legislative battles of the session until Gov. Rockefeller’s proposed 1973-74 budget is adopted by the April 1 deadline.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Victor Bechard of Champlain has been given the privilege of the exclusive use of the name “Border View” as a herd name in registering his purebred Ayrshire cattle, the Ayrshire Breeders Association, in Brandon, Vt. has announced. There are now more than 20,000 herds of Ayrshires in the United States.
• The age of the Cosgrove Homestead on Morrisonville Road has been a matter of conjecture for some time. Yesterday, there was uncovered evidence that at least a portion of the building is 95 years old and the main building probably much older. Recently, the property was acquired by William J. McMartin and became occupied by his son and daughter-in-law Dr. and Mrs. Robert W. McMartin. Renovations were begun a few days ago. Yesterday, while ripping out a portion of wall in the stairway, Andrew LaCroix, a carpenter, found old newspapers that had been placed there as insulation when that portion of the house was constructed. The newspapers, most of them copies of the Boston Pilot, a Catholic publication, were of the vintage of 1853.
• Twenty-six students of the Champlain Valley Hospital School of Nursing will receive the caps, symbolic of their profession and school capes at ceremonies in the hospital chapel a week from Thursday, which will mark the completion of freshman studies and their advancement to the sophomore year. Students may invite their families, relatives and friends to witness their capping and to be their guests at the reception in the nurses’ residence which will follow the ceremony. The capping ceremonies, besides attesting to the scholarship, aptitude and professional fitness of the student nurses, confer on them a number of privileges accorded only to upperclassmen of the school.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• Charles Anderson and a party of friends from the city journeyed to Ausable Point yesterday and succeeded in catching a fine string of fish. The party used one of the fishing houses at the Point. One of the party caught 22 ice fish and all together they brought home a total of 60. The ice fish are reported to be biting very well both at Ausable Point and in Cumberland Bay off Plattsburgh and near Grand Isle, Vt. It is reported that local fishermen are making improvements to fishing shacks with interiors not unlike the parlor in your one home. Fishermen may now be kept warm and cozy while they put in their work.
• Tonight’s 15-round go between Chateau Thierry of the Post and Young Gans of Plattsburgh should decide who is the better man in the 130-pound class. Gans has been given the decision in his former meets with Chateau at the Service Club, but this grand final affair on the Thursday night card will give local fans the opportunity to see a fast pair of pugilists.
• The Eastern Tea company will on May 1 occupy the store on North River Street, now occupied by Daily & Booth, agents for the Nash automobile. The automobile showroom, with fine plate glass front, will make an ideal store for the tea company. Daily & Booth will occupy the store which will be vacated by the Butler Produce store on Margaret St. The steadily increasing business for the tea company made necessary the change, as the tea company was desirous of having larger interiors. This was especially made necessarily through the extension of its premium department.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
